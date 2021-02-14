The most hilarious Joker "We live in a society" memes from The Justice League Snyder Cut trailer

Jared Leto's Joker might just have pulled off the greatest bit of fan service ever made. Leto's Joker utters the iconic "We live in a society" line in the brand-new Snyder Cut trailer.
The trailer marks a special Valentine's Day gift for DC fans across the world. Fans did not just get the highly anticipated trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League. They also got a nod to the beloved meme that has become symbolic of The Joker.
The iconic line is mouthed by Jared Leto's Joker at the end of the two-minute and 26-second spectacle. The "We live in a society" meme exploded all over the internet after Heath Ledger's Joker incited chaos in Cristopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (2008).
The trailer has some stunning shots of a black-suited Superman and a formidable foe in Darkseid. The high-octane trailer also offers a glimpse of the first conversation between Ben Affleck's Batman and Jared Leto's Joker.
This is the complete line from Leto's Joker:
"We live in a society where honour is a distant memory. Isn't that right, Batman?"
The "We live in a society" template gradually transformed into a rallying cry on the internet over the years. The meme was a symbol of alienation in society.
The strange bit is that the Joker never actually uttered those words. "We live in a society" was symbolic of the Joker's angsty persona. Zack Snyder's witty inclusion in the Justice League trailer seems to have given the line a new lease of life.
Jared Leto and Zack Snyder steal the show with Joker's "We live in a society" dialogue
When Joaquin Phoenix's Joker arrived in 2019, the meme started trending once again. The film struck a chord with the world due to its socio-political commentary.
Zack Snyder has now played the role of a troll by including the line in his Snyder Cut.
Twitter exploded with a barrage of hilarious memes. Here are some of the most hilarious memes on Twitter from fans and critics, following the inclusion of the line.
Zack Snyder's decision to serve fans has left parts of the internet divided. Many fans have stated that it should have been Joaquin Phoenix's Joker who deserved the honor.
What can't be left in doubt is that the hype surrounding the film has just received a massive boost, courtesy of the iconic Joker "We live in a society" meme. The Snyder Cut is all set to release on HBO Max on March 18th.
Published 14 Feb 2021, 23:46 IST