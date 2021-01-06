Cologne used by Corpse Husband sells out minutes after being mentioned on live stream

Corpse Husband recently revealed he has to find a new cologne for himself after his old one sold out online, thanks to a frenzy of fans.

The YouTuber spoke about his cologne in a recent Instagram story, where he labelled the hype surrounding a simple mention of it as "absolutely preposterous":

corpse first insta story: so excitedly for y’all to get these 🥰🥰🥰



corpse second insta story: YOU GUYS SOLD OUT MY FUCKING COLOGNE 🔪🔪🔪 — cami’ (@CUTIEC0RPSE) January 5, 2021

According to a majority of sources online, the cologne that Corpse Husband wears is PI Neo by Givenchy for Men, which is currently out of stock on major sites such as Amazon.

speaking of @Corpse_Husband talking about the cologne he uses sold out. I decied to see on amazon and then go straight to the reviews lmao pic.twitter.com/U07XyZgPin — rosaaaa || (@rosa__marquez) January 6, 2021

Soon after news of his cologne selling out went viral, Twitter was abuzz, with fans eagerly looking forward to getting hold of a coveted bottle of the internet sensation's cologne.

In the above video, Corpse Husband’s recent Instagram story is clipped, where he provides an update on his cologne selling out:

"Would you like to hear something absolutely preposterous? I f*****g mentioned what cologne I wear during a live stream and now it’s sold out everywhere! I have to find a new cologne!"

In another clip, during his recent Among Us live stream, he responded to a fan and shared his thoughts on what he feels about his cologne selling out:

"I mentioned what cologne I wear during a livestream like this and I f*****g went to buy some later and you guys f*****g bought out my cologne that I wear. I have to legit find new cologne to wear, just because I mentioned it; f*****g broken."

Considering this recent development, Twitter saw quite a few reactions, as fans hilariously reacted to the 23-year-old's cologne selling out:

the irony of buying the cologne Corpse wears to the point where its sold out and Corpse can't wear it anymore 💀 — 死 Jas || anti-simp era (@baby_corpse_) January 5, 2021

Corpse telling us that we sold out his cologne completely pic.twitter.com/rz7rKf1HqR — 🌧️Bee loves Corpse⁷ (@Koyakuddles) January 5, 2021

listen whoever ordered the corpse cologne needs to just send some of it to him. we can’t have this man running out because you all just want to know what he smells like I- — B3 🌧🌱 (@bbitchbekah) January 5, 2021

Hahaha I'm so happy we're getting this powerful

(Don't hate me for saying this) This is some Jungkook from Bts level shit, and I'm incredibly proud — 🖤🥀ᴮᴱshinefire🐋💜 (@mabmewshine1218) January 5, 2021

Petition for cologne brands to reach out and ask Corpse for a sponsorship deals 📝 pic.twitter.com/7uLD0z4ebt — Corpse Husband Clips (@CorpseClips) January 5, 2021

corpse: I use this cologne, it’s discontinued but they still sell it



corpsetwt: *will throw money at this man for just existing, so of course buys every single bottle in existence*



corpse: *realizes cologne is sold out* pic.twitter.com/VEKLGvoCMA — 🌟 千 (sen) 🪐 (@simp_rep) January 5, 2021

the real question is why is corpse using so much cologne...mf we can’t leave our house right now — emerz (@westcorpse) January 5, 2021

corpse said he wears davinky cologne one time and you guys went and bought it all I- pic.twitter.com/RpKM6tAW8b — B3 🌧🌱 (@bbitchbekah) January 5, 2021

NOT CORPSE HAVING TO FIND A NEW COLOGNE CAUSE ITS SOLD OUT EVERYWHERE CAUSE HE MENTIONED IT ON A LIVESTREAMJDKD



MF I STILL NEED TO BUY IT FOR MY FRIEND WHEN ARE RHEY FONNA RESTOCK — alyssa ♡’s anna honk (@YoongiBabes_) January 5, 2021

*corpse saying how the cologne he uses is sold out*



me staring at the bottle of the exact cologne he uses in my room 0_0 — simonemalone (@simonem74169096) January 5, 2021

hey @Corpse_Husband, i heard you were looking for a new cologne. have you heard of this one? it just came out.



praise by bingus pic.twitter.com/9SjdSnM5qs — syd loves corpse (@Iovelycorpse) January 5, 2021

corpse after seeing his cologne is sold out: ✍️ keep ✍️ new ✍️ cologne ✍️ a ✍️ secret ✍️ or ✍️ little ✍️ freaks ✍️ steal ✍️ it ✍️@Corpse_Husband — morgan 🤍 (@cropshxsband) January 5, 2021

Corpse must be like "these fuckers took my cologne, they wanna buy my jacket, next they gonna be asking what fucking underwear I wear" — arynel🦇❗ (@arynelishere) January 5, 2021

GUYS IT’S SO SAD THAT WE SOLD OUT CORPSE’S COLOGNE SOMEONE HELP THE POOR MAN — 死 (@valkyraetwt) January 5, 2021

Just a few weeks earlier, his merchandise sold out within 10 minutes of being launched, which goes to show the kind of popularity that Corpse Husband possesses.

He is one of the most popular YouTubers today, whose mysterious persona, deep, distinct voice and trademark music never fail to win over the internet.

He is also known to command an army of fans, who continue to fawn over every aspect of his life, be it a single strand of hair, or most recently, a bottle of cologne.