The rise of Corpse Husband and the 'simp' army that followed right behind

Recently, there has been quite a lot of talk about Corpse Husband’s sudden growth in popularity, and the ‘over-obsessive’ fans that he has begun to garner.

Corpse Husband was originally a horror narrator on YouTube who has recently gone viral due to his Among Us streams. It began when he was featured in a stream with PewDiePie and LilyPichu. Since then Corpse Husband has streamed with personalities such as Pokimane and Valkyrae as well.

While most of Corpse Husband’s fame has been attributed to his deep, distinguishable voice, of late, it is his fans that have been a topic of discussion. Multiple incidents where Corpse’s fans are toxic to his haters or anyone else who criticizes the personality have happened.

The rise of Corpse Husband and an entire 'simp' army that followed right behind

Recently, YouTuber Jadyn posted a video documenting Corpse Husband’s rise in popularity and the resulting fans that have emerged. In the last 30 days itself, Corpse Husband has gained more than 2 million followers on YouTube.

This represents an increase of over 107%, considering Corpse now has almost 4.6 million subscribers on the platform. Subsequently, his music career seems to have taken off in the last few weeks and his song “E-girls are ruining my life” features at #2 on Spotify’s global list of Viral 50 songs. Certain people also believe that his music is offensive in nature, another conclusion that Corpse Husband’s fans have fought against, on different social media platforms.

His fame has led to a huge number of fans who appear to be obsessed with Corpse Husband and his voice. These fans have been seen leaving negative feedback on content critical of Corpse Husband and posts on social media that suggest that Corpse is just a normal YouTuber, except for his recognizable voice.

Recently, Corpse teased a hand reveal and posted the following on Twitter.

Get me to 100k on insta in the next 24 hours and I’ll post a picture of my fucking HAND pic.twitter.com/t11tdqNYDt — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) October 1, 2020

His fans were there to get his account the required number of follows and true to his word, he posted the following hand-reveal.

The post was well-received by fans, and it led to an "Only strands" reveal when he reached 1 million followers on Instagram.

BY TOMORROW, I SHOULD HAVE HIT 1M ON INSTAGRAM. IN HONOR OF THIS... CROWNING ACHIEVEMENT, TOMORROW, I WILL POST ONLYSTRANDS.



WHEN THE TIME IS RIGHT, WE WILL STRIKE MERCILESSLY. LEAVING NO SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM UNSCATHED.

SEE YOU THEN. — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) October 23, 2020

Needless to say, his fans were very excited. Some even ended up getting tattoos of his hair on their arm!

In addition to the above, there have been other instances of fans obsessed with Corpse in a toxic way. In an old video where he was narrating a fan-submitted horror story, Corpse used an offensive slur that was part of the fan’s real-life story. This clip did the rounds on social media and led to quite a few fans turning on him, with calls to 'cancel' Corpse Husband on Twitter.

Corpse responded with an apology and took down the old video, which other content creators think was highly unnecessary. The offensive slur was part of a true story a fan had submitted, and he was merely trying to narrate it to the best of his ability. YouTuber Jadyn believes that his fear of losing his newfound fame and subscribers might be responsible for his apology.

Regardless of the reason behind the apology, Corpse Husband’s fans have shown a tendency to be highly toxic, something that the YouTuber may have to reckon with in the future.