Corpse Husband merchandise has finally arrived on Corpse.store, and the internet can't keep calm

Corpse Husband has finally released his highly anticipated line of merchandise, and the internet can't keep calm.

For months, the 23-year old YouTuber has been planning to release his own exclusive line of merchandise which is set to range from hoodies to beanies. Despite facing manufacturing issues, Corpse Husband promised his fans that he would try his best to provide them with brand new merch by the end of this year.

Now, in what has come as an early Christmas present for many, his merchandise is officially up for grabs on his official website called The Corpse Store. By the looks of early reactions online, it is already selling out by the minute.

Twitter goes berserk as Corpse Husband merchandise takes over the internet

With the countdown to his highly anticipated merchandise drop now officially over, Twitter has gone completely berserk as fans from across the globe continue to swamp his website as we speak, in the hope of procuring a coveted piece of Corpse Husband merchandise.

In fact, the website is receiving so much traffic, that several users from across the globe are having problems accessing Corpse.store.

Advertisement

Fans have already geared themselves up for a situation where his site could crash, due to the enormous urge in demand:

Just FYI to everyone, be prepared for the website to crash. There is about to be a mass amount of people on the site so please be patient. And remember that if you can't get merch that is totally fine, just showing him support online is amazing in itself. I love this fandom✨🖤 — Just Kelsey (@slothtastickels) December 24, 2020

In another tweet recently, Corpse Husband opened up about how much thought he has put into this endeavour and that he hopes his efforts will live up to the expectations of his fans across the globe:

Now that his merch is officially live, check out some of the early reactions to Corpse Husband's line of merchandise which includes exclusive posters, beanies, hoodies, face masks and more:

Advertisement

IT'S PERFECT 🥺



✨ Manifesting that Corpse will be able to see the power of #corpsetwt ✨



congrats @Corpse_Husband ! You did an amazing job 💛 pic.twitter.com/qOKtGRrkrl — ChiBee (@ch1_bee) December 24, 2020

I fucking stayed awake for Corpse to drop his merch and poster 💙#corpsehusband #corpsetwt pic.twitter.com/pDlknxNxys — Khorshida 🌧️ (@Khorshidaa) December 24, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS @Corpse_Husband @CORPSE_alt on the merch drop. The site is absolutely beautiful and the beanie sold out in less than 5 minutes#merrycorpsemas #CORPSEMERCH #corpsetwt pic.twitter.com/TGp6Rwg8rG — Anna Markiela (@AnnaMarkiela) December 24, 2020

you're telling me that Corpse Beanie and Corpse Face Mask are sold out????? @Corpse_Husband



CORPSE WHAT DU — Annie (@Corpse_Simpy) December 24, 2020

Advertisement

@Corpse_Husband congrats on such a successful launch! The site was reliable, the merch is dope, and the aesthetics are phenomenal 🌹🌧🖤 — munchkin🌧 (@Munchkintalks) December 24, 2020

And we’ve secured the bag😌🤩

Merry Christmas to me and my best friend 🥳 #CORPSEMERCH pic.twitter.com/IgcmEwEW59 — tonya💗 (@tonyagable1) December 24, 2020

#CORPSEMERCH IT LOOKS SO FUCKING GOOD BUT I DONT KNOW IF I HAVE MONEY TO BUY IT IM GONNA CRY WFODNSFCKF — val ✨🍒🌈🌙🌸 (@putitoculito) December 24, 2020

THE DETAIL. THE FUCKING DETAIL ON THIS HOODIE. THE I AM CORPSE. THE I WILL INCITE CHAOS. EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS IS INCREDIBLE. IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU DUDE. THIS IS ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL #CORPSEMERCH pic.twitter.com/zvVRi84Ujk — B3 🌧🌱 (@bbitchbekah) December 24, 2020

Advertisement

With the Corpse Husband hoodie becoming an instant fan favourite and all his merchandise now already sold out, he will have to restock a lot sooner than he could have possibly imagined.

Corpse Husband is currently the internet's favourite mystery man who has witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity ever since he made the switch from Horror narration to streaming Among Us.

From blowing up all over social media in a relatively short span of time to winning over the entire internet courtesy of his iconic, deep voice and charismatic, wholesome persona, Corpse Husband continues to evolve into a global phenomena.

After having enthralled viewers with his memorable Among Us streams and infectious music, his recent merchandise launch is sure to work wonders for his popularity and is being deemed an ideal marketing move at what is undoubtedly the prime of his career.