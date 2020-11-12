Corpse Husband speaks to Pokimane in French, and the Internet can't get enough of it

A recent clip of Corpse Husband talking to Pokimane in French about his ‘mental problems’ has gone viral.

Corpse Husband has, over the past few weeks, seen a surge in popularity. He is originally a horror narrator on YouTube who recently started playing Among Us with a horde of streamers.

In one such stream, he was talking to Valkyrae and Pokimane, who, for some reason, was trying to speak in ‘French.’ However, Corpse knew the language and said something that fans found hilarious.

Corpse Husband speaks French; the internet finds it 'sad and funny'

In the video below, Pokimane can be seen trying to speak in a ‘French’ accent, as she exclaimed that she finally understood what a fan was trying to say. Hearing this, Corpse Husband came up with a question of his own.

“Do you understand French?”

Considering much of the reason behind Corpse Husband’s popularity is his 'deep, distinguishable voice.' His voice alone was enough to make Valkyrae burst into laughter, as she can be seen laughing silently on the camera. Regardless, Pokimane tells Corpse that she understands French, to which he responds with a hilarious confession.

“I have mental problems.”

While Valkyrae appears unsure of what Corpse said because of the language barrier, Pokimane immediately understood, and said the following.

“Ohh! Me too!”

This immediately resulted in laughter, as both Pokimane and Corpse Husband began giggling on camera. Valkyrae, on the other hand, said that she might have to change her discord settings. While the incident was quite hilarious, fans thought that the two ‘entirely different’ personalities have been getting along adorably well.

The streamers in question obviously found their conversation hilarious. However, fans thought that the incident was both 'sad and funny,' as Corpse Husband has a history of dealing with various health issues.

Regardless, he has appeared cheerful and nonchalant in his recent streams and has spent a large amount of time playing ‘Among Us’ with fellow internet personalities. All this has resulted in an accelerated growth across platforms, with even his music topping the global charts on Spotify.