Fortnite: Results from FNCS Chapter 2 - Season 4

Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson, Malachi "Reverse2k" Greiner and Shane "EpikWhale" Cotton have wrapped up Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 FNCS as champions.

Mongraal, EpikWhale and Reverse2k won the Fortnite Chapter 2- Season 4 FNCS with their respective trios in the EU, NA - West and NA - East.

While several experts and fans predicted that Mongraal was going to make an impact, very few considered Reverse2k and EpikWhale as top candidates.

NA - East is perhaps the most competitive region in Fortnite. Eminent players like Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, Williams "Zayt" Aubin, Cody "Clix" Conrod and Anthony "ZexRow" Colandro are all part of the NA - East region.

Similarly, the EU region has top competitive players like Benjy "Benjyfishy" David Fish and Martin "MrSavage" Foss Andersen.

It was, therefore, no mean feat for Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson, Malachi "Reverse2k" Greiner and Shane "EpikWhale" Cotton and their trios to win it all in the FNCS.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4, FNCS results and winners

North America - East - Winners: TNA Deyy, TNA Mero, Reverse2k

As the most competitive region, it would not be easy for any trio to win the FNCS in the NA - East region.

Having said that, the region is also notoriously famous for players snaking and changing their trios right before FNCS. Fans witnessed the same pattern this time, with Clix, Bizzle, Megga and Dubs.

In a span of six games, these teams needed to put up a show to be the top contenders for the $380,000 top prize in the FNCS.

Fans were quite excited to see Fortnite world champion Bugha teaming up with Cloud9 Avery. The teams were locked in until the very end, and neither was too far from each other on the points table.

Regardless, TNA Deyy, TNA Mero and Reverse2k stole the show with their brilliant performance in the finals. They did not manage to get a Victory Royale in any of the games but their high eliminations (72) gave them the edge in the points table.

Europe - Winner: Mongraal, Mitr0 & Tayson

The same cannot be said for the FNCS EU winners as they did not win based on eliminations alone. Mongraal, Mitr0, and Tayson were a class apart after a slow start to the tournament.

In the first two weeks, they could only manage the 2nd and 3rd spots. In the finals, however, the trio took an overwhelming lead by winning three games out of six.

Mongraal, Mitr0, and Tayson kept their eyes on the prize as they practiced dropping at Stark Industries during every round. MCES and1zr, Wave JannisZ and MCES duckontop gave Mongraal's team quite a challenge.

In the last match, JannisZ and his team eliminated Mongraal's team but that did not matter as the latter took a huge lead with their three victories.

NA - West - Winner: NRG Epikwhale, 100T Arkhram, and 100T Rehx

NRG Epikwhale, 100T Arkhram and 100T Rehx won the NA - West FNCS with 310 points. With a margin of over 100 points, they made sure that no one would challenge them in the NA - West region.

With the conclusion of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 FNCS, teams are already preparing for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 FNCS.

While Epic Games have not announced anything officially, it is safe to say that these players would be hungry for revenge.

