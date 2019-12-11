WWE News: Guardians of the Galaxy star wishes Batista on his Hall of Fame induction

11 Dec 2019

WWE recently confirmed that multi-time World Champion Batista will join the Hall of Fame in 2020, alongside nWo. Since then, several eminent personalities including the likes of Chris Pratt and Ken Jeong have wished The Animal on the addition of this new feather to his crow.

Batista and Pratt have worked together on multiple MCU movies over the last few years, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Chris, who portrays the character of Starlord alongside Batista's Drax in the movies, congratulated him for his WWE Hall of Fame induction on his latest Instagram post.

Big shout out to dream chaser @davebautista for making the WWE Hall of Fame. You’re the real deal. Big muscles, and even bigger heart, which is technically also a muscle. Love you man!

The former WWE Champion didn't waste any time to reply to Chris Pratt.

Hahaha!! Love you brother! Thank you for this

Batista stepped into Hollywood after the conclusion of his WWE tenure in 2010. He was already a celebrated wrestler but his Hollywood venture made him a bigger star.

He would return to WWE in between his projects and work multiple events for the promotion. Before the release of Avengers: Endgame earlier this year, Batista wrestled his last WWE match at WrestleMania 35 against Triple H in a losing effort.

Will we get to see Starlord show up during the Hall of Fame induction of Drax? Doesn't seem impossible.