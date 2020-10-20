Twitter calls Chris Pratt the 'worst Chris', attempts to cancel him for being an alleged Trump supporter 

In a rather unfortunate turn of events for the MCU's Star Lord, Twitter officially wants Chris Pratt to be cancelled.

The 41-year old actor who is known for roles such as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation and Owen Grady in the Jurassic World series, has been facing a significant amount of backlash lately, due to his alleged political affiliation.

The Cancel Culture mob has descended ferociously upon Chris Pratt, as they have not only called him out for being an alleged Trump supporter, but have also gone to the extent of labelling him 'the worst Chris' among the famous Chris quartet - the other three being Evans, Hemsworth and Pine:

Chris Pratt because he’s MAGA. He’s the worst Chris. https://t.co/66JwzlthNH — Chawanna (@DrChaeEd) October 18, 2020

A large section of the online community are averse to the idea that one of their favourite Avengers can be inclined to his own opinion/ affiliation, as they downright labelled him a supporter of MAGA- which stands for Donald Trump's slogan: Make America Great Again.

This entire fiasco and allegation storm stems from the fact that Chris Pratt did not sign himself up to attend an upcoming Joe Biden rally, where most of his fellow Avengers are scheduled to be present.

Chris Pratt being canceled cuz he didn’t attend a Joe Biden fundraiser with the rest of the Avengers cast - and being labeled a white supremacist Trump supporter in the process - perfectly sums up the absolute mind rotting shitshow of current American politics.



We live in hell — Sophia (Smollett) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) October 19, 2020

This has now led to a strong difference in opinion online, as few of his fans came out in support of the Marvel star, with the internet clearly being divided over his perceived political affiliation.

Twitter Vs Chris Pratt

Advertisement

The fact that a large section of Twitter is attempting to cancel Chris Pratt for simply not attending a Joe Biden rally is certainly worrisome.

He is often known not to be inclined towards politics and his decision to skip a rally where his Avengers co-stars were present, could ultimately boil down to personal reasons of his own.

Eminent names such as Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana—are all set to join the Vice-Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris for a virtual fundraiser event called 'Voters Assemble' on October 20th.

As a huge Avengers and Black Panther fan, I could not be more excited for our grassroots fundraiser tomorrow with @doncheadle, @chrisevans, @markruffalo, @zoesaldana, the @Russo_Brothers, Scarlett Johansson, and Paul Rudd.



Chip in any amount now: https://t.co/WhxiefvKXS — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 19, 2020

Moreover, in addition to labelling him a Trump supporter, the Cancel Culture mob also brought to light allegations of him being homophobic and anti-LGBTQ.

Check out the barrage of reactions online, as an incensed Twitter vouched for Chris Pratt to be cancelled for good:

Pratt. His views are terrible and he supports anti-lgbtq activist churches. Easy. — Kev Hamm (@kevhamm) October 17, 2020

Just learned Chris Pratt is a trump supporter, let’s end celebrities — Jessie🍉 (@jessicacaxx) October 18, 2020

Advertisement

James McAvoy knew years ago what society needed to do with Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/SEYvrPkKux — spooky alex 🕸💀👻😈🧟‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️ (@james_mcavoys) October 19, 2020

remember chris pratt is a trump supporter and a part of anti- lgbtq + church....stan chris evans for clear skin pic.twitter.com/209uvdlQxm — rach (@steebevans) October 19, 2020

Dammit, I am literally just finding out that Chris Pratt is a trump supporter and I am so messed up behind that. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 19, 2020

This isn't about "liberals cancelling people" (eventho libs suck). Its about making "famous" people/influencers take account for their dangerous ideologies that actively harm people. Leftists should also be making these people take account for their ideas that harm minorities — Alex (@alexcostinphoto) October 19, 2020

You have to get rid of one. *



* Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/VrMBN4i9iR — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) October 19, 2020

Things I have learned today because of this random two second no thought tweet:

1. He married the terminators daughter.

2. He brings underage girls to parties.

3. He shoots animals.

4. He supports conversion therapy.

Am I missing anything — GWOT THOT 🌈😤 (@GwotThot) October 19, 2020

Advertisement

Chris Pratt is homophobic and believes in conversion therapy, stop fucking supporting him. — Mikey (@MIKEYJAYYYYY) October 19, 2020

chris pratt is out, chris messina is in for a 16 month trial run — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 19, 2020

Chris Pratt can get yeeted off of every single cliff available. Fuck him & his prejudiced, trump-loving Christian bullshit. https://t.co/AGnDNYch8t — Text ‘DUDE GOTTA GO’ to 30330 (@CarmenTS) October 18, 2020

On the other hand, another section of the online community extended their support to Chris Pratt, as they believed that he was being targeted for no apparent reason,considering the fact that there is no solid proof of him being a proven Trump supporter:

Advertisement

Chris Pratt: *rarely does anything political and is just an all-around solid dude irl*



Twitter: pic.twitter.com/JkRoaU2MV4 — T-Mannu 🎃 (@TMannu6) October 19, 2020

Chris Pratt doesn't advertise his political affiliation,

doesn't insult consumers,

BUT didn't attend a Biden rally so he needs to be cancelled.



Meanwhile, most of Hollywood decides to talk down to us plebs about politics and you're good with that.



Says PLENTY tbh. https://t.co/Lu35rSlmBT — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) October 19, 2020

Chris Pratt being a Trump supporter is pure speculation and everyone decides to vigorously shit on him?? like how is that okay to you??? pic.twitter.com/MzyQfcaNUv — Zion Thomas (@Zion30784113) October 19, 2020

Listen, I have no idea whether or not Chris Pratt is a Republican or not. But is his political ambiguity so much for you that you have to bash him online and try to cancel him?...



Probably not. We shouldn’t jump to conclusions people. — Issac the King (@IssacFl94852488) October 19, 2020

Advertisement

Chris Pratt is best Chris. Yeah I said it. Stop thinking he is bad just because he is Christian. Jesus style Christian and Trump style are two very different styles. pic.twitter.com/JUWFj2XIn0 — Quint Dunaway (@QuintDunaway) October 19, 2020

where on earth did chris pratt say he’s a trump supporter — 𝓣𝓲𝓽𝓸 𝓑𝓪𝓫𝔂 (@neilthefurious) October 13, 2020

There is no hardcore evidence that Chris Pratt is a Trump Supporter. — BIDEN IS OUR ONLY HOPE! (@DetroitSteel_) October 19, 2020

You can’t cancel @prattprattpratt - he’s too good and he’s loved by millions! — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) October 19, 2020

As the Twitter storm rages on, it certainly asks the question if Cancel Culture could end up doing more harm than good in the long run, as it remains to be seen if Chris Pratt is ultimately able to emerge unscathed from this online mire.