The internet is not happy with Jim Carrey's portrayal of Joe Biden on SNL, fans demand the return of Jason Sudeikis

Jim Carrey's recent portrayal of Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live is drawing flak from fans online.

The 58-year-old Hollywood star, who is known for his iconic roles in films such as Ace Ventura, The Mask, Bruce Almighty and several other comedies, seemed to be a natural fit to take on the role of Joe Biden in SNL, which is one of the most popular sketch comedy shows in the world.

Known to be a hotbed for parody and witty roleplay, recent episodes have revolved around the upcoming Presidential Elections between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Featuring Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, the segments haven't exactly set the stage on fire as the community remains divided over the casting, particularly Carrey.

There's no reason SNL can't switch it up and replace Jim Carrey. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 18, 2020

Many fans are of the opinion that despite Jim Carrey's acting credentials, something about his portrayal of Joe Biden just seems off.

This has now led to widespread reactions online, with many even demanding the return of the original SNL Joe Biden impersonator i.e Jason Sudeikis.

The Battle of the Bidens ft. Jim Carrey and Jason Sudeikis

While Jim Carrey seems to have slipped effortlessly into the skin of Joe Biden, right from his physical appearance to his mannerisms, fans believe that he tends to portray Biden as a bumbling old man.

This is due to his classic slapstick and often over-the-top approach, which has worked wonders for him in various film roles. However, fans believe that it seems out of place when it comes to portraying the presidential candidate.

Keeping this in mind, fans have started to demand the return of Jason Sudeikis, the star of films such as Horrible Bosses and We're The Millers, who had famously portrayed Joe Biden during his time as an SNL cast member (2005-2013).

Check out some of the reactions online to Jim Carrey's performance as fans began to demand the return of Jason Sudeikis as Joe Biden:

I say this with love and respect: it's not too late to replace Jim Carrey and get someone else--anyone else--to play Joe Biden. Let Kate McKinnon do it. She's already there, and she'll nail the role. Have mercy on us all. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 18, 2020

jim carrey's manic energy couldn't be more off for biden. just doesn't work at all. — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 18, 2020

Jason Sudeikis was a perfect caricature of Biden and the Jim Carrey thing by contrast is like this platonic ideal of bad celebrity impersonation https://t.co/wzmFQjEdkD — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) October 18, 2020

Jim Carrey is just not a good Joe Biden. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 18, 2020

Good god #snl you have to dump this Jim Carrey casting dumpster fire. His impression is so disconnected from Biden it’s absolutely painful to watch. pic.twitter.com/DWx3eWWGI8 — Humean Being (@HumeanStew) October 18, 2020

I’m almost certain that Jim Carrey has never watched a video of Joe Biden. — Sean O'Connor (@seanoconnz) October 18, 2020

Getting some mixed signals about Jim Carrey on SNL pic.twitter.com/5IKpAyWWCs — Eli Walsh (@walsh_eli) October 18, 2020

#SNL should think long and hard about recasting Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin because they're both.... not doing it https://t.co/sdOVNSnIaf — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 18, 2020

SNL is just absolutely committed to forcing this Jim Carrey thing huh — Max Burns (@themaxburns) October 18, 2020

Jim Carrey is doing Ace Ventura as Joe Biden. Bring back Jason Sudeikis, he did the best Biden #SNL https://t.co/OosVnqSMM3 — The Terror of Dublin🎃#WearAMask😷#BidenHarris2020 (@taradublinrocks) October 18, 2020

Jim Carrey is too Jim Carrey to be Joe Biden. #SNL — Chuck Todd's shamble bangs (@Drea_got_rage) October 18, 2020

How long is Lorne Michaels going to let Jim Carrey kill his show? His Biden is horrible. Bring back Sudeikis, or anyone else. #SNL — Allison ItIsWhatItIsBecauseYouAreWhoYouAre (@AllisonMY) October 18, 2020

I was so EXCITED about Jim Carrey playing Biden, but it REALLY ISN'T WORKING. #SNL They need to bring back @jasonsudeikis — Crystal (@CrystalTweets19) October 18, 2020

the Jim Carrey interpretation of Joe Biden is diminishing Alec Baldwin's version of Trump and its making it all feel just waaay off. Woody did it better. If you want to spoof Biden you go with slick old guy with weird stories... not... the Mask in a blue suit. its TOO MUCH#SNL — Chuck Todd's shamble bangs (@Drea_got_rage) October 18, 2020

Still can't believe they went with Jim Carrey over Jason Sudeikis. Sudeikis' Biden is closer to the real man.

Carrey's version of Biden is bad - I get Fire Marshall Bill vibes. #SNL pic.twitter.com/Ob3372HQ98 — A. Asher (@Grammaticator) October 18, 2020

Jim Carrey as Joe Biden is still pretty painful, and not in the way the writers intended it to be.#SNL — Eleanor Barker is (probably) a 👻 (@Essie_Bee_) October 18, 2020

Anybody else cringe watching Jim Carrey play Joe Biden? I'm okay if they get someone else now. — major_Ray🧢⚔️ (@major__Ray) October 18, 2020

It pains me to say this, because I truly love Jim Carrey—but I'm not a fan of his Joe Biden. Jason Sudeikis and Woody Harrelson were much better imo — Taylor Barrett @ 🏡 | BLM (@TaylorMBarrett) October 18, 2020

I do not like Jim Carrey as Joe Biden. Can we vote him out? #SNL — Joan Metz (@Joan127) October 18, 2020

From the tweets above, it's pretty evident that the internet is not happy with Jim Carrey's performance as Joe Biden so far.

However, it's still relatively early to completely dismiss the highly decorated actor, as one user seems to have summed up the entire fiasco quite aptly: