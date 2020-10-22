Twitter reacts as Jared Leto returns as Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League 

In a major development for the DCEU, Jared Leto is officially returning as Joker in the highly anticipated 'Snyder Cut' of Justice League.

Leto portrayed the Clown Prince of Gotham in 2016's Suicide Squad, which, despite being a critical failure, set the cash registers earning and earned an Academy Award in the process.

The Joker is one of the most iconic villains in the history of comic books and has been portrayed exceptionally on screen by the likes of Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, and most recently, Joaquin Phoenix, each of whom lent their own unique spin to Batman's formidable foe.

Jared Leto's Joker was modified to resemble a manic gangster/ crime lord, replete with green hair and a slew of tattoos. While his portrayal invited a mixed reception from fans, several believe that his caliber actor certainly deserved a second chance to do justice to the Jester of Genocide.

It seems like their pleas have now been heard, as according to an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, Jared Leto has officially joined The Snyder Cut.

The Snyder Cut is one of the most anticipated versions of the Justice League, as fans are eager to forget Joss Whedon's 2017 mess after Snyder was forced to exit the project before its completion.

The movie is being billed as a definitive edition, in tune with Zack Snyder's trademark style and true to his vision.

Soon after news of Jared Leto's return went viral, the online community responded enthusiastically to this major development.

Jared Leto Vs. Ben Affleck in Zack Snyder's Justice League?

Image Credits: batman-news.com

Ever since Robert Pattinson took up the cowl in Matt Reeves' upcoming film, The Batman, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of Ben Affleck's Batman.

Affleck portrayed an older, buff version of Bruce Wayne/ Batman and was expected to reprise his role until Robert Pattinson was officially cast as a younger Bruce Wayne. However, Affleck fans have reason to rejoice as he is officially set to return on HBO Max for The Snyder Cut.

This now sets up a potential mouth-watering clash between Ben Affleck's Batman and Jared Leto's Joker, which has been teased for quite a while now.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, shooting is already underway for a planned four-episode event series next year:

"The project, officially titled Zack Snyder's Justice League, is being overseen by HBO Max, which is financing the new round of shooting and the completion of the many unfinished scenes, and will air as a four-episode event series next year."

"Shooting is currently underway with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Amber Heard among those involved, on top of Leto. It is unclear which other actors are included"

This breakthrough development has certainly left fans excited, as several of them responded to Jared Leto's return on Twitter:

Jared Leto will return as The JOKER in Zack Snyder's Justice League 2021 & is officially apart of Additional Photography.



It's good to have you Back @JaredLeto now show them what they doubted you could do. pic.twitter.com/7Whvp9Ex5K — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MovieBuff100) October 21, 2020

Ben Affleck and Jared Leto on set filming Batman/Joker scenes right now: pic.twitter.com/q7t7Pm1poS — -/George\- (@kryptonscodex) October 21, 2020

Even if you didn’t like Jared Leto’s Joker, look on the bright side.



Now, there’s a possibility of seeing Margot Robbie’s now independent Harley Quinn beating him to a bloody pulp with her mallet. pic.twitter.com/v9mqSCBa6P — Walt (@UberKryptonian) October 21, 2020

Jared Leto is back as the #Joker in #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague



Prove the doubters wrong, show them your true potential 👀#ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/m13w5noBNI — RTSchumacherCut (@CutSchumacher) October 21, 2020

WE'RE GETTING MORE JARED LETO JOKER AND BATFLECK LET'S GOO pic.twitter.com/Kn3bGkxT8B — Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) October 21, 2020

both Ben Affleck and Jared Leto are currently filming additional scenes for ZSJL... I think it's pretty much a given that we're going to see these two interact in some way.



I have no words... we've wanted this for so long and it actually looks like it'll happen now 😭 pic.twitter.com/eORgz9e7YL — Alex 🎃 (@fleckbats) October 21, 2020

ADDITIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY IS OFFICIALLY HAPPENING RIGHT NOW AND JARED LETO WILL BE FILMING NEW SCENES AS THR JOKER!!!! THIS IS INSANE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BmJJ5HJlPM — Mercury#GBTZ (ΡΞϚ´) (@theSNYDERVERSE) October 21, 2020

According to @THR, Jared Leto will reprise his role as the Joker in Zack Snyder's JUSTICE LEAGUE.



I am actually very quite fond of this. I think Leto's Joker would largely benefit under Snyder's direction.



Hopefully we can finally see a proper interaction with Batfleck. pic.twitter.com/qKT639UWEV — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) October 21, 2020

imagine if we do actually get that Ben Affleck Batman series on HBOMax with Jared Leto’s Joker and Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke pic.twitter.com/xorbtnQwOU — Luke (@qLxke_) October 21, 2020

- Zack Snyder's Justice League is the official title



- Additional photography has begun with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Amber Heard



- Geoff Johns and Jon Berg removed from credits



- Jared Leto is returning as The Joker in #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague



We're being fed so good pic.twitter.com/4Ggc0kPuQh — ςняιѕ яανєи (@ChrisRa7en) October 21, 2020

As evident from the tweets above, the hype surrounding Zack Snyder's Justice League just got a lot more real, courtesy of Jared Leto officially returning as Joker.