WandaVision Episode 9: Vision vs Vision, rise of the Scarlet Witch and the Darkhold headline an emotional finale

Note: This article contains spoilers for Episode 9 of WandaVision.

The much-awaited season finale of WandaVision has finally arrived, leaving fans across the globe in a state of delirium.

Over the past few episodes, fans have been taken for an absolute thrill ride as the creators of the show, Jac Shaeffer and Adam Shankman, have been delivering one stellar episode after another.

From Episode 7's stunning Agatha Harkness reveal to Episode 8's introduction to the sinister White Vision, WandaVision has been doing an exemplary job in giving the miniseries genre a fresh, breathtaking superhero twist.

The season finale predictably exceeds expectations. After numerous fan theories and intense online debates, the colossal battle in the climax comes to life and almost obliterates the world of Westview as we know it.

cw // #WandaVisionFinale #WandaVision SPOILERS

WANDA’S SCARLET WITCH TRANSFORMATION SCENE OMG pic.twitter.com/FzacRLTq9m — Ren | WandaVision SPOILERS ᗢ (@wandasolsen) March 5, 2021

From the Scarlet Witch being born in all her glory to an emotional send-off for Vision, Billy and Tommy, the finale has left fans in absolute awe.

With the highly-anticipated 9th episode of WandaVision ending on a rather bittersweet note, fans were left with several unanswered questions.

In response to the epic conclusion, scores of fans have taken to Twitter to ask the same question: What next for WandaVision ?

The emotional finale of WandaVision leaves Twitter in a confused mess as fans react to The Skrull, Ralph and more

Episode 8 laid the foundation for Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff to gradually develop the ability to harness "chaos magic."

As predicted by fans, this culminates in a high-stakes battle with Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, replete with flying cars, bursts of energy and a chaotic trip down Salem.

spoilers

THEY REALLY SAID IT. THE SCARLET WITCH IS MORE POWERFUL THAN THE SORCERER SUPREME HIMSELF.#WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/DPLNE6ssH5 — Allen Gill (@The_BlackMaji29) March 5, 2021

The season finale of WandaVision also includes a pulsating action sequence between Vision and White Vision, as alliances and identities are compromised.

Apart from their parents, twins Billy and Tommy also join in on the fun as they team up with Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau to take down the evil Tyler Hayward in a fun sequence.

From Evan Peters' Pietro being revealed to be a commoner by the name of Ralph Bohner to Wanda finally donning her iconic Scarlet Witch attire, Episode 9 of WandaVision is an absolute thrill ride from start to finish.

Episode 9 has not one but two post-credit scenes, which helps throw a little more light upon the future of the series and the very fabric of the MCU itself.

The first post-credit scene ties directly into the universe of Captain Marvel, with Monica Rambeau being approached by a Skrull in disguise, who offers to take her to meet her mother's "friend."

The second scene revolves around Wanda's new-found persona as The Scarlet Witch as she grapples with the immense power of chaos magic.

The Darkhold can also be spotted in her hands. According to comic lore, this refers to an ancient book of spells which possesses unspeakable power, akin to the powerful Elder God, Chthon.

As a result of these numerous developments, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions as excited fans desperately pondered over what these monumental reveals could possibly mean for the future of the MCU:

That finale was AMAZING! It’s exactly what it needed to be.

What a spectacular achievement this series is.

To me, it is perfect. And I can’t wait to see the things to come...#WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/13edaOq1fO — Chris Adams (@ChrisAdamsMLP) March 5, 2021

wandavision spoilers

this was literally the agatha vs wanda fight 😭 pic.twitter.com/cSGetYjY1x — sam (@photonswidow) March 5, 2021

Some of us might need some therapy after this is over. #WandaVisionFinale #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/TYU0Bw8JvV — JJ Jo (@JJ_Jo_) March 5, 2021

Me tyring to process what just happened and whats going to happened in future movies #WandaVisionFinale #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/VbiBxCEdD3 — Ryan (@RyanPayner) March 5, 2021

NO BC THAT WAS TRAUMATIZING WHY DID THEY DO THAT #WandaVisionFinale #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/tsIghiMtSK — vanessa (@vnessvs) March 5, 2021

#WandaVisionFinale #WandaVision Me @ Marvel right now for making me crying like a bitch during the end episode pic.twitter.com/lWe1O9DkJw — Asia (@AsiaMaffia) March 5, 2021

everyone waiting for the “big cameo” at the end of the episode #WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/Jw79eo45Tx — b (@brainardrclark) March 5, 2021

One Twitter user perfectly summed up the dilemma that the finale caused, via the following meme:

The WandaVision finale lacked a surprise cameo from a certain Dr Stephen Strange. However, the show seems to have made up for it with a gut-wrenching emotional send-off to the glorious tale of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, at least for the time being.