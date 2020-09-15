"If you make $50 million, $25 million of that is literally gone in taxes": Ninja shares his views on unfair taxation

Tyler Ninja Blevins is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the gaming industry, known primarily for his association with Epic Games' Fortnite.

From rising through the ranks on Twitch to become a global icon and the poster boy of Fortnite, Ninja has achieved a lot at the relatively young age of 29. The American's story still inspires several youngsters from across the globe looking to pursue a career in gaming.

Throughout his streaming career, Ninja has built up an enviable bank balance, having earned millions in the process. From signing exclusive endorsement deals to his whopping Mixer payout, the 'Fortnite Icon' is one of the most profitable gamers on the planet.

However, being one of the wealthiest gamers in the world comes with its share of drawbacks, as in a recent stream on Twitch, Ninja went on an unfiltered rant against taxes and its unfair system of operation.

Ninja vents about taxes during Twitch stream

With esports being an extremely viable and lucrative profession, especially during the pandemic, there are many monetary incentives involved, with enormous prize pools and sponsorship deals coming into play.

Currently, we are witnessing a gaming boom like never before, and this trend is only expected to grow by leaps and bounds in forthcoming years.

In the video above, Ninja speaks about his earnings and how much he has to pay in taxes:

"People are going to take this the wrong way, but I'm going to say it anyway. Do you know how much it blows if you make, say $50 million, that $25 million of that is just gone in taxes, if you're not smuggling it out of the country and fr***ing in bank accounts."

"Let me tell you what the issue is. I think we have to find the people who are the billionaires and the millionaires, and the companies that are illegally not paying taxes or hiding/evading taxes. Why tax someone one more percent when you can just go out of your way to find the people who are hiding the money that they need to pay taxes on?"

"I'm paying my shit... I'm paying my $25 mil, the company who makes billions they don't pay shit cause they know how to freaking... they have the web. If you just make sure that they pay it, you don't have to raise me!"

Despite his rant getting halted by wife Jessica Blevins, Ninja seemed to be making a valid point, as a section of the online community echoed his thoughts:

While on the other hand, others criticized him for crying about 'unfair' taxes:

Ninja gets paid to play video games, my god. grow the fuck up. "oh noooo i only have 25 million after taxes pooooor meeeeee" — taylor (@taylorlaynec) September 14, 2020

Just watched a clip of Ninja crying about taxes and it's typical of rich guys like him



Crying about being less of millionaire when folks can't eat during a pandemic — Doomsday Guerrilla (@JoeyDoomsday) September 14, 2020

Ninja complaining about having to pay taxes

what a moron — Music Twitt3r Supervillain (@CheIseaWoof) September 15, 2020