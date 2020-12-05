Corpse Husband apologizes for merch delay, fans respond by showering love upon him

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently seemed upset when he took to Twitter to announce that his highly-anticipated line of merchandise had been delayed.
Apologizing to fans, he promised to provide regular updates on the status of his merch, which excited fans have been looking forward to for a long time.
However, his fans responded by showering love and appreciation upon him rather than getting angry or frustrated.
Stating that they would buy anything that was even remotely associated with him, they reassured him not to take the delay to heart.
Besides, what ended up making their day was another short message from Corpse, where he cheerfully praised his favorite cat, Bingus:
Corpse Husband fans ask him not to worry over merch delay
Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers at the moment, who has witnessed a landmark year so far.
From initially starting out as a Horror narrator to dominating the YouTube charts with his Among Us streams lately, he has been one of the standout creators this year.
Right from his faceless identity and deep rumbling voice to his catchy music, he continues to give his army of fans a plethora of reasons to gush over him.
In light of his sudden blow-up and rise in popularity, a couple of months ago, Corpse Husband had announced that he would be launching his own line of merchandise.
Corpse Husband stated that he wanted to keep it simple. It would involve items like hoodies and beanies, which had left fans overjoyed.
His merch was expected to arrive by the end of the year, but it seems like it has run into some issues, as explained in his recent audio clip above:
"I just woke up to find that the merch drop is not going to be out on the 5th and 6th...that it's being delayed, it's super delayed cause I gave you guys a date based on what they told me, but it is completely out of my control...so I hope nobody is too upset with me."
"I will give you guys a 24-48 hour countdown before it does drop, whenever that happens. So yeah, I'm really f*****g sorry, and I hope nobody is too upset at me...it's completely out of my control, and I'm just as upset as you guys."
However, he seemed to get over his initial disappointment by giving fans a reason to smile in his follow up message:
"Oh, and Happy Fonky Monky Friday...Praise Bingus, all around!"
On sensing that Corpse Husband was upset over his merch delay, fans responded by sharing appreciative messages for him:
While the recent delay in his merch might have been a minor setback, Corpse Husband can certainly take solace in the fact that he has an understanding army of fans, who are ever ready to extend support and appreciation to him.
Published 05 Dec 2020, 11:55 IST