WandaVision episode 7 leaks and release date: Everything we know so far

WandaVision's episode 7 is scheduled to air on February 19, 2021, from midnight Pacific Time, and fans have come up with some insane theories.

#WandaVision episode 7 prediction: the engineer Monica is referencing is going to be Reed Richards. Who will be played by John Krasinski. pic.twitter.com/PCpRXgMKuL — Guvvy Atwal (@GuvvyA) February 12, 2021

According to a 4channel leak, episode seven is set to leave fans in awe about a bunch of new and exciting revelations. WandaVision has done extremely well with the first six episodes, ny getting fans enthralled with recent events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although the series began on a humorous note, the creators have done pretty well to inject a thriller-like ambience into the entire story.

so excited for wandavision episode 7 pic.twitter.com/gMh6OCnjFW — alma (@filmjolnir) February 18, 2021

Additionally, according to a Reddit post on the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit by u/Plenty_Echidna_544, the seventh episode is supposed to be 38 minutes long. This means that the upcoming episode is going to be about four minutes longer than its predecessor.

Note: The following part contains potential spoilers for WandaVision Episode 7. However, the original plot for Episode 7 has not been revealed at the time of writing.

Advertisement

WandaVision Episode 7 leaks

One of the major leaks that online theories have been suggesting for WandaVision is that Agnes, in reality, is Agatha Harkness - another powerful witch from Marvel Comics and eventual mentor of the Scarlett Witch. However, there are multiple theories to back this specific speculation. The reasons include:

Agatha Harkness is the mother of Nicholas Scratch, a notorious villain from the comics with a notable enemity against the Fantastic Four. Agnes mentioned the name of her pet rabbit from WandaVision as "Senor Scratchy," a probable reference to her son.

Agnes mentioned in a scene during episode five if Wanda wanted to re-do the "scene," suggesting that the character is actually aware of Wanda's hex and everything going on in Westview.

When Jimmy and Darcy were busy identifying everyone from Westview with their real world identities, Agnes' identity remained unknown. Given that Agatha Harkness has a history with the Salem Witch Trials from 1692, she could probably be hundreds of years old.

It has also been pointed out over the course of the show that Agnes' birthday is on June 2nd. Coincidentally, June 2nd is also the date when Bridget Bishop became the first woman to be formally tried for witchcraft. Another notable day in the history of the Salem Witch Trials.

Additional rumors have also suggested that Agnes' husband "Ralph," who is yet to make an appearance on the show could very well be Mephisto. However, there aren't many theories or proof to back this theory for now.

Advertisement

Considering that Agnes is indeed Agatha Harkness, WandaVision episode seven could be a huge stepping stone for the final two episodes of the season.

From having a conversation about what's going on in Westview with Vision, to transitioning into the role of Wanda's mentor, the list of possibilities for Agatha Harkness' involvement in episode seven of WandaVision are endless.