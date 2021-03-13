"Vision with ears": WandaVision reveals Vision without CGI and Twitter is scandalized 

The recent WandaVision behind-the-scenes documentary has provided fans with a lot to talk about. There is one revelation, however, which has left a stronger impression than others: the sight of Vision with ears.
One of the biggest takeaways from "Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision" is the indelible sight of Paul Bettany in the garb of Vision minus the CGI.
This never-before-seen footage of a grinning Paul Bettany in red make-up, with his ears jutting out, left a large section of Twitter users scandalized.
Twitter comes up with hilarious replies to WandaVision's "Vision with ears"
Post his tragic death in Avengers: Infinity War, Vision made a memorable comeback in WandaVision. His wholesome dynamic with Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff was the highlight of the show.
Paul Bettany's portrayal ended up winning plaudits from fans across the globe. His contributions towards the show's humor quotient and ferocious defense of his family from the malevolent influence of Agatha Harkness and his sinister alter-ego White Vision earned him a lot of fanfare.
The "Assembled" documentary traced the origins of the show. It captured the various intricacies involved in creating the fictional world of Westview, Wanda, and Vision's home in the show.
The documentary provided an immersive glance at the entire creative process involved in the show's making. A detailed look at the complex make-up process involved in creating Vision was displayed. The documentary also revealed how he initially had to be colored blue for the first couple of episodes.
The result provided viewers with a seamless rendition of the beloved synthezoid form of Vision, but the sight of him with ears has incited a slew of hilarious reactions from fans.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
From the reactions above, it seems like the sight of Vision with ears has left the internet permanently scarred.
Knowing the internet's penchant for memes, it looks like Vision with ears is here to stay.