Corpse Husband apologizes for merch delay, fans respond by showering love upon him

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently seemed upset when he took to Twitter to announce that his highly-anticipated line of merchandise had been delayed.

Apologizing to fans, he promised to provide regular updates on the status of his merch, which excited fans have been looking forward to for a long time.

However, his fans responded by showering love and appreciation upon him rather than getting angry or frustrated.

Stating that they would buy anything that was even remotely associated with him, they reassured him not to take the delay to heart.

Besides, what ended up making their day was another short message from Corpse, where he cheerfully praised his favorite cat, Bingus:

Corpse Husband fans ask him not to worry over merch delay

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers at the moment, who has witnessed a landmark year so far.

From initially starting out as a Horror narrator to dominating the YouTube charts with his Among Us streams lately, he has been one of the standout creators this year.

Right from his faceless identity and deep rumbling voice to his catchy music, he continues to give his army of fans a plethora of reasons to gush over him.

In light of his sudden blow-up and rise in popularity, a couple of months ago, Corpse Husband had announced that he would be launching his own line of merchandise.

Corpse Husband stated that he wanted to keep it simple. It would involve items like hoodies and beanies, which had left fans overjoyed.

His merch was expected to arrive by the end of the year, but it seems like it has run into some issues, as explained in his recent audio clip above:

"I just woke up to find that the merch drop is not going to be out on the 5th and 6th...that it's being delayed, it's super delayed cause I gave you guys a date based on what they told me, but it is completely out of my control...so I hope nobody is too upset with me."

"I will give you guys a 24-48 hour countdown before it does drop, whenever that happens. So yeah, I'm really f*****g sorry, and I hope nobody is too upset at me...it's completely out of my control, and I'm just as upset as you guys."

However, he seemed to get over his initial disappointment by giving fans a reason to smile in his follow up message:

"Oh, and Happy Fonky Monky Friday...Praise Bingus, all around!"

On sensing that Corpse Husband was upset over his merch delay, fans responded by sharing appreciative messages for him:

Don’t worry Corpse, we love you❤️ pic.twitter.com/oPyozYo2Kk — 𝒞𝑜𝓇𝓅𝓈𝑒 𝒹𝑒𝓈𝑒𝓇𝓋𝑒𝓈 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓌𝑜𝓇𝓁𝒹 (@corpse__brideee) December 4, 2020

that’s okay!! It’s not your fault at all and we will all still be ready for it whenever it is able to be released 🖤 ALSO HAPPY FONKY MONKY FRIDAY — B3 🌧🌱 (@bbitchbekah) December 4, 2020

@Corpse_Husband i hope you realize when your merch drops it’s gonna sell out in like 2 seconds flat — theresa 🥀 (@tpwkcorpse) December 5, 2020

I don’t care about a merch delay I will literally wear a paper bag if @Corpse_Husband handed it too me 👁👄👁 this man Can’t. Disappoint. — Sasha is a simp🌻🌞 (@Sasha_solnichka) December 5, 2020

Manifesting for Corpse to have a good and long sleep because he deserve it after streaming back to back and fixing the merch for us and I will manifest that he know that we appreciate his hardwork. @Corpse_Husband pic.twitter.com/oaZsdV2KbM — ︎ bambi. (@CROPSBRIDE) December 5, 2020

also @Corpse_Husband @CORPSE_alt don’t worry about the merch being pushed back at all. i get that shit just doesn’t work sometimes (both of our fucking internets), please don’t feel bad at all. all of us are still gonna be here probably until you make us leave. ily<3 — ❗️standard bitch/cal (callie)ᶜ (binbustwt)❗️ (@drearydino) December 5, 2020

this man worries tooooo muchhhh which is completely understandable but @Corpse_Husband we would not get mad at u for something that isn't even in ur control, you're doing ur best n providing content please WE COULD NEVER HATE U 🙄🙄🙄 — bisti :) she/her (@L0LZC0RPSE) December 5, 2020

what else should i add to this presentation to convince my mexican mother on buying corpse's merch @Corpse_Husband pic.twitter.com/ga5JyeNagQ — ًsleighla 🛷 cw // tøp (@chlorinenation) December 5, 2020

im really tired for some reason and i do need to study all day tomorrow so i'm gonna sleep now, gn everyone & gn @Corpse_Husband pls get rest and pls dont worry about merch and stuff, everyone here loves u and just wants you to be okay <3 — naya (@kissinkitch) December 5, 2020

@Corpse_Husband hey i hope you know what we could never be upset at you for something that is completely out of your control. we’re still just as excited for the merch if not more! we’ll wait however long it takes we’re not going anywhere don’t worry. ily 🖤 — dream lovebot (@discorpses) December 5, 2020

@Corpse_Husband thank you for streaming today. got some good, very much needed laughs. i appreciate you lots. and no, we’re not mad at you for the merch situation. it’s not your fault



please get some good rest. take your meds. drink water. and eat some good food. love you lots🖤 — skg - pinned (@corpse_horan) December 5, 2020

hi @Corpse_Husband hope u have a good rest today and you don't have to worry about us being mad at you because of the merch, we will still love and support you no matter what!! can't wait for the merch!! have a good rest and praise bingus!!🖤🖤🖤 — b (@speedrunxcorpse) December 5, 2020

@Corpse_Husband thank you sooo much for the stream it always makes me happy having fun playing among us, and please don’t think we hate you, we understand what happened about the merch, also please go get some rest and take care i love youuu <3 — dade loves corpse (@sweetestcorpse) December 5, 2020

@Corpse_Husband i love you so much corpse!!! <3 thank you for the stream today it was super fun and entertaining as always 🥺 DONT WORRY ABT THE MERCH DELAY!!!! ty for thinking of us, but we're just fine dw!! 💖✨ praise bingus, have a good rest of ur day — -ˏˋ jaidaᶜ🥀 ˊˎ- (@aurasbby) December 5, 2020

on a fr note literally we could never be mad at you for the merch being delayed corpse it’s fully out of your control, if we have to wait weeks that’s okay months that’s also okay, we can wait as long as possible we’re here to support YOU after all. we love you 🖤 @Corpse_Husband — Alizé 🖤 (@spooky_ali_) December 5, 2020

@Corpse_Husband IF ANYONE GIVES YOU A HARD TIME ABOUT THE MERCH THING, I SHALL PUNCH THEM — NinjaGrace (@LaffeySarah) December 5, 2020

While the recent delay in his merch might have been a minor setback, Corpse Husband can certainly take solace in the fact that he has an understanding army of fans, who are ever ready to extend support and appreciation to him.