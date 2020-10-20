Twitter calls Chris Pratt the 'worst Chris', attempts to cancel him for being an alleged Trump supporter 

In a rather unfortunate turn of events for the MCU's Star Lord, Twitter officially wants Chris Pratt to be cancelled.
The 41-year old actor who is known for roles such as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation and Owen Grady in the Jurassic World series, has been facing a significant amount of backlash lately, due to his alleged political affiliation.
The Cancel Culture mob has descended ferociously upon Chris Pratt, as they have not only called him out for being an alleged Trump supporter, but have also gone to the extent of labelling him 'the worst Chris' among the famous Chris quartet - the other three being Evans, Hemsworth and Pine:
A large section of the online community are averse to the idea that one of their favourite Avengers can be inclined to his own opinion/ affiliation, as they downright labelled him a supporter of MAGA- which stands for Donald Trump's slogan: Make America Great Again.
This entire fiasco and allegation storm stems from the fact that Chris Pratt did not sign himself up to attend an upcoming Joe Biden rally, where most of his fellow Avengers are scheduled to be present.
This has now led to a strong difference in opinion online, as few of his fans came out in support of the Marvel star, with the internet clearly being divided over his perceived political affiliation.
Twitter Vs Chris Pratt
The fact that a large section of Twitter is attempting to cancel Chris Pratt for simply not attending a Joe Biden rally is certainly worrisome.
He is often known not to be inclined towards politics and his decision to skip a rally where his Avengers co-stars were present, could ultimately boil down to personal reasons of his own.
Eminent names such as Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana—are all set to join the Vice-Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris for a virtual fundraiser event called 'Voters Assemble' on October 20th.
Moreover, in addition to labelling him a Trump supporter, the Cancel Culture mob also brought to light allegations of him being homophobic and anti-LGBTQ.
Check out the barrage of reactions online, as an incensed Twitter vouched for Chris Pratt to be cancelled for good:
On the other hand, another section of the online community extended their support to Chris Pratt, as they believed that he was being targeted for no apparent reason,considering the fact that there is no solid proof of him being a proven Trump supporter:
As the Twitter storm rages on, it certainly asks the question if Cancel Culture could end up doing more harm than good in the long run, as it remains to be seen if Chris Pratt is ultimately able to emerge unscathed from this online mire.
Published 20 Oct 2020, 02:04 IST