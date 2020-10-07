YouTuber Tana Mongeau asks fans to vote for Biden in exchange for nudes, gets 10,000 confirmed votes

With the US Presidential Elections less than a month away, popular YouTuber and internet personality Tana Mongeau recently shot into the limelight due to a 'unique' campaigning strategy for Joe Biden.

The 22-year-old recently took to Twitter encouraging people to vote for Biden and promised them nudes in return.

Last week, the YouTuber launched a Booty for Biden campaign and went on to post a now-deleted tweet, where she also linked her OnlyFans account:

Tana Mongeau says she will send her nudes to everyone who shows proof they voted for Biden.



Senior OnlyFans Correspondent Simp Simpson says “Some give away Teslas, others give away nudes”



What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/LNJUt6ZbiV — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) September 30, 2020

Another Twitter user recently stated that Tana Mongeau has already influenced 10,000 people to vote in favour of Biden, which constitutes a case of tampering and can be labelled as an electoral crime.

Tana mongeau confirms she has influenced 10,000 people to vote for Joe Biden, promising them nude photos in response. https://t.co/CEVSd2WIE3 — Viva🔥La🔥Buffy🧛🏻‍♀️ (@VivaLaHaley3) October 3, 2020

On account of this latest publicity stunt, it was rumoured that Tana Mongeau's YouTube verification was consequently taken away for a while, before getting restored recently.

UPDATE: Tana Mongeau responds to losing verification and electoral crime allegations. Tana says “i only recieved [sic] ppl telling me what they wanted to do.” She adds “i lost youtube verification because i accidentally f*cked up uploading in the backend of my account.” pic.twitter.com/6jv03JTU33 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 6, 2020

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Tana Mongeau gets verification back on her YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/FXvHRIq5SU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 6, 2020

Tana Mongeau campaigns for Joe Biden

In another tweet by Def Noodles, a clip of Tana Mongeau addressing her followers is shown, where she admits to receiving a stellar response from 'tens of thousands of people':

UPDATE: Tana Mongeau says she got thousands of messages on OnlyFans after offering nudes in exchange for proof of vote for Biden. Tana says people “willingly voted for Biden.” According to Cornell University, making any offer to exchange something for vote is an electoral crime. pic.twitter.com/h7UptbafKE — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 1, 2020

"I got tens of thousands of messages from people telling me that they willingly voted for Joe Biden and that's the best thing ever, you don't need my a** to make you vote, so go vote because you want to see a change in this country!"

He also attached another clip, where she speaks about her 'offer' and admits to buying votes for Biden:

Tana Mongeau appears to admit in a TikTok that she bought votes for Biden using her nudes. pic.twitter.com/vTxCJJnwHL — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 1, 2020

In the clip, she addresses Macy, a Trump supporter, seemingly mocking her:

"In the last hour, I've received over 10,000 people's proof of voting for Joe Biden, I hope you can get 10,000 people to vote for (Donald) Trump, but in the meantime, my naked body is doing so many things for Biden."

Tana Mongeau is known for having dated actress Bella Thorne from 2017 to 2019, and was also 'briefly married' to influencer Jake Paul, which received a lot of coverage. However, her recent campaign seems to have certainly piqued the interest of the online community while simultaneously invoking the wrath of electoral agencies.

She is not the only celebrity to encourage people to vote, as we've also seen the likes of David Dobrik and Kylie Jenner emphasising on the need to vote recently:

Giving away 5 Teslas to those who are ready to vote!!! https://t.co/9IVVuKdrbw pic.twitter.com/4qWLjL8RuV — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) September 29, 2020

but are you registered to vote? click the link.. let’s make a plan to vote together 🤍🤍 https://t.co/wHJV62I7b7 pic.twitter.com/wxPBsQpUQz — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 28, 2020

While Tana Mongeau's recent stunt could very well be classified as an electoral crime, it certainly succeeded in drawing attention, as several took to Twitter to respond to her unique campaign:

tana mongeau is giving pictures on her Only Fans to anybody that sends her proof that they voted for Biden lmaooo 2020 is so weird 😭 — Saachi (@SaachiM1) October 1, 2020

She said OVER TEN THOUSAND ppl have shown her proof W H A T — Destiny Mujagic (@MujagicDestiny) October 1, 2020

Tana Mongeau really said “ send me a picture that you voted for Biden and I will send you a nude” LMAO AND now she may go to jail what a legend 😂 so worth going to jail bc she got 10,000 of the youngsters to register 😂 — kaycee🌞🌙 (@3vil3y3_) October 2, 2020