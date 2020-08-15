'Can't spell Paul's without the L's, they always lose': Jake Paul diss track drops and its making some bold claims 

The saga of Jake Paul continues, with a no-holds barred diss track being recently dropped in the controversial 23 year-old American YouTuber's name.

Jake Paul is no stranger to controversy as he became infamous after getting fired from Disney Channel's show, Bizaardvark and also later went on to pursue a career in professional boxing.

The younger brother of Logan Paul, Jake has recently been the subject of an unceremonious FBI raid, which was conducted at his sprawling Calabasas mansion.

#UPDATE: FBI agents executed a federal search warrant at the Calabasas, Calif. home of YouTube celebrity Jake Paul (@jakepaul); multiple firearms seized; raid was in connection to a looting spree in Arizona. — Bobby Dupree (@bobbydupree) August 6, 2020

In June he was also charged with looting and unlawful assembly while in July, he was criticised for holding a large party in direct violation of social-distancing norms, which led to the Mayor of Calabasas calling him out.

Known to be in the news for all the wrong reasons, the YouTube star's frequent misdemeanour is the subject of a brand new diss track released in his name.

The Jake Paul Diss track

In a video released by YouTube channel void, a diss track similar to that of Pokimane's a few weeks back was released, where they take potshots at the Paul brothers and their controversial lives.

Check out the diss track video below:

Advertisement

Featuring gnarly and snide comments aimed predominantly at Jake, the video traces all the controversies the YouTuber has found himself embroiled in.

Using a combination of real life footage and witty edits, the end result is a fiery salvo aimed at Jake Paul's controversial life, which of late has been spiralling out of control.

Check out some of the lyrics from the Jake Paul diss track:

2m in debt, better pay them dues, can't spell the Paul's without the L, they always lose

The track also goes on to address Paul's looting and recent altercation with the FBI :

Claiming you rich but be looting the shops, saying you innocent but grabbed by the ops

Taking it a notch higher, the track throws shade at everyone, from Jake Paul's father to his friends, no one is spared as the track also makes a reference to his Disney career and him dropping out of school:

Everyday bro, it's a whole other scandal, everyone wished you died on Disney channel.

Dropped out of school now your dumb ass illiterate, think u the best but you flawed now consider it.

The final part of the track criticises his 20 million 'idiot fans' and states that when his channel dies, no one will mourn, before delivering the final line:

This ain't a disstrack, it's a whole execution.

Jake Paul recently responded to the FBI raid and clarified that it was solely related to the Arizona looting incident, which was still being investigated.

Popular streamer Keemstar revealed a deleted video of Jake Paul on his #DramaAlert YouTube channel where P dismissed all other claims and addressed the situation.

You can watch the Jake Paul segment, from the 8:49 mark:

One would think that the mounting controversies against Jake Paul would motivate him to turn over a new leaf, but he has reportedly been throwing wild parties for the past few days.

With this, the internet continues to disapprove of the star, who seems to have an unshakeable penchant for trouble.

honestly breaks my heart to think of all the people who have lost someone they love, their jobs, education etc whilst jake Paul and his friends are doing this. remember this. don’t let him get away with it. we have a voice, all of us, so use it. stop giving ppl like him platforms — eva #BLM (@evaharbor) August 13, 2020

fuck jake paul — brittany (@brittany_broski) August 15, 2020