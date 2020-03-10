Call Of Duty: Warzone is a new free to play battle royale by Acitivison

Call Of Duty Warzone, photo credit: venturebeat

Activision will launch its new Battle Royale called Call Of Duty: Warzone today at 12 PM PDT. The new title is free-to-play supporting 150 players and competing with other battle royale games based on the freemium model.

There were already leaks of the game surrounding the Internet during its development phase. Activision will launch the game across all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Activision has also confirmed that the game will be available for early access to owners of its Modern Warfare title. However, it will be available for the mass in just a few hours after early access.

The new game features Battle Royale and Plunder as two main game modes, the latter being the new one. The Battle Royale game mode is like other games where players drop off in a map called Verdansk and combat to be the last one surviving. The map shrinks as a toxic gas covers the land. Activision says there are over 300 points of interest present on the map.

The Plunder game mode is a hunt for cash. Looting and stealing from other players and completing contracts can get a player money. There are different contracts; The one which task players to find and open a series of supply boxes is the Scavenger Contracts mode, while securing a location are objectives of Recon Contracts.

Introducing a Game-Changing Free-to-Play Experience – Call of Duty: Warzone. A New and Massive Combat Experience with up to 150 Players from #CallofDuty #ModernWarfare is Free-to-play for Everyone. #Warzone #FreeCallofDuty

Trailer and Details here: https://t.co/49wzAZNsN1 pic.twitter.com/HnxiLT5cqB — Activision (@Activision) March 9, 2020

