Fortnite battle royale has produced a plethora of young talent who, in their own right, eventually get the Champion status in the gaming world. The level of competitiveness in Fortnite is one of the primary reasons why it is so popular. While talking about the all-time bests, one cannot not mention Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson.

There are very few players in the current Fortnite pros circuit that can rival the level of dedication Mongraal has. His strict regime and persistence to become the best have seen him going shoulder to shoulder with the best of the lot.

2020 was not an easy start for Mongraal. Despite being one of the most captivating and quickest players of all time, his performance was not consistent. Chapter 2, in fact, was not something Mongraal would look back at with fondness. However, it is his persistence that helps him persevere, regardless of the obstacles in front of him.

Fortnite: Kyle Mongraal Jackson, a force to be reckoned with at the upcoming FNCS

Around May, he left streaming, only to come back a month later with new keybinds. Just before September, it looked as if Mongraal was ready with his entirely new game play-style. The freshly incorporated keybinds definitely helped, along with the off-stream practice. He kept focusing entirely on getting better and learning from his mistakes.

1st opens dreamhack moinsen pic.twitter.com/ZYyXPnccUj — FaZe Mongraal (@Mongraal) September 19, 2020

Mongraal went through a strict routine at the proper time right before the FNCS, and Cash Cups were scheduled. The impact was felt instantly as Mongraal returned with to the Top 10 boards soon.

1ST SOLO CASH CUP $3000 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iAPoopDYLl — FaZe Mongraal (@Mongraal) September 21, 2020

On September 19th, Mongraal came back with a bang as he secured the first position in the Dreamhack Online Open Heats. With 643 points and Avg Elims at 9.4, he simply outclassed all his opponents easily. Just before this, on September 16th, Mongraal, mitr0, and @taysonFN captured the second spot in the Choppers Champions Cup. This is what laid the foundation for their fantastic performance in the FNCS so far.

2nd with @mitr0 @Mongraal . Playing on 80 fps all the time pic.twitter.com/ys2QrbXTVq — E11 TaySon (@taysonFN) October 9, 2020

On September 22nd, 2020, Mongraal dropped a 1st Prize in the Solo Cash Cup (Paradox's Platform Cup). This helped his morale extensively, as the FNCS were just around the corner. Fans were looking forward to the team-up between Mongraal, mitr0, and taysonFN for quite a while. Thus, his efforts were reaping its rewards early on. Soon after, these three started practising, and it kept getting better from there on in.

Fortnite pro FaZe Mongraal's Keybinds

Mongraal uses a Logitech G402 Mouse with the following settings. DPI 800, X-Axis Sensitivity 6.2%, Y-Axis Sensitivity 6.2%. Hz - 1000, with targeting sensitivity at 31.0% and scope sensitivity at 31.0%.

Mongraal also uses the following Key Bindings on his SteelSeries Apex ProTKL for Fortnite. For building, he has Wall on Mouse 5, Floor on DPI Button (N), Stairs on Mouse 4, Roof on L-Shift, Trap on C, and Use on MW Up. Building Edit is on F / MW Down and Confirm Edit on Release switched Off.

With his Harvesting Tool on Q, his weapon slots are as follows. Weapon Slot 1 on 2, Weapon Slot 2 on E, Weapon Slot 3 on R, Weapon Slot 4 on 4, and Weapon Slot 5 on X.

Fortnite Champion Series is going to be action-packed

Fortnite's crown jewel, The Fortnite Champion Series, is on its second week right now. Fans and players have seen their favorite pros going head to head against each other. While several elements will be missed, like the prominent podcaster Ballatw, there are new inclusions in the game which cannot be overlooked.

On October 10th, The FNCS week 1 Warmup concluded, with BenjyFishy, @ATL_LeTsHe, and 100T MrSavage collecting 264 points, while the team of Mongraal, mitr0, and @taysonFN secured 231 points, making these two teams the top competitors from Europe.

Mongraal will be one of the players to watch out for in the Fortnite Champion Series. At the same time, he will have to maintain the form if he has plans of going for the Fortnite World Cup. Hopefully, Mongraal will show his worth and earn his spot as an all-time Fortnite genius.