Where does Corpse Husband Stream: Platform, Stream Timings and other details

Corpse Husband is an anonymous YouTuber who has recently gained popularity due to his music career. Over the past few weeks, Corpse Husband has been playing Among Us with a bunch of popular internet personalities.

This includes content creators such as PewDiePie, Valkyrae, Pokimane, Disguised Toast, MrBeast, Sykkuno, and a bunch of other notable gamers/streamers.

While his Among Us skills have received appreciation from multiple sources, Corpse Husband has become a very popular personality due to his “deep, distinguishable voice.”

Corpse Husband: Where does he stream, timings and other details

Currently, Corpse Husband has around 5.3 million subscribers. Moreover, he has also managed to gain more than 3.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Overall, his unique voice and demeanour has lent a certain sense of mysticism to his online profile.

Moreover, he has managed to keep up this mysticism with vague promises of face-reveals, that hasn’t yet happened. Instead, fans have gotten an #onlystrands reveal, a handwriting reveal, and a hand reveal.

This has added to his popularity as Corpse Husband has managed to maintain a degree of anonymity despite his rise in fame.

Twitch users will be disappointed to find that Corpse Husband streams exclusively on YouTube. As a matter of fact, he does not currently have a Twitch account. Corpse is a 23-year-old American YouTuber who is said to be a resident of San Diego, California.

Twitter is very rough sometimes, lol. Takes a lotttt out of me mentally. I appreciate allllllllll of you, and your support means the world to me. See you tomorrow — CORPSE (@CORPSE_alt) November 24, 2020

He is rumored to have social anxiety and “rarely” leaves his house. Despite that, his Among Us streams have been consistent, although he does not stream as often as most other internet personalities he has played with.

reminder to take care of myselffffffffffff and stop wrecking my body — CORPSE (@CORPSE_alt) November 23, 2020

As can be seen in the link, Corpse Husband has streamed Among Us around half a dozen times in the last month. Corpse usually begins streaming around the afternoon, at about 3 om ET. Most of his streams continue for 3-4 hours, although some have also lasted more than half a dozen hours.

Regardless, recent trend suggests that Corpse Husband is on his way to becoming one of the biggest YouTubers around.