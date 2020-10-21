Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana among celebs to come out in support of Chris Pratt, and the internet is not happy

As criticism begins to mount online, the Avengers have now assembled in defense of one of their members, Chris Pratt, best known for portraying Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the MCU movies.
Chris Pratt has been under fire of late after a recent tweet labelling him the worst Chris went viral.
The tweet was posted by Amy Berg and involved a picture of the quartet of Hollywood's famous Chris's: Hemsworth, Evans, Pine, and Pratt, with the caption One has to go:
This tweet has received several likes, retweets and comments since, and another user also retweeted it, where she blatantly labelled Chris Pratt the 'worst Chris':
People soon jumped on the bandwagon and began listing their grievances against the 41-year old star, with some significant accusations labelling him a homophobic, anti-LGBTQ, and an alleged Donald Trump supporter.
The reasons behind this wave of dissent stem from the fact that Chris Pratt recently decided not to attend a Joe Biden x Kamala Harris virtual fundraiser, which immediately led to assumptions that he is a Trump supporter.
If the aspersions against his perceived political affiliation were not enough, users also began calling him out for going to a church that allegedly supports 'conversion' therapy and was infamously called out by actress Ellen Page, who labelled it anti-LGBTQ.
As criticism continues to mount against Chris Pratt, his Avengers co-stars, like Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana have come out in his support.
Twitter vs The Avengers ft Chris Pratt
One of the biggest names in Hollywood, the MCU's Iron-Man, Robert Downey Jr, recently put up a heartfelt post in support of Chris Pratt on Instagram.
He criticised all the apparent sinless people who were throwing stones at his brother without even attempting to understand his principles.
"If you take issue with Chris, I've got a novel idea... Delete your social media accounts, sit with your own defects of character, work on them, then celebrate your humanness."
Joining Robert Downey Jr was Mark Ruffalo, who called Chris Pratt a solid man:
MCU'S Gamora, aka Zoe Saldana, also chimed in, sharing a Tupac lyric in support of Chris Pratt:
Even the director of Marvel's popular Guardians of The Galaxy franchise, James Gunn, retweeted Mark Ruffalo's tweet and called Chris Pratt the best dude in the world:
While such support from Marvel stars is undoubtedly commendable, a large section of the online community called them out for sheer hypocrisy, as they raised a similar issue with Brie Larson.
Brie Larson plays Captain Marvel in the MCU, and has been trolled severely for a plethora of reasons.
Keeping that in mind, an incensed Twitterati criticised Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana for not speaking up when Brie Larson and other prominent stars were being targeted:
As dissent continues to pile up against Chris Pratt, it seems like his Avengers co-stars are also starting to bear the brunt for their supportive comments, as they continue to face the wrath of a raging 'Cancel Culture' mob online.