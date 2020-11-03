Fortnite: Patch v14.50 leaks and Disney+ collaboration

Fortnite update v14.50 is out now, and from the looks of it, players could not be happier. The Galactus countdown has begun on Fortnite Island, and things are going to be epic. Fans are also excited about the fact that Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, has been extended till December 2nd, 2020.

From now through Dec 31 2020, purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase in the Item Shop, and get up to 2 months of Disney+ on us.

At the same time, a large chunk of the community are a little upset that Fortnitemares is now gone. Considering that many enjoyed the Shadow Ghost mechanic, there are several fans who want it to be included in the actual game. Epic Games might be tempted to add it in the future, as they have done with so many other such features in the past.

Similarly, Patch v14.50 brings a variety of new cosmetics to the item shop, some of which are reminiscent of the OG version of Fortnite. Data miners also reported that Fortnite is entering a collaboration with Disney+, which could come as an intriguing prospect to the younger section of fans.

Fortnite Patch 14.50 all the leaks and upcoming events

Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey recently reported on Twitter about the new bundles coming to the game. Interestingly, The Midas Rex skin has been leaked, along with Joker and Poison Ivy. This hints to the fact that Midas is still going to be a part of the Fortnite storyline.

New Bundles:



- Black Widow (Snow Suit) Bundle

- Battle Classics

- Dream Team

- Ghost Rider Bundle

- Lachlan Bundle

- Royale Originals

- Throwback Axe — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) November 3, 2020

Simultaneously, HYPEX posted about the leaked wraps that are coming to the game. Six of these were recently discovered, along with the news that the OG pickaxe is coming back to Fortnite as well.

Items added/updated for the new shop UI, expect these to return/release soon!

This is not the only thing returning from the earlier version. According to a leak by iFireMonkey, the latest bundles coming to the Item Shop include 'Royale Originals'. This bundle will feature old cosmetics that were popular in Fortnite. The O.G Fortnite glider is also making a come back in the game.

6 unreleased wraps textures & codenames!

Tabor Hill spoke about the mail sent to content creators in a recent Fortnite video. The letter talked about the latest Jetpacks added to the game, along with an iconic quote by Iron Man - "Yeah, I can fly."

Similarly, it also spoke about the event Lachlan is hosting in honor of his inclusion in the Icon Series.

Besides the new generational console news, the letter also mentioned how players could collect more XP in Fortnite during the upcoming weeks. The bonus XP will also be party-based, which means players need to find a squad. The Marvel Knockout Super Series will also begin shortly in Fortnite. This will give the players an opportunity to win the Ghost Rider skin.

Epic Games collaborating with Disney+ through Fortnite

Fortnite will have a collaboration with Disney+ in the close future.



For those who purchase a cosmetic in the Item Shop, you will get 2 months of Disney+ for free.



For those who purchase a cosmetic in the Item Shop, you will get 2 months of Disney+ for free.

It seems that the Marvel collaboration was just the beginning of something big in Fortnite Battle Royale. iFireMonkey the following update about Disney+ on Twitter.

#Fornite x #Disney+



'From now through Dec 31 2020, purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase in the Item Shop, and get up to 2 months of Disney+ on us'

Players can "purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase in the Item Shop, and get up to 2 months of Disney+."

This bit of intel can make quite an impact on the younger section of Fortnite gamers.

In collaboration with @Marvel and @Disney, check out this capsule collection of Fortnite x Marvel gear for a limited time. #FortniteNexusWar

Concurrently, Epic Games is transforming Fortnite into a platform for popular culture. They have been successfully maintaining this with several collaborations and artist concerts in Fortnite Party Royale too.

