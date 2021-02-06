"The real Corpse Husband": Fans react to Corpse Vision in WandaVision 

Corpse Husband has a strange connection with Vision from Marvel and it's the funniest made up one.
This does contain minor spoilers to WandaVision, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. In episode 4 of WandaVision, Wanda sees Vision as his corpse. The spoiler video is below.
It was the same corpse that was shown when Thanos killed Vision at the end of Infinity War. WandaVision takes place after Avengers: EndGame and vision is dead by then.
This is supposed to allude to Wanda making the entire scene up in her head, but fans took it to mean something else. Vision is supposed to be Wanda's husband in the show, so that made him a "corpse husband."
Corpse Husband, the streamer, shares the name and since Vision's corpse was trending, fans leaped on it. Memes came out quickly, as "Vision Corpse Husband" began trending on Twitter.
This was an easy play on words, sure, but it is funny nonetheless.
Many fans have taken to making their own memes and references to the entire situation. Twitter just keeps giving.
Hopefully, Corpse responds to the situation soon.
Corpse Husband is referenced in other shows
Corpse, Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Lily were placed into an animated show. Mr. Osomatsu is a comedic anime on Tubi. On Mr. Osomatsu, there are a few characters that look a lot like Corpse Husband and his friends.
In the picture in the tweets, characters that allude to and look a lot like the group are seen standing around. Whether or not this was a nod to the "Amigops" as the group refers to itself, is still to be seen.
Corpse's character did not have a visible face and Sykkuno's had "Sy" on his shirt. Sykkuno's is a dead giveaway for obvious reasons. Corpse always hides his face, just like the character, but that has caused him issues in the past.
The anime maker did not comment on why they are in the episode, but it's a nice reference irrespective.
Published 06 Feb 2021, 01:21 IST