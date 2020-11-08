How to get a free Disney+ subscription for two months through Fortnite

Epic Games has found a brilliant way to cheer up the younger generation of Fortnite players, by offering a free Disney+ subscription for two months.

Fortnite Battle Royale is perhaps the most popular BR game in the world. With millions of players, Fortnite is immensely popular with the younger generation. Thus, this collaboration with Disney+ is an excellent initiative by Epic Games to strengthen the Fortnite community.

#Fornite x #Disney+



'From now through Dec 31 2020, purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase in the Item Shop, and get up to 2 months of Disney+ on us' pic.twitter.com/OeXDUd9fzd — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) November 3, 2020

POWER UP WITH DISNEY+



From now through Dec 31 2020, purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase in the Item Shop, and get up to 2 months of Disney+ on us. Terms and conditions apply, visit https://t.co/8lcFw8BuCh to learn more. — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) November 3, 2020

Recently, iFireMonkey leaked details about this collaboration. Soon after, Epic Games released an official blog about the Disney+ subscription. This offer will be available starting from 10th November at 7 PM EST. The offer is also limited to only one Disney+ offer code per eligible Fortnite account.

Also read - Epic Games bans double movement for Fortnite on PC

How to get a free Disney+ subscription for two months by playing Fortnite?

Tag for "New Lower Prices" was updated just a few minutes ago.



This is in preparation for the Fortnite x Disney Plus collab.



For those who don't know what it is. Basically purchasing (lower priced) vbucks will eventually grant 2 free months of Disney Plus. pic.twitter.com/E5iphWXqVK — StrawDesertHD (@StrawDesertHD) November 6, 2020

Advertisement

Players are only eligible for this free Disney+ subscription if they make a purchase using real money in Fortnite. For instance, purchasing any quantity of V-Bucks, regardless of the method, will make players eligible.

Image Credits - Epic Games

In their official blog, Epic Games stated, "This offer is open to new Disney+ subscribers aged 18+ only." Simultaneously, it is essential to notice that players will not be eligible for purchases made using already collected V-Bucks.

Epic Games also mentioned the following their blog:

Fortnite’s super season is powering-up with Disney+! In time for the final weeks of the Nexus War season, it’s the perfect way to watch (and rewatch) your favorite Marvel Studios movies!

Assemble your favorite Avengers on Disney+ and Fortnite!

Beginning November 10th @ 7 PM ET through December 31, 2020, get 2 months of Disney+ on us when you purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase in Fortnite -- like the currently available Street Serpent Pack. Purchased something earlier this month? We’ve got you covered. If you made any real-money purchases in Fortnite from November 6th @ 10 AM ET, including purchasing V-Bucks, you’re still eligible. Just visit fortnite.com/disneyplus beginning November 10th @ 7 PM ET to redeem your subscription.

Thus, players will be eligible for the Disney+ free subscription only if they purchase V-Bucks, or a paid cosmetic. The most economical option for Fortnite players to be eligible, would be to purchase the Street Serpent Pack for $3.99 (600 V-Bucks).

Advertisement

Epic Games mentioned that only Fortnite players participating from select regions would be eligible for the Disney+ offer.

The Disney+ offer from Fortnite is only available to players in the following participating territories: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, and United States. Please note that players in Germany are only eligible for a one month trial of Disney+.

The offer code will expire on 31st January 2021. Simultaneously, players can cancel their subscription anytime they want. Additionally, canceling the subscription will not disrupt the two-months offer that Epic Games is propagating through Fortnite.

When the offer period concludes, eligible Fortnite players can continue to enjoy Disney+ as a paid service. With all that being said, Epic Games is promoting Fortnite to become a pillar of popular culture. This free Disney+ subscription seems like a brilliant way to help them achieve their goal with Fortnite.

For more details, check out the official blog by Epic Games.

Also read - Fortnite: Results from FNCS Chapter 2 - Season 4