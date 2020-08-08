GTA Online Summer Special update: All you need to know about the Super Yacht

Rockstar Games recently announced the release date of the GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special update, i.e., 11th August. The news was greeted with excitement from the fans, and one particular element of the update has piqued the fans' interest.

The Galaxy Super Yacht, which is one of the most expensive things to buy in the game, could now be used to start a whole new variety of missions.

As per the Rockstar Newswire:

"Galaxy Super Yacht owners will be able to engage in an all-new series of missions, either alone or with up to three shipmates. Everything from deep-sea diving to high-speed hi-jinks on the high seas, there’s action for sailors of all stripes."

The Galaxy Super Yacht in GTA Online

The Galaxy Super Yacht was added to the game as part of the GTA Online: Executives and Other Criminals update, and costs a hefty sum. The yacht is the ultimate symbol of luxury and opulence in GTA Online. However, it does not serve many purposes outside of the fact that players could show off their success in the game.

The yacht comes with a range of luxury features, including one or two helipads. These vessels feature a large bridge and three individual decks, while medium and high-end yachts also include a jacuzzi and a luxury helicopter.

The Galaxy Super Yacht can be bought from the Docktease website in the game for $6,000,000 to $10,000,000. Similar to apartments, several modifications can be made to the yacht so that players can customise it as per their personal preferences.

The Los Santos Summer Special hits GTA Online on August 11th.



Featuring tense new co-op missions launched from your Super Yacht, new Open Wheel Races, a fleet of new vehicles and much more. Summer in Los Santos has something for everyone. https://t.co/ibTMFb2gvg pic.twitter.com/QPpmDHHaAI — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 7, 2020

With the GTA Online Summer Special update about to be rolled out, players will finally be able to use their Super Yachts outside of just opulent leisure. They can now start new co-op missions from these ships.

Other features of the Super Yacht include: