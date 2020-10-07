YouTuber Tana Mongeau asks fans to vote for Biden in exchange for nudes, gets 10,000 confirmed votes

With the US Presidential Elections less than a month away, popular YouTuber and internet personality Tana Mongeau recently shot into the limelight due to a 'unique' campaigning strategy for Joe Biden.
The 22-year-old recently took to Twitter encouraging people to vote for Biden and promised them nudes in return.
Last week, the YouTuber launched a Booty for Biden campaign and went on to post a now-deleted tweet, where she also linked her OnlyFans account:
Another Twitter user recently stated that Tana Mongeau has already influenced 10,000 people to vote in favour of Biden, which constitutes a case of tampering and can be labelled as an electoral crime.
On account of this latest publicity stunt, it was rumoured that Tana Mongeau's YouTube verification was consequently taken away for a while, before getting restored recently.
Tana Mongeau campaigns for Joe Biden
In another tweet by Def Noodles, a clip of Tana Mongeau addressing her followers is shown, where she admits to receiving a stellar response from 'tens of thousands of people':
"I got tens of thousands of messages from people telling me that they willingly voted for Joe Biden and that's the best thing ever, you don't need my a** to make you vote, so go vote because you want to see a change in this country!"
He also attached another clip, where she speaks about her 'offer' and admits to buying votes for Biden:
In the clip, she addresses Macy, a Trump supporter, seemingly mocking her:
"In the last hour, I've received over 10,000 people's proof of voting for Joe Biden, I hope you can get 10,000 people to vote for (Donald) Trump, but in the meantime, my naked body is doing so many things for Biden."
Tana Mongeau is known for having dated actress Bella Thorne from 2017 to 2019, and was also 'briefly married' to influencer Jake Paul, which received a lot of coverage. However, her recent campaign seems to have certainly piqued the interest of the online community while simultaneously invoking the wrath of electoral agencies.
She is not the only celebrity to encourage people to vote, as we've also seen the likes of David Dobrik and Kylie Jenner emphasising on the need to vote recently:
While Tana Mongeau's recent stunt could very well be classified as an electoral crime, it certainly succeeded in drawing attention, as several took to Twitter to respond to her unique campaign:Published 07 Oct 2020, 16:10 IST