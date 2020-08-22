Burger King is using bots to advertise on random Twitch channels, and streamers are mad

In one of the most unexpected feuds of the year, fast food giant Burger King has ended up crossing swords with streaming platform Twitch.

It all started when a third-party advertising agency decided to utilise a popular feature by StreamLabs. This feature allows viewers the option to donate to Twitch streamers in exchange for having a small personalised message appear on screen.

With the help of a bot, the message is read out, and this particular feature was capitalised by Burger King.

Burger King turned Twitch's donation feature into a marketing campaign.



This move has been executed by Burger King as a sort of marketing masterstroke, which has saved them the expenses generally associated with a publicised advertisement drive.

However, Twitch streamers are not at all happy about this, with several of them taking to social media to rant about the same. This has now led to them to being labelled greedy, entitled and ungrateful.

Burger King vs Twitch

In light of Burger King's recent marketing tactic, battle lines have been drawn between the two giants as Twitch streamers have come out in protest against this move, which they deem unethical and unacceptable.

https://t.co/5DatQ65V5F for context. This was a real viral marketing campaign that I got unwillingly wrapped up in. — Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) August 20, 2020

I really despise when companies take advantage of my live content in order to push their ads without clearing it with me first or offering what I should be paid for the marketing, which is more than $5 I'm pretty sure.



I encourage other companies not to be like this one. — Anne Munition (@AnneMunition) August 19, 2020

This is exceptionally low class.



Taking advantage of a system meant to support these streamers, utilizing it for big-name companies that could easily afford to do it properly and then bragging about it?



Predatory marketing. Cool. — Cohh Carnage (@CohhCarnage) August 19, 2020

The Burger King x Twitch controversy has led to several YouTubers releasing videos on the same, with Keemstar leading the charge.

I just spent 2 hours spamming Burger King ads in twitch streamers chat. 🍔



Lol, I kno I kno “grown ass man” pic.twitter.com/AQWOekNVLK — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 21, 2020

A staunch critic of Twitch streamers, Keemstar spoke about the fiasco during his Drama Alert video on YouTube:

If Burger King is sending you 5 bucks, that is supporting the streamer! Twitch streamers are entitled and so ungrateful, it's ridiculous . Brands should have been doing this ages ago, hats off to Burger King!

You can watch Keemstar's take on the Burger King and Twitch controversy from the 9:03 mark, in the video below:

Another YouTuber Jeremy Habley of The Quartering also shared his views on the entire matter:

I don't know in what world you'll get to a level, where you complain about people tipping you , but we've reached that. I feel this reaction is coming from a place like, you're a big corporation, I got only 5 dollars, I want more.

Because I didn't get more, I'm going to feign outrage that you used my platform to advertise your burgers.

Meanwhile, another YouTuber Optimus believes that this kind of advertising will probably become more prevalent as time passes. He sums up the overreaction by Twitch streamers:

I don't really think Burger King really gives a shit if like a dozen streamers cry publicly on Twitter and get mad or like yell in these clips when people are buying a whopper and fries.

While Burger King is yet to officially respond, several questions have been raised pertaining to legality. Meanwhile, others are simply viewing it as playful brand endorsement, which is not really harming anyone.

Reactions Online

Several people from the online community reacted to this new feud as Twitter had a field day responding to the unlikely beef.

Check out some of the reactions below:

i'd like to thank Ogilvy and Burger King for putting out a fantastic promotional video on how to piss off streamers and get your entire marketing campaign mocked by the Twitch community. top notch work here https://t.co/nNyk7QAC5O — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 20, 2020

If Twitch streamers are getting mad at Burger King for paying them only $3-$5 dollars just for live-streaming. Imagine how actual minimum wage Burger King employees feel. — xXsp0oky_w33bt4shXx rawr X3 (@SpookyWebtrash) August 20, 2020

Twitch Streamers: "Reaction content/ watching your videos while I eat my lunch gives FREE EXPOSURE bruh. It HELPS YouTubers"



Also Twitch Streamers: "BURGER KING JUST DONATED ME $5 AND GAVE ME NO REVENUE TO PROMOTE THEIR SHIT PRODUCT ON MY STREAM" — 𝗡𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗢𝗿𝗶𝗼 (@Nicholas_DeOrio) August 21, 2020

i just woke up and saw burger king buying ad space on twitch stream for $5.



pro tip. just block out the dono next time and keep the 5. ignore the company and have them waste more cash. dont let them have their clip. — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) August 21, 2020

If @BurgerKing can come into streams and tip the channel to run a voice ad in my stream, I should be able to go into any Burger King restaurant, as long as I throw the cashier a $3 or $5 dollar tip, I can then yell at all the customers to follow me on Twitch. Same thing right? — Monsterous Rage and Ed The Clone (@MonsterousRageG) August 21, 2020

Burger King has been found guilty of donating small amounts of money to Twitch streamers just to get them to read their menu items in the donation message and use them for an advertisement



I can’t wait to politely trash talk Burger King on Monday — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 21, 2020

im about to buy some @BurgerKing to trigger twitch streamers — Josh (@Bowblax) August 20, 2020

With some people labelling Twitch streamers greedy and entitled and others calling the Burger King marketing campaign scummy, it remains to be seen what course this feud ends up taking.

As the feud rages, whose side are you on - Burger King or Twitch?

