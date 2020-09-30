Twitter reacts to The Presidential Debate being streamed on Twitch

In today's day and age of streaming, one of the most popular platforms is Twitch.

The Amazon-owned streaming behemoth is the go-to option for streamers worldwide, as not only does it help facilitate an interactive relationship with viewers, but it also serves as a lucrative profession in the long run.

Moreover, with the ongoing pandemic, streaming has been witnessing a significant boom, including record viewership numbers, so much so that we recently had the highly-anticipated United States Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden being live-streamed on Twitch!

Such is the influence of this platform today that we were able to tune in to a platform predominantly known for gaming to witness two mercurial personalities debate over pressing current issues:

a presidential debate with twitch chat is the entertainment we all deserve right now — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 29, 2020

Prominent Twitch streamers such as Felix xQc Lengyel and Hasan HasanAbi Piker live-streamed the debate, as several of their fans tuned in to witness an intriguing war of words unfold.

The Presidential Debate on Twitch

Apart from being a notable Twitch streamer, HasanAbi is also known for his political views and commentary.

His decision to stream the Presidential Debate worked wonders, as he raked in stellar viewership numbers for Twitch:

Hasan now has over 75,000 viewers and is the #1 stream on Twitch all for the presidential debate. xqc streaming too. i am ready chat https://t.co/5Nes5VEeug pic.twitter.com/EAJSR427TM — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 30, 2020

Hasan went on to hit record viewership figures, and he showed his appreciation for all the viewers who tuned in:

"I never thought that I would ever have 55,000 people watch my debate coverage... that's crazy! They would have probably never thought that a gaming platform would host a prominent Leftist content creator, that would be such a success, and it's because of you guys that I'm able to do this, literally."

Even xQc had his viewers hooked with his reactions to the Trump x Biden debate.

At one particular juncture, Biden called Trump a clown, which literally made the streamer jump up from his seat:

With Twitch streaming the Presidential Debate, Twitter had a field day, as several from the online community reacted:

that was a glorified twitch debate — shoe (@shoe0nhead) September 30, 2020

over 300,000 concurrent viewers watched the debate on Twitch while spamming monkaS in chat for 2 hours. now that's democracy for gamers in action — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 30, 2020

WHY R WE LIVETWEETING AN ACTUAL DEBATE IM SORRR ITS SO FUNNT WERE TWEETING LIKE ITS A TWITCH STREAM — izzy 🍊 (@izzywasfound) September 30, 2020

Watching this debate is like if twitch chat could talk out loud at the streamer — John Salter (@BaRRaCCuDDa_) September 30, 2020

watching xqc's stream for the debate is insane because the entire chat is just talking in twitch abt politics its so funny "my country MonkaW" "BabyRage BabyRage BabyRage BabyRage" "JOE FAKED SCAN OMEGALUL JOE FAKED SCAN OMEGALUL JOE FAKE SCANNED OMEGALUL" — cupid ⁶⁹ ♡ ! @ broken laptop💔🌩 o8 (@LXV3S1CK) September 30, 2020

My Twitch Mods better than this debate moderator 💀💀 — Classy (@Classify) September 30, 2020