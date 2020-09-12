Ninja posts a heartfelt note as YouTuber dedicates an Official '7 Years' Fortnite Music Video to him

One of the biggest names associated with Fortnite is undoubtedly that of Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.

Credited with popularising the game across the globe, Ninja has successfully risen through the ranks to become the poster boy of the game. From making his presence felt across different media platforms to having an exclusive Fortnite Icon skin, the 29-year-old Twitch star has endured a stellar run so far.

Though he may not actively stream the game nowadays, Ninja's contribution at large has been monumental in the evolution of Fortnite as a global force to reckon with. Recently, a YouTuber by the name of Amazed Skill created a music video in Ninja's honour, with the popular track '7 Years', originally written by Lukas Graham, playing in the background.

The nostalgic video overwhelmed Ninja who replied with the following tweet:

Just watched this video with my wife and it actually made us tear up. Incredible editing and story telling, didn’t know Fortnite had so much in creative. https://t.co/UbGNe9R5eT — Ninja (@Ninja) September 11, 2020

The 4 minute music video traces the journey of Ninja's career so far, set against the familiar world of Fortnite.

Fortnite 7 Years ft. Ninja

7 Years is a popular track by Danish soul-pop band, Lukas Graham.

The single went on to peak at no. 1 in several countries and received 3 Grammy award nominations, including the coveted Record of the Year.

Since then, the song has emerged as a fan favourite and the original music video has received a billion views so far and counting.

Image Credits: stuff.co.nz

Using the original song as the background track, Amazed Skill recreates Ninja's journey to superstardom with the help of Fortnite characters and features.

The video begins with a voice in a background, which addresses Ninja:

Ninja you are one of the most popular streamers on the planet . Tyler Ninja Blevins , you are truly the pioneer of elite sports gaming.

The video then proceeds to include snippets of Ninja's life coming full-circle as we bare witness to a creative masterpiece unfolding before our eyes in terms of storytelling.

From Ninja's famous Pon Pon Fortnite dance to his appearances on Jimmy Fallon, the YouTuber displays an intricate eye for detail as he attempts to pay tribute to Ninja's influence as a Fortnite icon.

There is even a nod to Ninja's wife, Jessica, who has also been his manager all these years. From the highs and lows, the video tries to encapsulate his journey in the best possible manner.

Image Credits: YouTube

The most relevant passage seems to come halfway through the song, which seem to bear resonance with the 29-year-old's present career:

Soon we'll be thirty years old, our songs have been sold

We've traveled around the world and we're still roaming

Soon we'll be thirty years old..

The 7 years old chorus is symbolic as it bears resemblance with Ninja's journey from the Fortnite island to greener pastures, as he has now risen to become an unparalleled global gaming icon.

Check out some of the reactions online:

Image Credits: Youtube

idk why i cried watching this❤@Ninja is the real goat and he is the one who helped in upsurge esports ❤ ly ninja @Ninja — Not-harry (@notharryxx) September 11, 2020

This hurt alot. kinda tearing up from this not gonna lie!\



Fit's @Ninja well ngl.https://t.co/pqHU2ysAjk — 3x🌎dus ⁹⁹⁹ | #FaZe5 (@3xodus_) September 11, 2020

Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened 😭❤️ — MSF Surfnboy (@Surfnboy) September 11, 2020