Call of Duty streamer loses his Twitch channel after 'accidentally' flashing his 'Cheat Menu' on Livestream

The infamous Call of Duty: Warzone Twitch streamer, MrGolds, who was recently called out for cheating on his live streams, has now lost his channel.
As reported earlier in our exclusive feature, the prevalent menace of cheating in the gaming industry was brought to light when MrGolds got spotted with his Cheat Menu open during a live stream.
That was not all, as he was also caught going to the extent of even bragging about his skills in an unperturbed and highly condescending manner.
The tweet by user ERA7E, which helped expose the streamer, has now garnered 1.8K likes and 773 retweets so far:
In the latest development, MrGolds has now been banned by Twitch.
MrGolds does not feature in Twitch's search results any more and had around almost 80K followers, before having his channel removed.
Also Read: 5 Twitch streamers who lost fans and subscriptions in the blink of an eye.
Twitch cracks down on cheaters
EngineOwning is notoriously known for offering cheating software in various multiplayer games for those who're looking to eke out an unscrupulous win.
The website of EngineOwning even has the following disclaimer:
"We believe that everyone should have the ability to win and enjoy online matches"
Reddit users have also complained that MrGolds makes frequent use of cheats such as Wall Hacking and AimBot. It is surprising that he was allowed to stay on the platform for this long, but Twitch has finally heard the cries of protest from the online community and taken action against the streamer.
Twitch's community guidelines clearly state that cheating of any kind will not be tolerated:
"Any activity, such as cheating, hacking, botting, or tampering, that gives the account owner an unfair advantage in an online multiplayer game, is prohibited. This also includes exploiting another broadcaster's live broadcast in order to harass them in-game, such as stream sniping"
The dubious Twitch streamer recently appeared to deny the allegations of cheating, as in a recent Instagram post, he hinted at the fact that he has the capability to stream without any background programs running.
While it is still not known if it is a temporary ban or an indefinite suspension, MrGold's recent cheating escapades on Twitch are yet another example of Call of Duty serving as a breeding ground for cheaters.
Published 29 Aug 2020, 20:51 IST