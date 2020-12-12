Twitter goes crazy as Corpse Husband reveals first look at his merchandise

The internet's favourite mystery man, Corpse Husband recently sent his entire army of fans into a tizzy, after he offered an exclusive first look at his upcoming line of merchandise.

A few months ago, the 23-year old YouTuber announced that he was working on an exclusive line of merchandise for his fans and that he was planning to roll it out by the end of this year.

Emphasising upon keeping things simple, Corpse Husband revealed that his merch would range from beanies to hoodies and fans have been waiting in eager anticipation ever since.

In what will come as a major source of happiness to his army of fans, his latest tweet contained a teaser of his upcoming merch, which looks like a hoodie emblazoned with the words "I am Corpse":

Soon after his tweet went viral, his fans went into meltdown as they enthusiastically took over Twitter to express their excitement over Corpse Husband's upcoming line of merchandise.

Corpse Husband merchandise is officially on its way

Corpse Husband is, without a doubt, one of the most popular YouTubers in the world at the moment, and he is enjoying a phenomenal run in the streaming circuit this year.

From initially starting out as a Horror narrator to winning over the entire internet ever since he appeared on PewDiePie's stream a couple of months back, the story of Corpse Husband and his meteoric rise has certainly been quite remarkable.

His faceless identity and deep, distinguishable voice has further piqued the interest of the internet and won him an army of loyal fans, who simply can't seem to get enough of him and his wholesome persona.

A month after he blew up all over the internet, Corpse Husband announced that he was working on an exclusive line of merchandise, much to the delight of his fans across the globe.

Despite certain manufacturing issues, he has remained undeterred in his quest to provide fans with quality merchandise and by the looks of his recent tweet, it appears they could be receiving their very own Corpse Husband-themed merch soon.

Check out some of the reactions online, as excited fans went into meltdown over the official first look at Corpse Husband-themed merch:

AHH IS THAT WHAT I THINK IT IS pic.twitter.com/jRKfr6rxs2 — nancy ⁷ (@jeonjkky) December 11, 2020

BANK ACCOUNT EMPTY — Lin | Respect Corpseᶜ 🥀 (@softcorpsey) December 11, 2020

MERCH MERCH MERCH — Zara🌧🖤 (@c0rpsesimp) December 11, 2020

NO WAAAAAAY OMG AHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/RrHXecfO0q — S.The useless girl (@Underworlddevil) December 11, 2020

hOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/BHVqGrVb1x — — peachy !! semi ia (@tirediplier) December 11, 2020

AAAAHHHH IM SO EXCITEDDDDD — foil (@corpsehatesme) December 11, 2020

IM READY YALL pic.twitter.com/lqDEzrrGgS — auzzy ٩(๑･ิᴗ･ิ)۶ | busy 📚 (@halszzy) December 11, 2020

TAKE MY MONEY CORPSE 💵💵💵💵💵 — foil (@corpsehatesme) December 11, 2020

OH MY GOD I LOVE THIS SO MUCH AAAH pic.twitter.com/NYKH25c2Tw — Tiny Lobster ᶜ🥀 (@CORPSES_ROSE) December 11, 2020

PRAYING I CAN GET ONE pic.twitter.com/e0iUcvms9R — nadine 🌧️ (@corpsemittens) December 11, 2020

NEW MERCH NEW MERCH — lon(don) we now our gay apparel ✿ EVERMORE (@CORPSEPML) December 11, 2020

I'm smiling way too much at this, I'm gonna pass out dude — Jennipo._ (@Jennife33016343) December 11, 2020

TAKE IT pic.twitter.com/lJBLL0z6J7 — give corpse a flowerᶜ (@flowers4corpse) December 11, 2020

hello there Corpsetwt-ers this just in : @CORPSE_alt posted a tiny glimpse of his merch, and looks like he had NOTHING to worry about when it got delayed because we unanimously agree that this is TOTALLY WORTH THE WAIT.

love you the absolute most, @Corpse_Husband ❤

GG. 💅 https://t.co/UFQPsljVFc — Gossip Girl 💅 (@_badbitch24_7) December 11, 2020

I’m usually not one to get hyped over YouTuber or internet people merch but people like @Corpse_Husband @CORPSE_alt deserve the entire fucking world and I will support him to my grave! — cheng (@chengsation) December 11, 2020

IF I CAN GET MY HANDS ON @Corpse_Husband's MERCH I WILL NEVER TAKE THAT SHIT OFF — (Cj) Corpse Simp (@CorpseHusband_s) December 11, 2020

hey @CORPSE_alt @Corpse_Husband it’s 1am and I can’t believe you would do this to me but you best believe I AM READY TO FIGHT FOR MERCH, GOD I LOVE YOU PLEASE TELL ME IT’S WORLDWIDE AND OH YES TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF KING NSSKHSJSHS 🥺🤩❤️ — kryssie wants to interview corpsie ✨ (@C0RPSIEBABIE) December 11, 2020

Just a few days ago, Corpse Husband had apologized to fans for a slight delay in the release of his merch.

However, it now seems like he has recovered from the minor setback, only to end up causing yet another Twitter storm, with an exclusive first look at his merchandise.