GTA Online Summer Special update: All you need to know about the Super Yacht

Rockstar Games recently announced the release date of the GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special update, i.e., 11th August. The news was greeted with excitement from the fans, and one particular element of the update has piqued the fans' interest.
The Galaxy Super Yacht, which is one of the most expensive things to buy in the game, could now be used to start a whole new variety of missions.
As per the Rockstar Newswire:
"Galaxy Super Yacht owners will be able to engage in an all-new series of missions, either alone or with up to three shipmates. Everything from deep-sea diving to high-speed hi-jinks on the high seas, there’s action for sailors of all stripes."
The Galaxy Super Yacht in GTA Online
The Galaxy Super Yacht was added to the game as part of the GTA Online: Executives and Other Criminals update, and costs a hefty sum. The yacht is the ultimate symbol of luxury and opulence in GTA Online. However, it does not serve many purposes outside of the fact that players could show off their success in the game.
The yacht comes with a range of luxury features, including one or two helipads. These vessels feature a large bridge and three individual decks, while medium and high-end yachts also include a jacuzzi and a luxury helicopter.
The Galaxy Super Yacht can be bought from the Docktease website in the game for $6,000,000 to $10,000,000. Similar to apartments, several modifications can be made to the yacht so that players can customise it as per their personal preferences.
With the GTA Online Summer Special update about to be rolled out, players will finally be able to use their Super Yachts outside of just opulent leisure. They can now start new co-op missions from these ships.
Other features of the Super Yacht include:
- Calling for the helicopter (if applicable), which spawns on the yacht, to be delivered to a location near the anchor point. Costs $1000.
- Calling for a boat to be delivered to the shoreline near the anchor point. This will always be the dinghy. Costs $750.
- Requesting your personal vehicle to be delivered to the shoreline so that you can travel from the yacht to the shore and have a car waiting for you. Free of charge.