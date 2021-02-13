John Krasinski to debut as Reed Richards? WandaVision theory sends fans into a tizzy

WandaVision continues to drop major curveballs. Fans now believe that Episode 7 has a major reveal up its sleeve in the form of Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic.

Ever since Captain Marvel's Monica Rambeau mentioned her "aerospace engineer friend" in Episode 5, social media has been rife with speculation.

When speaking to Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), Rambeau revealed she knows an aerospace engineer. She added that he could decipher the Westview anomaly.

Many fans believe that this could be a direct reference to the scientific genius, Reed Richards. Fans also believe that he could be played by John Krasinski.

John Krasinski is the only actor who could just show up in the MCU and everyone would know who he is playing, costumed or not.



Please bring in John Krasinski as Reed Richards. Please!!! #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/bVWdl0zK1w — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 12, 2021

WandaVision has been teasing a Aerospace engineer lately, and alot of people are speculating it could be Reed Richards. Do you think he'll make an appearance? pic.twitter.com/kytZp7K4FK — Daily Fantastic Four (@DailyFantastic4) February 12, 2021

John Krasinski has often topped the polls for actors who should portray Mr Fantastic in the upcoming MCU adaptations. One of these adaptations is confirmed to be on the Fantastic Four.

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/Eu26ghxbGT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

John Krasinski has been zeroed in by fans for a long time now to portray the role of Reed Richards. His wife, Emily Blunt, has also been considered by fans as the ideal candidate to play Susan Storm.

With Episode 7 of WandaVision looming large, fans believe that their calling could soon see the light of day.

Fans believe John Krasinski is coming to the MCU as Reed Richards

The demand for John Krasinski to portray Reed Richards has reached a tipping point. YouTube channels such as "Shamook" have come up with seamless deepfake videos of him stepping into Ioan Gruffudd's shoes.

Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd famously portrayed Reed Richards in Fox's Fantastic Four series. In 2015's disastrous reboot, a younger imagining of the character was brought to life by Miles Teller.

What seems to have intensified these rumors is that Episode 7 will probably play out like a mockumentary akin to The Office. WandaVision's first six episodes have made clear nods to classic American television shows like I Love Lucy and Malcolm in the Middle.

John Krasinski famously shone as the beloved Jim Halpert in the American version of The Office. If this does happen, fans could also witness a memorable reunion of John Krasinski with his Office co-star Randall Park. Randall Park played the role of Asian Jim, aka Steve in The Office.

people keep saying they want John Krasinski to show up as Reed Richards in WandaVision. as if he’s not already playing a character in the show 🙄 pic.twitter.com/7BeEC4RWVf — hunter rapp (@hrwashere) February 12, 2021

Here are some of the predictions from fans on Twitter:

#WandaVision episode 7 prediction: the engineer Monica is referencing is going to be Reed Richards. Who will be played by John Krasinski. pic.twitter.com/PCpRXgMKuL — Guvvy Atwal (@GuvvyA) February 12, 2021

John Krasinski (who plays Jim in the Office) is also heavily fancasted as Reed Richards. Additionally, Randall Park (who plays Jimmy) played ANOTHER Jim in the Office. pic.twitter.com/XZGP5d8VCu — Sarcasm & Irony (@SarcandIron) February 13, 2021

If we get to see Reed Richards in episode 7 of WandaVision I will lose my mind 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9OVkgjGc66 — HUNTER (@theawkwardbeing) February 12, 2021

Me if John Krasinski plays Reed Richards #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/XbxCSoTCWr — Sir Pauer (@SirPauer) February 13, 2021

people saying john krasinski might show up as Reed Richards in the next episode i'm just like pic.twitter.com/F1p1WbA1Ww — José Pérez Chávez (@AstroJosePC) February 12, 2021

Just saying... we could have an asian jim / white jim reunion if john krasinski shows up as reed richards #wandavision #jimmywoo pic.twitter.com/Fvir2OMwH2 — maggie o'connor (@maggie_oc7) February 13, 2021

All I want in life is John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to play Reed Richards and Sue Storm pic.twitter.com/NQ33pEL4bE — G. (@atwellsrose) February 13, 2021

If we get John Krasinski as Reed Richards in an Office themed Wandavision episode next week y’all will be able to hear me scream about it from other counties. — Sunpatch94 (@Sunpatch94) February 13, 2021

Picture this: next week on #WandaVision we see John Krasinski as Reed Richards on an Office themed episode and then he meets this guy... 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Wzc72PyZ48 — Valerie Hoover (@valeriehoover) February 13, 2021

What will be your reaction if John Krasinski shows up in #WandaVision episode 7 as Reed Richards Mr. Fantastic? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LB7W0qdKiX — BluRay𝔸ngel (@BluRayAngel) February 12, 2021

All I'm saying is that if you look closely, #WandaVision has been teasing the mess outta the Fantastic 4. We all want Krasinski to play our boy Reed Richards. We know that an upcoming episode is in the style of The Office. Who's in that again? pic.twitter.com/oTnNs7214e — Keith T (@NobelKeithPrize) February 12, 2021

John Krasinski looks that good in blue he would literally be the perfect casting for Mr Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/vKaTp9fedv — Greer the Wandawhorian 🔮 (@aw_hawkeye) February 11, 2021

If the John Krasinski rumors as Reed Richards are true and he shows up in #WandaVision, then if #TheVision doesn’t give the audience one of these looks the moment will not be worth it. pic.twitter.com/3YiAATQ1Uk — Myron Pongco (@m_pongco) February 13, 2021

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as Reed Richards and Sue Storm are such fantastic (heh) casting choices. I know most fan casting choices don't work out.



But I would be genuinely disappointed if they weren't cast. pic.twitter.com/D9McDqETET — Bird | Jimmy Woo stan (@BirdIsSalty) February 13, 2021

This rumor has to be taken with a pinch of salt. Fans could be setting themselves up for a major disappointment if the engineer turns out to be someone different.

WandaVision fans have not been disappointed so far. Evan Peters' shock cameo as Quicksilver at the end of Episode 5 sent shockwaves throughout the multiverse. There's an expectation for more of the same now.