Suicide Squad game confirmed by Rocksteady, to be revealed on 22nd August

DC Fandome is gearing up to be a massive event for fans, as it is not only going to feature movies and TV series but also games, such as the recently-confirmed Suicide Squad.

Rocksteady, the famous studio behind the Batman Arkham series, last night laid out their plans to reveal a new Suicide Squad game in the DC Fandome event on 22nd August. The 24-hour live event will stream across multiple platforms, and fans are excited to get a look at the new title.

The poster revealed by Rockteady has already sent the fan base into a frenzy. Possibly featuring Superman on the front cover, it seems like fans are in for quite the ride.

Suicide Squad game to be revealed on 22nd August, featuring Superman?

The poster revealed by Rocksteady shows a shadowy figure with the iconic hairdo of Superman. Another major theory regarding the identity of this as yet unconfirmed character is that it could also be Bizzaro, the villainous "mirror-image" of Superman.

The post by Rocksteady was captioned "Target locked - #DCFanDome - August 22. #suicidesquadgame", with the logo targeted at "Superman's" head. This post confirmed a lot of fan theories from way back, which speculated that Rocksteady had been working on a Superman game.

If the poster is anything to go by, it looks like the main objective of the new Suicide Squad game will be to take down Superman/Bizzaro. Fans are excited to get their hands on iconic supervillains from the Suicide Squad roster such as Harley Quinn, Deathstroke, Deadshot and many more.

22nd August is gearing up to be a massive day for DC fans, with the prospect of revealing information about James Gunn's new Suicide Squad movie, Matt Reeve's The Batman and Justice League: Snyder Cut.

The Man of Steel better watch his back 💥 — DC (@DCComics) August 7, 2020

