Tyler Ninja Blevins is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the gaming industry, known primarily for his association with Epic Games' Fortnite.

From rising through the ranks on Twitch to becoming a global icon and the poster boy for Fortnite, Ninja has achieved a lot at the relatively young age of 29. Throughout his streaming career, Ninja has built up an enviable bank balance, having earned millions in the process. However he ended up feeling the pinch, as he recently went on a rant against unfair taxation, as a result of which he had to shell out millions.

This sentiment was also shared by Twitch streamer HasanAbi, who tweeted that Ninja had paid approximately 33,000 times more in taxes than the President of the United States, Donald Trump:

Almost accurate — NinjaInnit (@Ninja) September 27, 2020

The tweet comes in the aftermath of a recent news report by The New York Times, which revealed that Donald Trump had reportedly paid only $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017.

Soon after HasanAbi's tweet went viral, several from the online community responded with their own opinions on the matter.

Ninja pays more taxes than the President

Esports is undoubtedly one of the most viable professions in the world today, as it continues to attract prominent investors, which include the likes of Drake (100 Thieves) and Post Malone (Dallas Empire) .

With enormous prize pools and high stakes, the monetary incentive associated with esports and streaming today is huge, by any given standard.

Keeping this in mind, the fact that Ninja had to pay almost half of the earnings from his Mixer payout as taxes, received intense coverage recently, via HasanAbi's tweet.

Several from the online community reacted to his tweet, as they spoke about a plethora of issues ranging from tax avoidance to poking fun at the shambolic discrepancy:

future president Ninja — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 27, 2020

Yikes. — Mia Malkova (@MiaMalkova) September 27, 2020

proof that gamers are oppressed — Rockerbro the MJ stan (@RockermanTV) September 27, 2020

Na trumps just has 33,000 the power and influence — LivelyOsprey (@OspreyLively) September 28, 2020

Weeks ago we talked about Ninja paying taxes on $50 million, Ninja confirms here.



Trump paid supposedly just $750, so 750 x 33,000



Means Ninja paid nearly $25 million in taxes or what he calls "almost accurate" pic.twitter.com/XcRjcnSGaJ — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 27, 2020

Ninja gives me content to watch and trump has done nothing to help with the country — SLAM DIEGO PADRES (@BurnerWendys) September 28, 2020