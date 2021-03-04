WandaVision's Billy and Tommy FunkoPops are reportedly unavailable online and fans are livid

The highly-anticipated launch of WandaVision's Billy and Tommy FunkoPops has left scores of fans disappointed as the item is currently listed as unavailable on Amazon.

The lovable twins from Marvel's WandaVision have been trending on social media since the discouraging news.

Billy and Tommy were set to be a part of the annual pop culture extravaganza titled Funko Virtual Con: Spring 2021. They were the latest additions to an exciting new list of FunkoPop figures, which included the likes of Wonder Woman 1984, Kenny Powers, and more.

Image via Funko Virtual Con

The twins were listed as an Amazon exclusive item, alongside The Deep from The Boys and Kenny Powers from Eastbound & Down.

Billy and Tommy were sold out 5 minutes after they went on sale. Insane. pic.twitter.com/y6GEqFM3Qf — Ryan 🏳️‍🌈 (@ohiostatehack) March 4, 2021

Billy and Tommy FunkoPops are unavailable on Amazon, and fans are far from happy

Marvel's WandaVision has proved to be the hit television show in 2021 to this point. The adventures of Wanda Maximoff and Vision in the idyllic world of Westview have left viewers enthralled every single week.

The dynamic duo of Billy and Tommy, Wanda and Vision's twins, have won hearts all over the globe with their endearing performances.

Fan demand for their FunkoPops was bound to be high. Pandemonium ensued after the news, with several fans taking to Twitter to vent and slam Amazon for botching the launch of the highly anticipated Billy and Tommy FunkoPop figures.

Here are a few reactions to the news on Twitter:

waking up so damn early for Amazon to drop the ball on the Billy and Tommy Funko release 🤡 pic.twitter.com/1Yx4hviJKe — ♡ (@chillonapicante) March 4, 2021

if I see one more dog pop up on amazon instead of the tommy and billy funko pops I- pic.twitter.com/vbQiEuKAsc — sean (@_imseankelly) March 4, 2021

We were supposed to get the Billy and Tommy set from Funko on Amazon this morning, and we’re still waiting. pic.twitter.com/WsvcKDyA9X — ᱬichael (@ripperdoc1138) March 4, 2021

Amazon and I are gonna have to fight. How the fuck did the Billy and Tommy funko pops sell out in seconds. I have been clicking that damn link since 7:50 and refreshing non stop yet the last time I did at 7:58 they are unavailable. Wtf. pic.twitter.com/e0z8Eb3R1X — Jack🆗 (@wallowsboi) March 4, 2021

Me storming into Funko HQ after they botched the Billy and Tommy release this morning 💅 pic.twitter.com/amTLXNAlR1 — Deadpool (@ITSWADEWILSON) March 4, 2021

Is Agatha Harkness running Amazon because this is some messed up s***. I want my Billy and Tommy Funko Pop. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/eYrC4jNpcm — Markell Bailey (@tenorbuds) March 4, 2021

I think Milly is laughing at me and everyone else trying to get the Billy and Tommy Funko set on Amazon this morning... pic.twitter.com/paHPUWk23c — Trista (@trisa24) March 4, 2021

Idk why i actually expected Funko to have their shit together... how does a pop sell out before even going live? I woke up early to get Billy and Tommy and now I’m PISSED. You took everything from me... pic.twitter.com/Bn1JCVM90a — ✨𝔾𝕒𝕣𝕟𝕖𝕥𝔽𝕚𝕣𝕖✨ (@garnetf1re) March 4, 2021

How it feels to be one of the people that really wanted to get the Billy and Tommy funko pops, and waiting for a long time, only to get the “currently unavailable” page: pic.twitter.com/k1dCko0qM2 — 🌘🦋Magic-Kitten🦋🌘 Wandavision spoilers (@MagicKittenSou) March 4, 2021

Everyone on the west coast waiting for Billy and Tommy to drop on Amazon. #funko #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/Q8HXwKNlxK — alex (@anamelessrage) March 4, 2021

Who decided that the Tommy and Billy Funko Pops should be con exclusive?😔 pic.twitter.com/lPxLHx322y — ♡Hannah♡ (@Hannah___xox) March 4, 2021

billy and tommy funko pop pre-order link pic.twitter.com/g9ejG29erR — thristan | WV SPOILERS (@neganegadola) March 4, 2021

@amazon Did Agatha get into your warehouses? Why no Billy and Tommy Funko 2pk pic.twitter.com/Gi94Pcoqob — Mr.tokin_panda94 (@Tokin_panda94) March 4, 2021

@OriginalFunko or @amazon stop playing with us on Billy and Tommy pic.twitter.com/8SE4WDm5GL — quan jones (@quanjo345) March 4, 2021

Not me waking up early to buy the Tommy and Billy Funko Pop 2-Pack, only for It to be sold out before the sale even starts 🤦🏻‍♂️I know who's behind this, and it ain't @OriginalFunko or @amazon... pic.twitter.com/vh6DBLiKRF — ZACH JOHNSON (@zmjohnson) March 4, 2021

Billy and Tommy still not up.. pic.twitter.com/xq5ogbZvTE — WooAk (@WooAk4) March 4, 2021

GIVE US BILLY AND TOMMY BITCH pic.twitter.com/vlLMYOXmtn — J. (@TeslaCoil89) March 4, 2021

okay @AmazonHelp and @OriginalFunko - if y’all don’t post billy and tommy my love is about to persevere all the way up to your warehouse pic.twitter.com/GtfgD1vVUk — shawn | wandavision spoilers !! (@wicklingstan) March 4, 2021

Amazon stopping all of you from getting your Billy and Tommy funko pops pic.twitter.com/yKRREtC6Cz — It was Joshcv all along (@Joshcv) March 4, 2021

Gotta admire the way @OriginalFunko is completely ignoring the Billy and Tommy release issue. Very impressive pic.twitter.com/fDKjcVZshL — Athena (@Athena_Lyn) March 4, 2021

all of us going to the amazon HQ to retrieve Billy and Tommy ourselves pic.twitter.com/nDiitlAuB4 — Ruben Rodriguez (@itsnotrubennn) March 4, 2021

been up since 5:30am to get the billy and tommy pops but still nothing, wtf amazon pic.twitter.com/vnalWZvx64 — jen (@bieberxseb) March 4, 2021

Ugh I figured out why Amazon didn’t release Billy and Tommy..



Turns out it was Agatha all along and she’s still got the twins in her basement 🙄#AgathaAllAlong #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/vEdz9NDZHK — madison | WV ♡ (@WestviewWanda) March 4, 2021

According to the official Funko social media page, the following retailers are supposed to be selling FunkoPops online:

Shop our retail partners and Funko now for Funko Virtual Con: Spring 2021 shared retail exclusives! #FunkoVirtualCon pic.twitter.com/rpCt6Wf2I9 — Funko (@OriginalFunko) March 4, 2021

Amazon seems to have run into some serious issues with regards to the Billy and Tommy FunkoPops, which has now left fans livid.

As dissent continues to mount online, fans will be hoping that it is just a temporary glitch.

WandaVision will be airing it's highly anticipated season finale on Friday, March 5 at 3 a.m. ET.

Update: The Billy and Tommy FunkoPops are now available. Click on this Amazon link to buy it.