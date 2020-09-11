TimTheTatman defends Ninja's return to Twitch 

Fortnite pro Tyler Ninja Blevins recently announced a stunning return to Twitch, a year after leaving the platform for Microsoft-owned Mixer.

When Ninja signed with Mixer, it was considered one of the most unexpected and shocking deals, as he had established a cult-like following on Twitch. However, though Ninja performed well on the new platform as well, it endured a tumultuous run and finally shut shop in July this year.

Post the Mixer shut down, Ninja was rarely spotted streaming, as fans began to speculate that a return to Twitch was in the works. And recently, the American put those rumors to bed, announcing an exclusive contract with the streaming giants.

While most of his fans were overjoyed at this development, a few online labelled him a sellout:

Oof, someone is a sell out. — maul (@NowJustMaul) September 10, 2020

You're a sellout — Ryan (@ryanhayw_) September 10, 2020

These comments prompted a close friend of Ninja's, and a fellow streamer, to step in and defend the 29-year-old.

TimTheTatMan speaks about Ninja's Twitch return

In a YouTube video released by Esports Talk, a clip of TimTheTatman addressing Ninja's return to Twitch is played, where he begins by saying:

"That's a W guys... Let's talk real impact that Tyler's had on the gaming scene... a lot of you, you're probably like a 10-year-old or something, and maybe you don't understand the value that he's had, but allow me to try and explain it to you as simple as I can."

"He's been streaming long before Fortnite, and the game exploded a lot of stuff... I thought there was a ceiling cap on viewership on Twitch, and Ninja just kind of absolutely... it just blew my mind with the amount of viewers he was getting and subs."

He then refers to all those calling Ninja a sellout, stating:

"Let's talk about the definition 'sold out' on Twitch... if people come to you with millions and millions of dollars for you to do what you're doing at a different spot, you're not gonna go?"

He then uses a Mcdonald's x Burger King example to highlight his point, speaking about Ninja's deal with Mixer:

"Listen, Tyler going over to Mixer, it helped the gaming streaming industry as a whole, and I think a lot of people don't see that. He's a large streamer that took a leap and tried something, and that pushes the envelope for everyone else, and I don't know why people can't see that."

"I think adults can see it. I don't think kids can see or understand it. Healthy competition's good man, there's nothing wrong with it... Like, you gotta put more respect on Tyler's name bro. I know he's one of my best buddies, I love him like a brother, but friendship aside, you just look at it statistically look what he did bro."

Tim sums up his argument by stating facts, in terms of Ninja's status as a gaming icon:

"He pushed the streaming scene to a next level with viewership, playing with Drake, live events at New York City, all that stuff... and that made all the other exclusivities popping up because Tyler took that leap."

In an intensely-competitive profession such as streaming, it is genuinely heartening to see streamers standing up for each other, and TimTheTatman's latest defense of Ninja, is sure to win hearts online.