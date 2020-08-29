Call of Duty streamer loses his Twitch channel after 'accidentally' flashing his 'Cheat Menu' on Livestream

The infamous Call of Duty: Warzone Twitch streamer, MrGolds, who was recently called out for cheating on his live streams, has now lost his channel.

As reported earlier in our exclusive feature, the prevalent menace of cheating in the gaming industry was brought to light when MrGolds got spotted with his Cheat Menu open during a live stream.

That was not all, as he was also caught going to the extent of even bragging about his skills in an unperturbed and highly condescending manner.

The tweet by user ERA7E, which helped expose the streamer, has now garnered 1.8K likes and 773 retweets so far:

Streamer gets caught with cheat menu LIVE on stream



Everyone report his stream pls



proof: https://t.co/8LVEjcP05k

twitch: https://t.co/fQn1dyLL0a pic.twitter.com/eWfjuq4Wgc — ✴️ (@ERA7E) August 24, 2020

In the latest development, MrGolds has now been banned by Twitch.

Image Credits: Twitch.tv

MrGolds does not feature in Twitch's search results any more and had around almost 80K followers, before having his channel removed.

Twitch cracks down on cheaters

EngineOwning is notoriously known for offering cheating software in various multiplayer games for those who're looking to eke out an unscrupulous win.

@InfinityWard yall need to BAN MrGolds he was cheating in game and showed it on Twitch you zoom in and you can see right behind his task manager it says aimbot, esp, triggerbot, and various other tabs for his cheating software. You all need to do more. Add anticheat software — thundergod2614@gmail (@thundergod2614) August 27, 2020

The website of EngineOwning even has the following disclaimer:

"We believe that everyone should have the ability to win and enjoy online matches"

Reddit users have also complained that MrGolds makes frequent use of cheats such as Wall Hacking and AimBot. It is surprising that he was allowed to stay on the platform for this long, but Twitch has finally heard the cries of protest from the online community and taken action against the streamer.

@Twitch @Activision and @InfinityWard should investigate twitch user Mrg0lds for cheating. He defends himself on stream by pulling up his task manager but is so stupid he forgets to pull down the aimbot menu behind it It's people like this who are ruining #Warzone pic.twitter.com/VARKMzq4QI — The Dark Knight (@luislo1969) August 25, 2020

Twitch's community guidelines clearly state that cheating of any kind will not be tolerated:

"Any activity, such as cheating, hacking, botting, or tampering, that gives the account owner an unfair advantage in an online multiplayer game, is prohibited. This also includes exploiting another broadcaster's live broadcast in order to harass them in-game, such as stream sniping"

The dubious Twitch streamer recently appeared to deny the allegations of cheating, as in a recent Instagram post, he hinted at the fact that he has the capability to stream without any background programs running.

Image Credits: Instagram

While it is still not known if it is a temporary ban or an indefinite suspension, MrGold's recent cheating escapades on Twitch are yet another example of Call of Duty serving as a breeding ground for cheaters.