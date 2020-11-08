Valkyrae opens up about rumors of her and Corpse Husband's relationship

Twitch streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter talked about her relationship with Corpse Husband, and dismissed rumours about the two being a couple.

Fans spotted a message from Corpse which read ‘I want’, written as a quote under a Valyrae picture. This led to multiple tweets speculating that the two were either in a relationship, or were flirting with each other.

However, Valkyrae dealt with the rumors in a recent stream, and said that the two are just friends. Moreover, the streamer termed the thought of her 'flirting' with a friend as 'gross', and claimed that she wanted to clear the air.

Valkyrae dismisses relationship rumors with Corpse Husband, says flirting with a friend is 'gross'

As you can see in the picture below, the screenshot does look a bit suggestive, even if the matter itself is a personal one. However, as Valkyrae explains, Corpse was, in truth, talking about a type of ‘fishnet’ that Valkyrae was wearing the particular picture.

Corpse apparently liked the fishnet, and was telling Valkyrae that he wants them. Valkyrae went on to reveal the entire chat. As you can see, Corpse was indeed talking about a fishnet, and was not ‘flirting’ with the streamer, as users on Twitter had suggested.

She went on to explain that she is only friends with Corpse husband, and that the thought of flirting with friends is ‘gross’ to her.

"I am going to show you exactly how it looks, because I don't want anyone to suspect anything. I'm not flirting with my friends, it's just so gross to me, I can't. The last thing I want is people thinking that I talk to my friends like that, that's not okay , I don't like that, I don't want to be shipped with my friends , I legit don't want that. "

Corpse Husband is a horror narrator/YouTuber who has recently gained widespread popularity. The YouTuber is well known for his ‘deep, distinguishable voice', and has been playing Among Us with various notable streamers over the past few weeks. Among them has been Twitch streamer and 100 Thieves content creator, Valkyrae.

While Valkyrae has gone ahead and nipped the rumor right in its bud, the internet does have a long history of blowing things out of proportion. In this case at least, the story had trended as a result of a misunderstanding, which the streamer has all but cleared, as you can see in the video above.