Burger King is using bots to advertise on random Twitch channels, and streamers are mad

In one of the most unexpected feuds of the year, fast food giant Burger King has ended up crossing swords with streaming platform Twitch.
It all started when a third-party advertising agency decided to utilise a popular feature by StreamLabs. This feature allows viewers the option to donate to Twitch streamers in exchange for having a small personalised message appear on screen.
With the help of a bot, the message is read out, and this particular feature was capitalised by Burger King.
This move has been executed by Burger King as a sort of marketing masterstroke, which has saved them the expenses generally associated with a publicised advertisement drive.
However, Twitch streamers are not at all happy about this, with several of them taking to social media to rant about the same. This has now led to them to being labelled greedy, entitled and ungrateful.
Burger King vs Twitch
In light of Burger King's recent marketing tactic, battle lines have been drawn between the two giants as Twitch streamers have come out in protest against this move, which they deem unethical and unacceptable.
The Burger King x Twitch controversy has led to several YouTubers releasing videos on the same, with Keemstar leading the charge.
A staunch critic of Twitch streamers, Keemstar spoke about the fiasco during his Drama Alert video on YouTube:
If Burger King is sending you 5 bucks, that is supporting the streamer! Twitch streamers are entitled and so ungrateful, it's ridiculous . Brands should have been doing this ages ago, hats off to Burger King!
You can watch Keemstar's take on the Burger King and Twitch controversy from the 9:03 mark, in the video below:
Another YouTuber Jeremy Habley of The Quartering also shared his views on the entire matter:
I don't know in what world you'll get to a level, where you complain about people tipping you , but we've reached that. I feel this reaction is coming from a place like, you're a big corporation, I got only 5 dollars, I want more.
Because I didn't get more, I'm going to feign outrage that you used my platform to advertise your burgers.
Meanwhile, another YouTuber Optimus believes that this kind of advertising will probably become more prevalent as time passes. He sums up the overreaction by Twitch streamers:
I don't really think Burger King really gives a shit if like a dozen streamers cry publicly on Twitter and get mad or like yell in these clips when people are buying a whopper and fries.
While Burger King is yet to officially respond, several questions have been raised pertaining to legality. Meanwhile, others are simply viewing it as playful brand endorsement, which is not really harming anyone.
Reactions Online
Several people from the online community reacted to this new feud as Twitter had a field day responding to the unlikely beef.
Check out some of the reactions below:
With some people labelling Twitch streamers greedy and entitled and others calling the Burger King marketing campaign scummy, it remains to be seen what course this feud ends up taking.
As the feud rages, whose side are you on - Burger King or Twitch?
Published 22 Aug 2020, 19:49 IST