John Krasinski to debut as Reed Richards? WandaVision theory sends fans into a tizzy

WandaVision continues to drop major curveballs. Fans now believe that Episode 7 has a major reveal up its sleeve in the form of Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic.
Ever since Captain Marvel's Monica Rambeau mentioned her "aerospace engineer friend" in Episode 5, social media has been rife with speculation.
When speaking to Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), Rambeau revealed she knows an aerospace engineer. She added that he could decipher the Westview anomaly.
Many fans believe that this could be a direct reference to the scientific genius, Reed Richards. Fans also believe that he could be played by John Krasinski.
John Krasinski has often topped the polls for actors who should portray Mr Fantastic in the upcoming MCU adaptations. One of these adaptations is confirmed to be on the Fantastic Four.
John Krasinski has been zeroed in by fans for a long time now to portray the role of Reed Richards. His wife, Emily Blunt, has also been considered by fans as the ideal candidate to play Susan Storm.
With Episode 7 of WandaVision looming large, fans believe that their calling could soon see the light of day.
Fans believe John Krasinski is coming to the MCU as Reed Richards
The demand for John Krasinski to portray Reed Richards has reached a tipping point. YouTube channels such as "Shamook" have come up with seamless deepfake videos of him stepping into Ioan Gruffudd's shoes.
Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd famously portrayed Reed Richards in Fox's Fantastic Four series. In 2015's disastrous reboot, a younger imagining of the character was brought to life by Miles Teller.
What seems to have intensified these rumors is that Episode 7 will probably play out like a mockumentary akin to The Office. WandaVision's first six episodes have made clear nods to classic American television shows like I Love Lucy and Malcolm in the Middle.
John Krasinski famously shone as the beloved Jim Halpert in the American version of The Office. If this does happen, fans could also witness a memorable reunion of John Krasinski with his Office co-star Randall Park. Randall Park played the role of Asian Jim, aka Steve in The Office.
Here are some of the predictions from fans on Twitter:
This rumor has to be taken with a pinch of salt. Fans could be setting themselves up for a major disappointment if the engineer turns out to be someone different.
WandaVision fans have not been disappointed so far. Evan Peters' shock cameo as Quicksilver at the end of Episode 5 sent shockwaves throughout the multiverse. There's an expectation for more of the same now.
Published 13 Feb 2021, 19:41 IST