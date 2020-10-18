The internet is not happy with Jim Carrey's portrayal of Joe Biden on SNL, fans demand the return of Jason Sudeikis

Jim Carrey's recent portrayal of Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live is drawing flak from fans online.
The 58-year-old Hollywood star, who is known for his iconic roles in films such as Ace Ventura, The Mask, Bruce Almighty and several other comedies, seemed to be a natural fit to take on the role of Joe Biden in SNL, which is one of the most popular sketch comedy shows in the world.
Known to be a hotbed for parody and witty roleplay, recent episodes have revolved around the upcoming Presidential Elections between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Featuring Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, the segments haven't exactly set the stage on fire as the community remains divided over the casting, particularly Carrey.
Many fans are of the opinion that despite Jim Carrey's acting credentials, something about his portrayal of Joe Biden just seems off.
This has now led to widespread reactions online, with many even demanding the return of the original SNL Joe Biden impersonator i.e Jason Sudeikis.
The Battle of the Bidens ft. Jim Carrey and Jason Sudeikis
While Jim Carrey seems to have slipped effortlessly into the skin of Joe Biden, right from his physical appearance to his mannerisms, fans believe that he tends to portray Biden as a bumbling old man.
This is due to his classic slapstick and often over-the-top approach, which has worked wonders for him in various film roles. However, fans believe that it seems out of place when it comes to portraying the presidential candidate.
Keeping this in mind, fans have started to demand the return of Jason Sudeikis, the star of films such as Horrible Bosses and We're The Millers, who had famously portrayed Joe Biden during his time as an SNL cast member (2005-2013).
Check out some of the reactions online to Jim Carrey's performance as fans began to demand the return of Jason Sudeikis as Joe Biden:
From the tweets above, it's pretty evident that the internet is not happy with Jim Carrey's performance as Joe Biden so far.
However, it's still relatively early to completely dismiss the highly decorated actor, as one user seems to have summed up the entire fiasco quite aptly:
