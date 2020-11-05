Corpse Husband wants to launch his own merchandise, and the internet is overjoyed 

The internet's latest sensation Corpse Husband recently announced that he wants to start his own line of merchandise, and fans cannot contain their excitement.

The 23-year-old faceless YouTuber, who is one of the biggest phenomena on the internet today, has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity over the past few months.

Without even showing his face, Corpse Husband has amassed millions of followers who just can't seem to get enough of his mysterious persona, faceless identity and sonorous voice.

From initially being a horror narrator to dominating YouTube charts with his recent Among Us streams, Corpse Husband has witnessed a meteoric rise ever since he appeared on PewDiePie's stream a month back.

Since then, he has collaborated with the likes of Pokimane, Jacksepticeye, Valkyrae, Sykkuno and others, while also releasing banger music tracks in his own alluring style.

The content creator, who has a stellar following across various social media platforms, recently revealed that he was planning on starting his own line of merchandise:

Over the course of the short 26-second audio, he asked his fans if they would be interested if he decided to launch simple merchandise.

Soon after his audio went viral, enthusiastic fans took to social media to react to potential Corpse Husband merchandise.

Corpse Husband merchandise coming soon?

The idea of Corpse Husband-themed merchandise is certainly intriguing as the possibilities are endless when it comes to designs and products. Moreover, the launch of an exclusive merchandise line could serve as a major boost to his image, which is already a major hit with fans across the globe.

Keeping this in mind, Corpse Husband recently asked fans about their opinions, regarding the launch of his merchandise:

"Yo, just wanted to get you guys opinion really quick...would you guys be okay if I dropped really really simple merch starting out? "

"I see a lot of bootleg stuff out there and the more complicated stuff I want to do is gonna take months to make and I want something you guys can tangibly hold by Christmas , but it would be really simple and I just wanted to make sure you guys were okay with that. "

While nothing is confirmed for now, the mere prospect of Corpse Husband launching his own merchandise was enough to send fans into a tizzy as they reacted enthusiastically to the announcement.

Check out some of the reactions online to possible Corpse Husband-themed merchandise:

YES PLS ANY MERCH IS FINE KING pic.twitter.com/R078gqe3HQ — ✨🌙 sofie || Corpse protection squad 🔪🔪 (@corpselovesyou) November 4, 2020

i heard merch & my wallet started levitating pic.twitter.com/veBcueUaZr — kenny (@septikendall) November 4, 2020

asking us if it’s okay that the merch is simple, :( we will buy anything you drop @Corpse_Husband you can literally make stickers or simple tees we’ll support you no matter what <3 pic.twitter.com/AfdnL2lKzR — Alizé 🖤 (@spooky_ali_) November 4, 2020

yes i just NEED MERCH FROM YOU it doesn't matter what it is pic.twitter.com/yD7rrQ6flX — dollie (@corpsesgf) November 4, 2020

CORPSE HUSBAND MERCH?!? YES PLEASE!!! — blairᶜ.･｡ﾟ° (@kelpblair) November 4, 2020

IMAGINE IF THE MERCH COLOURS ARE 'turquoise, orange, purple and yellow' with the number 21 on them, in the same design as the jacket he wore to the interview 👁️👁️ @Corpse_Husband here are some very nice ideas :) — 𝐡𝐱𝐡ᶜ ✧ (@hxldzh_) November 4, 2020

YES SIR PLEASE GIVE THE MERCH ! pic.twitter.com/TT4L239C1C — Therealkimv (@Therealkimv1) November 4, 2020

Corpse we got your hair strand trending do you really think we have a problem with simple merch? We love you and we'll support you ❤️ — Jasper🥀🌧️ || SUGAR MOMMY NEEDED (@baby_corpse_) November 4, 2020

Image Credits: Corpse Bride/ Youtube

As evident from the tweets above, fans have come out in full support of Corpse Husband's recent decision to drop his own exclusive line of merchandise.