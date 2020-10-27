Fortnite: Lachlan set to be latest addition in the Icon Series

Fortnite has always rewarded its community with things that players can only dream of. Likewise, the Icon Series is created especially for influencers who live and breathe Fortnite.

As the description goes:

"The Icon Series brings the artistic vision, personality, and attitude of top creators to Fortnite, building on previous collaborations with Marshmello and Major Lazer."

The latest in this line of personalities to be rewarded with an in-game item based on them is popular YouTuber Lachlan Ross Power.

Lachlan to get his own skin in Fortnite Icon Series

My biggest annoucement yet 10.30.20 // 10AM EST ⚡️ — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) October 26, 2020

Lachlan has been creating Fortnite videos for quite a while now, and it is brilliant to see that Epic Games has decided to reward him with his skin. The community has already seen several popular streamers being rewarded in the same way.

Lachlan x Fortnite skin concept!



Saw @/D3NNI_yt concept of tfue and I really wanted to try something of this sort.



Pretty happy with how it turned out, enjoy! pic.twitter.com/COGR4v6sX5 — Nitey (@IlayKeidar) January 18, 2020

Lachlan took to Twitter to drop an indirect hint of what is about to come, and fans started commenting with their designs about his new skin in Fortnite. Popular YouTuber TheGrefg also commented on the post, subtly confirming all the speculations about Lachlan getting a Fortnite skin.

FORTNITE ICON SERIES: VALKYRAE (CONCEPT)



I've been seeing tons of great Icon Series concepts, so thought I'd challenge myself to create @Valkyrae! Would you like to see her join the ICON line?



Hope you all enjoy + be sure to drop a follow for more!



RTs + Likes Appreciated. 💌 pic.twitter.com/LGctLyZsrN — Zenofy (@ZenofyMedia) January 26, 2020

The most iconic skin gifted by Epic belongs to the one who is synonymous with Fortnite, Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins. Almost everyone who plays Fortnite has got themselves a Ninja skin to show off in lobbies.

NickMercs Icon series skin concept #MFAM pic.twitter.com/snA9pikTAH — The Final Hoss (@TheFinalHoss) January 23, 2020

There are several content creators who have received their own emote iterations, with the most notable ones are Pokimane, Jordan Fisher, and Charli D'Amelio.

Fans also took to Twitter to express their creativity and make some custom skins for top players and streamers who they feel should be the next Icon.

🙏 balance has been restored 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kcUC81yJoC — The Final Hoss (@TheFinalHoss) January 21, 2020

From Nickmercs to Valkyrae, these creators have created some of the most aesthetic designs for these famous players. These design concepts allow Epic to understand which Icon they should reward next.

The Fortnite community always looks forward to moments when its favorite streamers/personalities are added to the game as cosmetics.

FORTNITE ICON SERIES: TSM MYTH (CONCEPT)



Introducing Myth! The king of fall damage and a bonafide Fortnite Icon.🔥



This is a skin I wanted to make since recreating daequan, and the icon series has given me the boost in motivation to do it, who do you guys want to see next?🤔 pic.twitter.com/HapjBrvipu — ea (@easkateconcepts) January 19, 2020

Names like Myth, Hamelinz, Daequan, Dr Lupo, SypherPK, and TimTheTatMan resonate with the entire Fortnite community. Players would love to get a skin that belongs to any of these popular online stars.

This also took the community back to a time when Fortnite made a character that almost resembled Dr DisRespect.

The idea that Fornite is becoming a platform for popular culture is something Epic has been planning for quite a while. The publisher has followed this up with several collaborations, ranging from Tony Stark's Iron Man to BTS concerts in Fortnite.

Experts say that this is one reason why Fortnite is striving for autonomy when it comes to different devices. Leaks also suggest that next-generation consoles will get exclusive skins too.

Thus, Fortnite is evolving from being a BR game to a social platform for "gaming, music, film, and fashion."

