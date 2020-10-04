Twitter attempts to cancel Chris Pratt for encouraging fans to vote for 'Onward' at the People's Choice Awards

Chris Pratt has won the hearts of Marvel fans with his portrayal of Peter Quill, aka Star Lord, in the popular Guardians of the Galaxy movie series.
Over the course of his career, the 41-year-old star has earned plaudits and support from fans across the globe for playing a plethora of memorable characters, ranging from Parks and Recreation's Andy Dwyer to Emmett Britowski in the Lego Movie franchise.
However, recently the Marvel star came under fire for an Instagram post which shook the bedrock of his million-strong fan base:
In a deceptive post, Chris Pratt initially began on a serious note by advocating the importance of exercising one's right to vote, only for the buildup to lead to a promotion campaign for his film, Onward, which is up for competition at the People's Choice Awards.
While Chris Pratt's post was intended to be playful and a display of his trademark wit, it ended up backfiring as people began to label it as insensitive and privileged.
Twitter vs Chris Pratt
With the Presidential elections looming, Chris Pratt's post seems to be a case of bad timing intertwined with a poor choice of words- which included 'sacrifices' and 'heroes spilling blood'.
"The heroes before us did not spill their blood only to have their sacrifices wasted by your apathy.....The upcoming 2020 People’s Choice Awards is the most consequential vote in the history of mankind times a million infinity. Vote for #Onward for family movie of the year. Or else. You WILL die. No hyperbole. Click the link in my bio. Let your voice be heard."
In a recent video on YouTube, Jeremy Habley of The Quartering addresses this fiasco and shares his views on the matter, which seems to have been blown out of proportion:
"First of all, he's just making a light-hearted joke , second of all he's poking fun at all these activist Hollywood nobodies who , you know should just shut up and dribble , but you know that's just not good enough as people get really angry. "
He also addresses why exactly people were offended at Chris Pratt's recent Instagram post:
"These people are butthurt because they want Chris Pratt to say 'Vote for Joe Biden' and no making jokes about everyone out there pretending that this is the most important election in the history of mankind! "
Check out some of the reactions on Twitter, where enraged users went on to criticise Chris Pratt:
Some even called him out for allegedly being a Trump supporter:
Despite mounting dissent, a section of his fans came out in support of the Marvel star and criticised those who were advocating Cancel Culture:
With a strong duality of perception regarding Chris Pratt's recent Instagram post, it remains to be seen if the Marvel star is able to emerge unscathed and if he is able to 'Trump' his haters.
