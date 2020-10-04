Twitter attempts to cancel Chris Pratt for encouraging fans to vote for 'Onward' at the People's Choice Awards

Chris Pratt has won the hearts of Marvel fans with his portrayal of Peter Quill, aka Star Lord, in the popular Guardians of the Galaxy movie series.

Over the course of his career, the 41-year-old star has earned plaudits and support from fans across the globe for playing a plethora of memorable characters, ranging from Parks and Recreation's Andy Dwyer to Emmett Britowski in the Lego Movie franchise.

However, recently the Marvel star came under fire for an Instagram post which shook the bedrock of his million-strong fan base:

In a deceptive post, Chris Pratt initially began on a serious note by advocating the importance of exercising one's right to vote, only for the buildup to lead to a promotion campaign for his film, Onward, which is up for competition at the People's Choice Awards.

While Chris Pratt's post was intended to be playful and a display of his trademark wit, it ended up backfiring as people began to label it as insensitive and privileged.

Twitter vs Chris Pratt

With the Presidential elections looming, Chris Pratt's post seems to be a case of bad timing intertwined with a poor choice of words- which included 'sacrifices' and 'heroes spilling blood'.

"The heroes before us did not spill their blood only to have their sacrifices wasted by your apathy.....The upcoming 2020 People’s Choice Awards is the most consequential vote in the history of mankind times a million infinity. Vote for #Onward for family movie of the year. Or else. You WILL die. No hyperbole. Click the link in my bio. Let your voice be heard."

In a recent video on YouTube, Jeremy Habley of The Quartering addresses this fiasco and shares his views on the matter, which seems to have been blown out of proportion:

"First of all, he's just making a light-hearted joke , second of all he's poking fun at all these activist Hollywood nobodies who , you know should just shut up and dribble , but you know that's just not good enough as people get really angry. "

He also addresses why exactly people were offended at Chris Pratt's recent Instagram post:

"These people are butthurt because they want Chris Pratt to say 'Vote for Joe Biden' and no making jokes about everyone out there pretending that this is the most important election in the history of mankind! "

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter, where enraged users went on to criticise Chris Pratt:

File Chris Pratt’s latest Instagram post as “Things You Can’t Believe Are Real, But Absolutely Are.” pic.twitter.com/ofyqcPZ5In — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 2, 2020

This is why he's at the bottom of the Chris Chart — DB (@laidoffmovies) October 2, 2020

Chris Pratt said the election does not concern me because I am a white privileged man, instead vote for my movie so I can get more awards 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/R67yjrAvRM — tabitha (@buckymatters) October 2, 2020

sry but if I'm a cotton candy reporter who can't stop hurting for employees and their fears about bills, safety, housing, income, career, families and health, someone with a platform and big money can surely do more than campaign for the most laughable award show in existence — carlye wisel 🍭 hosts Very Amusing! 🍓✨🙃 (@carlyewisel) October 2, 2020

Chris Pratt based? pic.twitter.com/de5vtlalie — Poe's Law = The Bosom Baron (@LivingScribe) October 2, 2020

i think we should start referring to chris pratt as “jennifer’s body cast member” and nothing else — Hallowade Wilson🎃 (@deviIpooI) October 2, 2020

I’m not really sure it’s funny to tell people to vote for your animated movie while the world is how it is. Comes off as privileged and totally tone deaf. — savehorror (@savehorror) October 2, 2020

@ Chris Pratt you’re not seeing heaven pic.twitter.com/aBjT2L7o4L — ˏˋ𝑪𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒔𝒆𝒂ˊˎ 👻 (@AKIRABRAT) October 2, 2020

Chris Pratt with what is assuredly one of the unabashedly stupid social media posts in history pic.twitter.com/ogD36BpZkD — halloween connor lagore (@ConnorLagore) October 3, 2020

what the fuck chris pratt pic.twitter.com/PcxkW810w1 — ً (@RODRICKSVADER) October 3, 2020

chris pratt is the worst chris — brit 🎃 (@britparkhops) October 2, 2020

Chris Pratt will get cancelled — Intuition Psychic (@IntuitionPsych1) October 2, 2020

Some even called him out for allegedly being a Trump supporter:

Me finding out Chris Pratt is a Trump supporter pic.twitter.com/3QR6pU2nwS — Emilee “Shield” (She/Her) 😷 (@ourshieldmaiden) October 1, 2020

why did nobody tell me that chris pratt is a trump supporter pic.twitter.com/kWyYPBHz7Z — kyo ☁️ kolo (@kibitonini) October 3, 2020

I JUST FOUND OUT CHRIS PRATT SUPPORTS TRUMP AND I AM SO MAD ITS ALWAYS THE ONES YOU LOVE MOST — Koalalpsplays (@koalalpsplays) September 26, 2020

Despite mounting dissent, a section of his fans came out in support of the Marvel star and criticised those who were advocating Cancel Culture:

@prattprattpratt I wanted to say thank you for posting something positive. Its just been post after post about so much negativy, it's nice to see people out there still posting other things 😊 — Carol Hieronymus (@HieronymusCarol) October 2, 2020

Hope yall aint really trynna cancel Chris Pratt over this. It aint malicious, just straight up stupid pic.twitter.com/XhEykcByws — Bacon and Eggs (@bork_21) October 2, 2020

So twitter is trying to cancel Chris Pratt now and paint him as a bad person over a post. Who do I trust more, millennials on twitter or the numerous cast mates and crew mates that love him? 🤔🤔 — Shaggy (@LondontoDallas) October 2, 2020

Alright vote for the movie guys. — Antonette Vergara 👻💀 (@AllyTDM) October 2, 2020

It's nice to have something to laugh at this morning. 💙 — Ondine de La Mer (@MerOndine) October 2, 2020

don't listen the haters with no sense of humor complaining or saying you should not have posted this! — dan meyer (@danmmeyer) October 2, 2020

Thanks for not adding to the celebrities using their status to push their views whatever they are. If someone votes based on celebrity opinion and not their own research that is just sad. — Brewmeister Smith (@knepper3) October 3, 2020

I second this! Don’t apologize and don’t walk around their eggshells. — Earl Sessions (@earl_sessions) October 3, 2020

Love that you can help remind people that one election, and politics are not the only things that are important in life. The world moves on with a million crisis and tragedies daily. Thank you for the laughs. Looking forward to the movie. God bless you. — Earl Tower (@ErlTyriss) October 4, 2020

With a strong duality of perception regarding Chris Pratt's recent Instagram post, it remains to be seen if the Marvel star is able to emerge unscathed and if he is able to 'Trump' his haters.

