John Cena to reprise Suicide Squad role in HBO MAX series

John Cena is now officially part of the DC Cinematic Universe. Not only will he be in the sequel to Suicide Squad, but he will also now be featured in a new HBO MAX show focusing on his character, Peacemaker.

John Cena has already appeared in films like Bumblebee, Blockers and will be seen next summer's Fast Nine and The Suicide Squad.

John Cena excited to work with James Gunn again

Details on the project are scarce, but the show will dive into the character's origin. James Gunn will write all eight episodes and direct several of the episodes himself.

Working alongside @JamesGunn on #SuicideSquad was an absolute masterclass in how to best bring beloved characters to life in a new and fun way. I cannot wait for the #DCUniverse to experience more of absurdity that is the Peacemaker in this new project on @hbomax!!! pic.twitter.com/PZ9dOa7Dzj — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 23, 2020

John Cena has said it was a tremendous honor to be part of The Suicide Squad:

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie. I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

According to the Press Release, Peacemaker is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn beginning work on the next Guardians of the Galaxy film. It seems that John Cena is going to remain busy outside of WWE.