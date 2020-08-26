Twitch streamer brags about his skills until his 'Cheat Menu' pops up on live stream

Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world and hosts a plethora of personalities from all walks of life.

Twitch is predominantly favoured by gamers and often features them playing games such as Fall Guys, Fortnite, Call of Duty and others.

In a profession like gaming, cheating and the lack of effective anti-cheat software constitute one of the major issues that plague the industry today. Keeping this in mind, a shocking instance involving a Twitch streamer blatantly using cheats during a Call of Duty: Warzone live stream has come to light recently.

A Twitter user, ERA7E recently tweeted the following clip, where a Twitch streamer by the name of MrGolds can be seen using an EngineOwning cheat menu:

Streamer gets caught with cheat menu LIVE on stream



Everyone report his stream pls



proof: https://t.co/8LVEjcP05k

twitch: https://t.co/fQn1dyLL0a pic.twitter.com/eWfjuq4Wgc — ✴️ (@ERA7E) August 24, 2020

What's even more surprising is that he appears to be totally unfazed by it, even going to the extent of bragging about how skilled his gameplay actually is!

Cheat Menu x Twitch

In what constitutes an audacious act on the part of MrGolds, his cheat menu tab, courtesy of EngineOwning, was kept open during his live stream.

EngineOwning is notoriously known to offer cheat software for various multiplayer games and is often used by those looking to grab a fast win. The Twitch streamer can also be heard bragging over the course of the clip, where he says:

"Just because I have a good recoil, I'm good at the game...Have you ever seen anyone playing like me...like seriously?"

This statement comes across as grossly ironic, considering the fact that he clearly has a cheat menu open on the screen.

This is not the first instance that people have pointed out a problem with MrGolds' streams as a user on Reddit had earlier highlighted how he clearly makes use of cheats such as Aimbot and Wall Hacking.

Check out the post by a Reddit user:

Image Credits: Reddit

Image Credits: Reddit

Comments reacting to MrGolds cheating on Twitch (Image Credits: Reddit)

Apart from cheating allegations, the same Twitter user, ERA7E also made another shocking revelation - MrGolds is actually a rebranded name of infamous YouTuber Tito Shalgam, who was accused of faking an illness in order to receive donations on stream.

It gets much worse, apparently this guys a well known figure who rebranded to "mrgold" from tito shalgam who has been exposed by many ytbers for scamming ppl and faking his illness



ref: https://t.co/3mYhk3RPXw

https://t.co/7C7t3fwaEs — ✴️ (@ERA7E) August 24, 2020

With this second revelation, it is surprising that Twitch has allowed one of their top streamers, who has 77K followers, to blatantly use cheat menus during his live streams.

While Twitch could very well be unaware regarding this, MrGolds sheer audaciousness is something which has invited reactions from the online community.

Check out some of the reactions below:

I can't believe there's people like this guy using EngineOwning, one of the most common obvious hacks & he doesn't get shadowbanned or even banned in general, nor does he get suspended on Twitch, but I've had both happen to me with no cheats ever used in my lifetime 🤣 https://t.co/3Y6P8UI2I9 — TheGamingDefinition - James (@TGDefinition) August 24, 2020

honestly makes no sense its like every anti cheat now a days is banning innocent players and doing nothing to the hackers — Anima (@AnimaKind) August 24, 2020

You know whats even more sad? There are prob many streamers using shit like this trying to play it off as "skill". — Splash (@Splash065) August 24, 2020

Imagine having the raw, unmitigated audacity to cheat on stream.... then lie about it.... when your fucking cheat client is ON THE SCREEN — Enders (@EndersFPS) August 24, 2020

Some Twitter users even went to the extent of directly confronting MrGolds about his cheating allegations during a live stream and ended up getting banned in return:

Lmao just got banned from his chat for speaking the truth about him being fake — Joshua Ramirez (@Thy_Darknight) August 24, 2020

As the online community continues to call for a stringent crackdown on cheaters, it remains to be seen if Twitch decides to address these vital concerns pertaining to MrGolds' blatant use of a cheat menu during his live stream.

