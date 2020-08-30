Fans spot Twitch streamer 'HasanAbi' in a movie called 'The Gym', freak out after realizing what his role was 

Hasan Piker, aka HasanAbi, is a well-known Twitch streamer and Turkish internet personality, who has 483K followers on the popular streaming platform.

He is also known for his appearances on The Young Turks Network as a host and political commentator. Known for his outspoken views and interactive streams with fans, he also be found streaming games such as Fall Guys on Twitch.

During one of his recent Twitch streams, his fans brought to his notice a clip from a movie, where one of the characters largely resembled HasanAbi.

Hasan played a role in a movie called "The Gym" and someone found a clip https://t.co/0IPnz1q23Y https://t.co/9d0nfC1MsU — Djinn FurFur (@DjinnFurFur) August 30, 2020

Upon multiple viewings, it was revealed that the character in the movie was indeed HasanAbi, who had acted in a 2016 TV movie called The Gym.

Check out the movie clip and Hasan's reaction to the same below:

However, what surprised his fans more was the kind of character HasanAbi played in the movie, which resulted in a string of hilarious comments.

Advertisement

Also Read: Henry Cavill debuts on Twitch...or does he?

HasanAbi: From 'Gym' instructor to Twitch streamer

In the clip posted by a fan, we witness Hasan's character portraying a sort of lewd gym instructor, who appears to get a little bit too close for comfort to one of his workout partners.

As he watches the clip with a smug expression, he hilariously explains on his Twitch live stream:

Here you go, you found it....oh, he put a laugh track in it too, that's so bad! I have no control over what happens okay, sometimes you do stuff for your friends and it's deeply embarrassing .

One of the dudes in that is like an actual actor too...I'm supposed to be the gym trainer who cucks the main character or something...I don't even f****** remember!

According to the official page of IMDB, Hasan Piker starred alongside other actors, including Emmy-nominated Bret Green, who has starred in popular shows such as How to Get Away with Murder, Jane the Virgin and The Inspectors.

Image Credits: imdb.com

Check out some of the comments on the Reddit thread, where users discussed Twitch streamer HasanAbi featuring in a movie:

Image Credits: Reddit

Image Credits: Reddit

This recent find by a Reddit user indeed comes across as an exciting revelation, with regards to HasanAbi's 'intriguing' career as a movie star.

my life is a movie (david lynch) — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 22, 2020

Also Read: Call of Duty streamer loses his Twitch channel after 'accidentally' flashing his 'Cheat Menu' on Livestream