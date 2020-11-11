A nervous Corpse Husband opens up to Valkyrae on live stream

In a recent stream, Corpse Husband revealed to Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter that he was ‘nervous’ about streaming, leading to a hilarious incident.

Corpse Husband is a horror narration YouTuber who has over the past few months gained popularity across YouTube, Twitch, and even Spotify, especially for his AMong U stream collaborations.

Recently, he was streaming with Valkyrae and American rapper Logic, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II. But Corpse Husband, by his own admission, was feeling nervous about streaming, which led to Valkyrae trying to calm him down.

However, Logic responded with an imitation of the lyrics of one of Corpse’s popular songs.

Corpse Husband gets nervous while streaming, opens up to Valkyrae

In the video posted below, Valkyrae greeted Corpse Husband with a cheerful ‘hi’. However, the latter responded with a rather uncomfortable greeting:

“Hello I am very nervous and afraid to stream, but I am going to force myself to do it and.”

Sensing that Corpse was feeling quite nervous, Valkyrae attempted to calm him down.

“Corpse, you don’t even use a webcam, you will be fine! You will be fine, Corpse.”

She burst into laughter as she was saying these words. Other members on-stream followed this by voicing their approval, telling Corpse that there was nothing to worry about.

But Logic used the opportunity to imitate Corpse, rapping out lyrics from the latter’s song, “E-girls are ruining my life”.

“It’s all good, bro. Just choke me like you hate me, but you love me!”

He did a fantastic imitation of Corpse Husband’s ‘deep, distinguishable voice’, which has been, at least partly, responsible for his recent growth in popularity. However, Logic’s impersonation hardly made the ‘faceless YouTuber’ feel better about the situation, as he appeared to grow even more uncomfortable while everyone else burst into laughter.

Corpse had a reluctant response:

“Not Logic reciting my lyrics. Oh, no.”

Valkyrae herself thought that the impersonation was on point.

“Wait, that was the perfect impersonation! Perfect!”

While the imitation in itself did little to help Corpse Husband feel more comfortable, it did make for a hilarious incident.

Corpse and Valkyrae’s dating rumors

Corpse Husband and Valkyrae have recently streamed with each other quite a bit, leading to rumors about the two dating.

However, the latter had recently played down these talks, saying that she would never flirt with her’ friends’.