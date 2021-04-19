Fans clash online as Marvel reportedly eyes Zack Snyder for "Ghost Rider" reboot

After glowing reviews of his original and unfiltered version of Justice League, Zack Snyder seems to be a man in high demand.

The 55-year-old director recently became the savior of scores of DC fanboys who were yearning for a "Justice League" redemption arc following the 2017 debacle directed by Joss Whedon.

His sprawling 4-hour Snyder Cut finally saw the light of day after an arduous journey and triggered a cascade of emotions upon its release, as fans heaped lavish praise upon his visionary creative process.

From layered characterizations to a grittier and more cohesive narrative, Snyder succeeded in rectifying several flaws in the 2017 theatrical version, which remains a forgettable blot upon the DCEU.

The impact of the Snyder Cut was such that it led to a massive outpouring of support online, with fans actively demanding the return of the Snyder Verse via the viral #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag.

While a DCEU return for Snyder seems highly unlikely, it looks like he might have bid farewell to his DC career by delivering a perfect swansong that gloriously succeeded in uniting "The Seven" of the Justice League.

Despite a shadow being cast over his DCEU future, fans will certainly be pleased to learn that the success of the film has reportedly attracted interest from another behemoth superhero universe: the MCU.

Twitter reacts to rumors of Zack Snyder directing the MCU's Ghost Rider

According to reports by WeGotThisCovered and Geekosity, Marvel president Kevin Feige is reportedly interested in adopting a darker and grittier tone for the MCU.

Geekosity also claimed that Marvel has been eyeing Zack Snyder as a director for a Ghost Rider project, but the film's future will reportedly rest on how well Mahershala Ali's "Blade" reboot ends up doing:

"If Blade is huge, either with an R or PG-13 rating, Ghost Rider will probably cruise through the cinemas once again. Insiders said that Zack Snyder was brought up during talks about Ghost Rider"

However, they also clarified that Zack Snyder hasn't been formally approached yet, so there is no guarantee that Marvel will definitively get him on board for the ambitious reboot.

After 2012's "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance", which focussed on Nicolas Cage's Johnny Blaze, fans were able to witness another version of the Ghost Rider character come to life on television: Gabriel Luna's Robbie Reyes in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

While Zack Snyder might not be a natural fit for the MCU on the surface, when it comes to visualizing a darker, visually-stunning narrative, his repertoire of films speaks for itself.

From 2004's "Dawn of the Dead" to his upcoming "Army of the Dead", Zack Snyder has often exhibited a masterful and wholesome grasp over the darker side of human civilization.

Vegas is their kingdom.#ArmyOfTheDead.

In select theaters May and on @Netflix May 21. pic.twitter.com/zFQoNMROZR — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 13, 2021

Moreover, considering his comic-book expertise in bringing to life critically-acclaimed adaptations of Frank Miller's "300" and Alan Moore's "Watchmen", a Ghost Rider adaptation seems to be right up his alley in terms of visual style and content.

After the news of his potential MCU broke, there was an instant clash of opinions on Twitter, as fans and critics duked it out over Zack Snyder's potential MCU debut:

On the one hand, fans expressed excitement over Zack Snyder possibly overseeing Ghost Rider:

On the other hand, critics expressed skepticism over his rumored involvement:

From the reactions above, there appears to be a clear duality of perception when it comes to Zack Snyder's potential MCU debut.

Irrespective of the conflicted opinion online, it would undeniably be interesting to see what he could bring to the table if Marvel ultimately decides to bring him onboard the highly-anticipated Ghost Rider reboot.