"I drink on an empty stomach": Corpse Husband worries Jacksepticeye after explaining his alcoholic preference

In a recent live stream, Corpse husband had a couple of his friends, including Seán “Jacksepticeye” William McLoughlin, worried, when he talked about his concerning drinking habits.

Corpse Husband was streaming with a bunch of his friends, including Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Jacksepticeye, Thomas “Sykkuno” and Sugoi “Ash_On_Lol” Ash. One of the streamers asked a general question about what his friends’ favorite drinks were. As the streamers began talking about their drinking habits, Sykkuno said that he loves water the most.

Corpse Husband, on the other hand, began talking about how he likes “all kinds of drinks.” His overall drinking habits had his friends concerned, despite Corpse Husband’s own claim that he was doing “good.”

It all began with a simple question about the streamers’ favorite drinks. Jacksepticeye said that he likes whisky the best, while Sykkuno muttered that he loves drinking water the most.

However, Corpse Husband took quite a bit of time to explain the range of drinking issues that he has had to deal with.

“I ruined every drink for myself, like I ruined every kind of vodka, and like every drink. You know how people have that one kind of drink that is ruined for them? I have had that with every drink. So now..”

Before Corpse Husband could explain the entirety of the drinking issues that he has dealt with, Jacksepticeye got concerned and asked him whether they need to talk about it. However, Corpse Husband refused.

“Noo, I am, I am good guys.”

Saying this, Corpse Husband burst into laughter. However, none of his friends were overtly happy with his response, and said that they probably need to have a talk after the stream.

Corpse Husband appears to be a heavy drinker and looked quite comfortable with his overall drinking habits. On the other hand, his friends clearly think that he needs help.