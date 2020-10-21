Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana among celebs to come out in support of Chris Pratt, and the internet is not happy

As criticism begins to mount online, the Avengers have now assembled in defense of one of their members, Chris Pratt, best known for portraying Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the MCU movies.

Chris Pratt has been under fire of late after a recent tweet labelling him the worst Chris went viral.

The tweet was posted by Amy Berg and involved a picture of the quartet of Hollywood's famous Chris's: Hemsworth, Evans, Pine, and Pratt, with the caption One has to go:

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

This tweet has received several likes, retweets and comments since, and another user also retweeted it, where she blatantly labelled Chris Pratt the 'worst Chris':

Chris Pratt because he’s MAGA. He’s the worst Chris. https://t.co/66JwzlthNH — Chawanna (@DrChaeEd) October 18, 2020

People soon jumped on the bandwagon and began listing their grievances against the 41-year old star, with some significant accusations labelling him a homophobic, anti-LGBTQ, and an alleged Donald Trump supporter.

The reasons behind this wave of dissent stem from the fact that Chris Pratt recently decided not to attend a Joe Biden x Kamala Harris virtual fundraiser, which immediately led to assumptions that he is a Trump supporter.

Chris Pratt being canceled cuz he didn’t attend a Joe Biden fundraiser with the rest of the Avengers cast - and being labeled a white supremacist Trump supporter in the process - perfectly sums up the absolute mind rotting shitshow of current American politics.



We live in hell — Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) October 19, 2020

If the aspersions against his perceived political affiliation were not enough, users also began calling him out for going to a church that allegedly supports 'conversion' therapy and was infamously called out by actress Ellen Page, who labelled it anti-LGBTQ.

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 8, 2019

Chris Pine spoke out about anti-gay laws in Russia. Chris Hemsworth advocated for same-sex marriage. Chris Evans took on Boston's "straight pride parade".



Chris Pratt belongs to a church that opposes same-sex marriage and sent people to conversion therapy.



Just facts. — Andrew Wheeler (@Wheeler) October 20, 2020

As criticism continues to mount against Chris Pratt, his Avengers co-stars, like Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana have come out in his support.

Twitter vs The Avengers ft Chris Pratt

One of the biggest names in Hollywood, the MCU's Iron-Man, Robert Downey Jr, recently put up a heartfelt post in support of Chris Pratt on Instagram.

He criticised all the apparent sinless people who were throwing stones at his brother without even attempting to understand his principles.

"If you take issue with Chris, I've got a novel idea... Delete your social media accounts, sit with your own defects of character, work on them, then celebrate your humanness."

Joining Robert Downey Jr was Mark Ruffalo, who called Chris Pratt a solid man:

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

MCU'S Gamora, aka Zoe Saldana, also chimed in, sharing a Tupac lyric in support of Chris Pratt:

No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it.

-Tupac

You got this @prattprattpratt . Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth! — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) October 21, 2020

Even the director of Marvel's popular Guardians of The Galaxy franchise, James Gunn, retweeted Mark Ruffalo's tweet and called Chris Pratt the best dude in the world:

Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian. https://t.co/XSIgU9WemX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 20, 2020

While such support from Marvel stars is undoubtedly commendable, a large section of the online community called them out for sheer hypocrisy, as they raised a similar issue with Brie Larson.

Brie Larson plays Captain Marvel in the MCU, and has been trolled severely for a plethora of reasons.

Keeping that in mind, an incensed Twitterati criticised Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana for not speaking up when Brie Larson and other prominent stars were being targeted:

Honestly fuck you. We waited months for these men to use their privilege to literally keep Brie Larson safe from rabid men. As well as tessa Thompson. And Zendaya too at times. They’re out here posting entire instagrams for Chris Pratt for MINIMAL and justified criticism pic.twitter.com/W1M5LZlr6Y — . (@spaceedaddy) October 20, 2020

Where was this energy when Brie Larson was massively harassed for months just for advocating for diversity in the industry? And they all knew about it. Suddenly Chris Pratt gets some criticism and they all come to his defense? The bar is hell. pic.twitter.com/4mmlfxFkig — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) October 20, 2020

Avengers cast Avengers cast

when Brie Larson when people joke

is harassed about Chris Pratt

for 3 years being Republican pic.twitter.com/08neKSYA1o — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) October 21, 2020

so when zendaya, chadwick, anthony mackie + brie larson etc. was getting dragged through the mud for their mcu roles it was crickets from the avengers assemble hive but when chris pratt is being called out for being a trump supporter here come the defense squad.. ion like that pic.twitter.com/e2HqyHKIdE — jaa-o’-lantern🕸 (@thejaanico) October 21, 2020

avengers cast when fans obsessively harass brie larson every day for 2 years vs avengers cast when chris pratt gets called out for supporting white supremacists pic.twitter.com/Gqbsh2XjKS — twin zekes: the return❗🎃🕷💀🕸 (@maculvein) October 20, 2020

Brie Larson: gets daily misogynist attacks and death threats.



MCU Cast:



Anthony Mackie: received racist remarks and death threats again for replacing Chris Evans as Cap.



MCU Cast:



Chris Pratt: gets called out for going to a homophobic church and being weird looking



MCU Cast: pic.twitter.com/IdV6EI26bD — Shane Emery (@Shame_Memory_) October 21, 2020

White men will always go out of their way to defend their homophobic white male friends. But won’t say shit when a woman is being attacked for months . You really can’t trust them... — . (@spaceedaddy) October 20, 2020

the mcu cast when brie larson, zendaya, emily vanvamp, and tessa thompson get harrassed every day for years by racists and sexists vs the mcu cast when lgbt and poc call out chris pratt for being a white supremacist pic.twitter.com/olFWjIkj2e — leah ☾ (@spectorcorpse) October 20, 2020

and these things aren’t just limited to those actors either. many marvel actors that are black and asian have dealt with racism and so many female actors have received so much sexist crap; sometimes certain actresses received both and we heard not even a single peep from them. — spookye 🕸 (@irisckp) October 20, 2020

DID CHRIS PRATT CALL THEM UP AND CRY ABOUT THIS????? LIKE WHERE WAS THIS SUPPORT WHEN BRIE LARSON WAS GETTING ATTACKED???? THE WAY WHITE MEN FUCKING RUN TO DEFEND THEIR HOMOPHOBIC FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/BI4aIWMaIw — tisha⁷ (@namjinsmcu) October 20, 2020

brie larson, don cheadle, anthony mackie, tessa thompson, zendaya getting racist and misogynistic comments daily



the mcu cast:



chris pratt gets called out for being a trump supporter and shitty person



the mcu cast: pic.twitter.com/crwoWqSFoU — alice (@maddenthot) October 20, 2020

brie larson: suffers attacks and harrasment from all types of media for speaking up

marvel cast: *pretends to not see it*



chris pratt: is problematic

marvel cast: pic.twitter.com/fG7cWbjCk5 — adri (@jbbarnxs) October 20, 2020

Brie Larson gets bullied on social media for 2 years, only Chadwick and Cheadle defend her



Chris Pratt gets “bullied” for 3 days and calls in half the MCU to defend him. pic.twitter.com/iPUMiPP1xe — Jimmy Folino - Black Lives Matter (@MrNiceGuy18_58) October 21, 2020

It’s a bit weird that half the MCU is up in arms defending Chris Pratt who people think is secretly a homophobic, white supremacist, trump supporter, but barely any of them said anything when Elizabeth Olson and Brie Larson received legit rape and death threats.



*Sigh* — Andre Borges (@borges) October 21, 2020

I cannot believe people are defending Chris Pratt WHERE was all this energy when Elizabeth Olsen was bullied off Instagram and Brie Larson was harassed with sexist and misogynist comments? pic.twitter.com/u3mL3S3V1G — Jarred•Stream WandaVision 2020 (@JarredTaylor_) October 21, 2020

Chris Pratt follows a church that is against same sex marriage and agrees with Conversion Therapy.



Tessa Thompson also got hate for sharing the same message as Brie Larson. You know who didn’t? Joaquin Phoenix.



FIX THIS DOUBLE STANDARD, PROTECT THE WOMEN & POC. DO BETTER. — Nat ✨Jenlisa (@brie_sparkles) October 20, 2020

It's kind of awe inspiring to see every straight guy on the marvel cast say Chris Pratt wasn't homophobic to them with zero self-reflection — Jenny Nicholskeleton (@JennyENicholson) October 21, 2020

As dissent continues to pile up against Chris Pratt, it seems like his Avengers co-stars are also starting to bear the brunt for their supportive comments, as they continue to face the wrath of a raging 'Cancel Culture' mob online.