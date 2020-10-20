Fortnite: NA East pros snaking trios and Dr Doom's mythic removed from FNCS

Fortnite Battle Royale has seen several teams makeup and break-up over issues they have faced together in a competitive game. With the FNCS going on right now, it's interesting to see that players like Clix and Bizzle have sorted out their differences to get back in the same team together. While this comes as great news, it was also facilitated by a few other variables.

The Fortnite Champion Series has always seen NA East as one of the most competitive regions. There is a plethora of talent there, and players are constantly changing their teams to get the best outcome in FNCS. With the likes of Bugha, Megga, Dubs, Clix, Bizzle, Commandment, Ronaldo, and several more, the NA East lobbies have always been feared the most.

Epic Games removes Dr Doom's mythical ability from FNCS

Due to an issue, Dr Doom's Mystical Bomb has been disabled in competitive playlists. It will be disabled for the FNCS this week, including the Middle East Tournament later today.



We will update you when the power is re-enabled. pic.twitter.com/EoTBds5l0S — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 15, 2020

Nevertheless, with the commencement of the new Season, Fortnite Competitive geared up with higher stakes. The inclusion of Dr.Doom's mythic weapons was indeed something Epic Games protracted a while back. However, that did not work out, as players started noticing glitches caused by the ability.

In their recent FNCS week, Epic Games decided to disable Dr Doom's Mystical Bomb in the competitive playlist. This was a relief for several players as the mythic abilities always gave an unfair advantage.

It is also noteworthy that Epic introduced a minor rule about Clout farming, which ensured that players didn't take advantage of their online presence or banned status. Necessarily, it removes the chances of players having any possibility of using their image or their online fights as a factor of influence.

Players took to Twitter, revealing how the mythic items should not be present in competitive matches. Not only does it create unnecessary distractions, but it also gives an unfair edge to whoever possesses it.

Fortnite NA East pros changing teams at the last moment before FNCS

Bizzle won 20k with clix and illest pic.twitter.com/BcOdMgQPSg — s ᴛ ᴀ ɴ ɪ シ (@Ttv_stani7) October 14, 2020

There is a lot of drama happening between the pros, adding to the competitive factor in the NA East region. Popularly this is addressed as Snaking in Fortnite, a sign which shows why trios split up. During the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2, the team of Clix, Bizzle, and Commandment dominated almost every Cash Cup and tournament. Their reign was something out of a fan's dream, although unfortunately, it did not last for long.

During the last FNCS, the team declared that they wouldn't be playing together anymore. This was the aftermath of a bad result they incurred in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3. Simultaneously, Clix did not have much luck with Bizzle, as he managed to annoy him in one of the matches. Although it was done in good humor, it seemed like the wrong time.

The three teams in question are Bizzle's Team, Illest's team, and Clix's team. These three teams have had players choosing to break their old partnerships and form new ones. This alliance has seen Bizzle and Clix on the same team again, but this time it's with Illest.

On the other hand, we have Riversan, Megga, and Dubs teaming up together for FNCS. Previously, Bizzle had to drop Clix in order to play with Dubs and Megga. With the recent development, it seems like this current FNCS is going to be majorly contested.

It is also essential to notice that four of these teams are dropping hot at Sweaty Sands, making the area quite prone to third-partying. While that is not uncommon in Fortnite, hopefully, players will maintain the competitive integrity in FNCS.

The two teams to look out for in the heats are definitely Dubs x Megga x Riversan and Clix x Bizzle x Illest. Ideally, these two teams will make sure that the top 10 scenarios are always contested to the last inch. Hopefully, as fans, we can see them taking fights to the next level during the clash on Fortnite Island.

