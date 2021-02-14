The most hilarious Joker "We live in a society" memes from The Justice League Snyder Cut trailer

Jared Leto's Joker might just have pulled off the greatest bit of fan service ever made. Leto's Joker utters the iconic "We live in a society" line in the brand-new Snyder Cut trailer.

The trailer marks a special Valentine's Day gift for DC fans across the world. Fans did not just get the highly anticipated trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League. They also got a nod to the beloved meme that has become symbolic of The Joker.

The iconic line is mouthed by Jared Leto's Joker at the end of the two-minute and 26-second spectacle. The "We live in a society" meme exploded all over the internet after Heath Ledger's Joker incited chaos in Cristopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (2008).

The trailer has some stunning shots of a black-suited Superman and a formidable foe in Darkseid. The high-octane trailer also offers a glimpse of the first conversation between Ben Affleck's Batman and Jared Leto's Joker.

This is the complete line from Leto's Joker:

"We live in a society where honour is a distant memory. Isn't that right, Batman?"

The "We live in a society" template gradually transformed into a rallying cry on the internet over the years. The meme was a symbol of alienation in society.

The strange bit is that the Joker never actually uttered those words. "We live in a society" was symbolic of the Joker's angsty persona. Zack Snyder's witty inclusion in the Justice League trailer seems to have given the line a new lease of life.

Jared Leto and Zack Snyder steal the show with Joker's "We live in a society" dialogue

When Joaquin Phoenix's Joker arrived in 2019, the meme started trending once again. The film struck a chord with the world due to its socio-political commentary.

Zack Snyder has now played the role of a troll by including the line in his Snyder Cut.

Twitter exploded with a barrage of hilarious memes. Here are some of the most hilarious memes on Twitter from fans and critics, following the inclusion of the line.

zack directing jared leto on set of #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague:



"now tell him that we live in a society" pic.twitter.com/zwpt1eNoAx — Hadeed Butt (@mhadeedbutt) February 14, 2021

Zack Snyder making Joker say we live in a society pic.twitter.com/bZkjqY4X3V — Dr Jake Fishbowl ✨ (@_shannon93) February 14, 2021

When Jared Leto’s joker finally gives us the “we live in a society” that we’ve all been yearning for #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/HiMZWP6vmc — Zac Burns (@ZacBurns9) February 14, 2021

Zack Snyder after writing the "We Live in a Society" line pic.twitter.com/iSLUUikFdB — ςняιѕ яανєи (@ChrisRa7en) February 14, 2021

When I heard "we live in a society" pic.twitter.com/1ordzQKfNz — Liz (@AtheistjLiz) February 14, 2021

IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN THIS JOKER WHO SAID WE LIVE IN A SOCIETY



NOOOO NO NOOOOOO NOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/7CXsNzKOti — neutral milk truck 🍒🥛🔪 (@CherryGuts) February 14, 2021

Mfs trying to explain how Zack Snyder is actually a terrible filmmaker because he used the "we live in a society" line

pic.twitter.com/QxWBggkx3b — rand (@LogainTT) February 14, 2021

We live in a society where Joker appears in the #SnyderCut and says "We live in a society ..."#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/ktFh8iQj3d — The Vanguard of The Snyderverse (@LiveLoveLupe) February 14, 2021

me being forced to give kudos to Snyder for having the Joker drop "we live in a society" pic.twitter.com/GkCDGTLVra — dune opinions account (@fellawhomstdve) February 14, 2021

Me when Joker said “We live in a society” #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/GtsWcc3MeM — Barra | BLM (@ThatBmanGuy) February 14, 2021

When Joker said "We live in a society" as the Justice League logo appeared on screen pic.twitter.com/m3t8Dm1lgR — Carlos A. Morales (@CarlosAlonzoM) February 14, 2021

He finally said It!!

He said that WE LIVE IN A SOCIETY#SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/c3lzLAcpgv — Rashmi (@MusewitheMoon) February 14, 2021

“You’re laughing, you’re laughing. The Joker unironically said “We Live In A Society” in a real movie and you’re laughing.” pic.twitter.com/gFL0qnNWQv — Jose Argumedo (@ArguingMeadows) February 14, 2021

.@ZackSnyder: We live in a society...where honor is a distant memory. Isn't that right.......WB?



WB: pic.twitter.com/WIXRNtJ395 — ΩStuntman MikeΩ (@Stuntman_MIK3) February 14, 2021

snyder fans trying to explain how the "we live in a society" line is very deep and genius actuallypic.twitter.com/JZrNju1ES3 — Rami (@ramipatrol) February 14, 2021

Leto Joker says "We live in a society" in the Snyder cut. pic.twitter.com/io5zpikfrE — Kat Vs The World 🏳️‍⚧️ (@_Vs_The_World) February 14, 2021

We live in a SOCIETY pic.twitter.com/0pqm6GqiIY — Bandicoot (@crack_bandicoot) February 14, 2021

The Joker finally said the iconic we live in a society meme in a film before Yandere Sim finished development. pic.twitter.com/hlhGrO4jdX — Things That Have Happened Before Yandere Simulator (@BeforeYandere) February 14, 2021

*me watching the snyder cut trailer while on call with my girlfriend*



Joker: We live in a society

Me: *Unintelligible kanni screams*

Gf: pic.twitter.com/D68n3Be31m — Kuragari 🥖 (@baguette775) February 14, 2021

Me after hearing Jared Letto Joker say "we live in a society" pic.twitter.com/w9aF2Q49c4 — yoKinetic⚪ (@ThatDudeCormac) February 14, 2021

Joker saying “we live in a society”

pic.twitter.com/eIHYoLZIG4 — A Pimp Named Darkseid (@ApokolipsPimp) February 14, 2021

“JOKER SAY THE LINE!!!”

“We live in a society.” pic.twitter.com/443HE5yhNG — Gabs (@ghoulish_gabs) February 14, 2021

Zack Snyder showing the WB executives the clip of Joker saying: “We live in a society.” pic.twitter.com/qy3TCGe8Kj — DaltonVision #TeamKong (@RedDragon733) February 14, 2021

Joker saying, "We live in a society..." In the Snyder Cut trailer I'm pic.twitter.com/xPy5f7T39c — Betty | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@bettytherob) February 14, 2021

So Joker's doing Costanza's bit now?



WE LIVE IN A SOCIETY pic.twitter.com/VMUiHRriVU — TYPE O NEGATIVE (@Avatar_Country2) February 14, 2021

Zack Snyder's decision to serve fans has left parts of the internet divided. Many fans have stated that it should have been Joaquin Phoenix's Joker who deserved the honor.

What can't be left in doubt is that the hype surrounding the film has just received a massive boost, courtesy of the iconic Joker "We live in a society" meme. The Snyder Cut is all set to release on HBO Max on March 18th.