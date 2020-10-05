Tom Holland recently returned to Twitter to provide an update on the Uncharted movie 

Tom Holland recently returned to Twitter to share an exciting update with fans about the highly-anticipated Uncharted movie.

The 24-year-old Marvel star, who received worldwide fame after portraying Peter Parker/ Spider-Man in the MCU, has some big projects in his kitty and is currently riding high on the success of the multi-starrer thriller film, The Devil All the Time.

One of the most anticipated roles of his career is that of treasure hunter and explorer Nathan Drake, who is the protagonist in the universally and critically loved Uncharted series from Naughty Dog.

Recently, much to the delight of fans, Tom Holland returned to Twitter after a long hiatus to reveal that he is a big fan of Neil Druckmann, the vice-president of Naughty Dog, and also asked for his approval on the Uncharted movie so far:

Great chatting with you @Neil_Druckmann big fan of your work, and I hope you are with what we’re doing with the @unchartedmovie 👏🏻 — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) September 29, 2020

In response, Druckmann not only gave his approval but also revealed that he had visited the 'insane' Uncharted movie set and was certainly impressed so far:

Yeah dude. Loved talking games with you and your bro. Also, that set looks insane! Good luck with the rest of the shoot. — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 29, 2020

The Uncharted Movie- Release date, Cast and more

Neil Druckmann is the creator of popular video games such as The Last of Us and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, both of which went on to win numerous game of the year awards from esteemed organisations.

This is what makes his recent interaction with Tom Holland all the more monumental as it signifies an approval from the creator himself.

While scepticism regarding the casting continues to persist, what needs to be noted is that Tom Holland will be portraying a younger version of the adventurer, Nathan Drake, as the plot will focus on his early years.

Alongside Holland, industry veterans such as Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas will be joining him for an Uncharted adventure.

📸 | @TomHolland1996 and Mark Wahlberg shooting #Uncharted in Berlin last night pic.twitter.com/ZfjMQwawf1 — Tom Holland News (@THollandNews) September 15, 2020

Check out the cast of the film so far:

Tom Holland - Nathan Drake

Mark Wahlberg- Victor Sullivan/ Sully

Antonio Banderas - To be confirmed

Sophia Alli- Chloe Frazer (Rumoured)

Tati Gabrielle - To be confirmed

The movie was initially set to be directed by Travis Knight of 'Bumblebee' fame but he dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. It is now being helmed by Ruben Fleischer, the man behind hits such as Venom and Zombieland, and is scheduled for a 16th of July, 2021 release date.

In another interesting reveal, Tom Holland recently spoke about the Uncharted movie during an interaction on Instagram, where in an IGN tweet, he gave the following update:

ICYMI: "The film is like, everything I dreamed it would be. I mean, I don't know if you guys played the games, but I was such a huge fan of the game, and it's been going so well." https://t.co/jad3rrPZIP pic.twitter.com/XSd5ldfwQZ — IGN (@IGN) October 4, 2020

The Uncharted movie is expected to be along the lines of a young Indiana Jones meets Tintin the Explorer crossover and will feature exotic locations, stunning fight sequences and frenetic chases, akin to the trademark style of the Uncharted series.

With an ensemble cast frontlined by Tom Holland, the interest of the audience has certainly piqued as the countdown to witnessing Nathan Drake on the silver screen continues to gather pace.