"Vision with ears": WandaVision reveals Vision without CGI and Twitter is scandalized 

The recent WandaVision behind-the-scenes documentary has provided fans with a lot to talk about. There is one revelation, however, which has left a stronger impression than others: the sight of Vision with ears.

One of the biggest takeaways from "Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision" is the indelible sight of Paul Bettany in the garb of Vision minus the CGI.

my therapist: Vision with ears can't hurt you, he's not real



Vision with ears:#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/gF2ewNDbJW — mårti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd (@IR0NLANG) March 12, 2021

This never-before-seen footage of a grinning Paul Bettany in red make-up, with his ears jutting out, left a large section of Twitter users scandalized.

Twitter comes up with hilarious replies to WandaVision's "Vision with ears"

Post his tragic death in Avengers: Infinity War, Vision made a memorable comeback in WandaVision. His wholesome dynamic with Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff was the highlight of the show.

Paul Bettany's portrayal ended up winning plaudits from fans across the globe. His contributions towards the show's humor quotient and ferocious defense of his family from the malevolent influence of Agatha Harkness and his sinister alter-ego White Vision earned him a lot of fanfare.

The "Assembled" documentary traced the origins of the show. It captured the various intricacies involved in creating the fictional world of Westview, Wanda, and Vision's home in the show.

The documentary provided an immersive glance at the entire creative process involved in the show's making. A detailed look at the complex make-up process involved in creating Vision was displayed. The documentary also revealed how he initially had to be colored blue for the first couple of episodes.

The result provided viewers with a seamless rendition of the beloved synthezoid form of Vision, but the sight of him with ears has incited a slew of hilarious reactions from fans.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Elizabeth Olsen really had to act out emotional scenes while looking at that… give her all the awards #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/k0k5dw7dOI — kian (@maximoffles) March 12, 2021

vision with ears is my new sleep paralysis demon — myamix 💋 (@notmyabydesign) March 12, 2021

someone said vision with ears looks like ellen degeneres, and now i can’t unsee it pic.twitter.com/2Eixj6uHQO — jessie (@JEDIODINSON) March 12, 2021

i’ll never sleep soundly again after seeing vision with ears pic.twitter.com/0uSSCpopxi — jc (@captnmarvl) March 12, 2021

please stop letting me see vision with ears, it’s makes me feel so UNCOMFORTABLE — sarah !! (@1940sbvcky) March 12, 2021

And just like that, Vision With Ears will haunt my dreams for the rest of my days. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/fASHjLOmYE — Charlie R-IG-11-Y (@charlieridgely) March 12, 2021

Lizzie was so brave for even going near that thing pic.twitter.com/d3rA3gDbi2 — Max ᱬ (@agathaswhore) March 13, 2021

Vision with ears look so weird 😭 i love paul omg #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/dOAduuiKVq — Diego | WandaVision Spoilers ᱬ (@wandaxdiego) March 12, 2021

vision with ears looks like dobby. i'm scared. — L ⎊ (@starksvisionn) March 12, 2021

VISION WITH EARS IS MY VILLAIN ORIGIN STORY pic.twitter.com/9ZhHkMh7em — kasia (@sambuckybot) March 12, 2021

like it was bad enough with the red and now he looks like a whole blueberry 😭 — kian (@maximoffles) March 12, 2021

so, Paul Bettany is Vision & Poppa Smurf .... — Smith A D (@and3435) March 12, 2021

Neel: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/1ZxQhUP7ZZ — Jonathan DNT (@jdenunzio) March 12, 2021

So no ones gonna say it? pic.twitter.com/dAsuVQJLLK — shy (@Shyguy_107) March 13, 2021

cursed vision with ears: a horror story pic.twitter.com/A5jmf5gcod — romee (@ScarWitchh) March 13, 2021

From the reactions above, it seems like the sight of Vision with ears has left the internet permanently scarred.

Knowing the internet's penchant for memes, it looks like Vision with ears is here to stay.