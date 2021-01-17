The Joker roasts GTA V's Franklin in true "Lamar fashion" 

The iconic roast from Lamar in GTA V has got a new spin, and it is hilarious.

Anyone who has played GTA V remembers the video. Even those hearing the phrase "yee-yee haircut" from the scene in many popular memes recently will be able to appreciate this new twist on the roast.

Voice actor Nicholas Cortez does an impeccable rendition of Mark Hamill's Joker while he roasts a Riddler-looking Franklin.

Much of the wording is replaced in this new scene with Joker noticeably changing the n-word to "Nygma," referencing the Riddler's name. After Joker verbally beats down Franklin, Batman is nearby to give him a literal beat down, and he also refers to Edward Nygma's last name.

The video is from YouTuber Batman Arkham Videos, who is not associated with Warner Bros. or the game developers. An Arkham mod is used to bring the changes necessary to complete the look and feel.

Those who do not recall the original roast of Franklin in GTA V can watch it here.

GTAV's iconic scene has been replaced many times

There is no shortage of mods and redone versions of this particular scene, with each one offering a new twist to it.

Kiryu roasts Franklin pic.twitter.com/6daTYxaWQX — Briggs Delgado (@BriggsDelgado) January 8, 2021

A favorite of many fans being one where Harry Potter replaces Lamar and someone with a British accent voices Harry Potter.

Of course, the n-word in this video is also replaced with "Acquaintance," alluding to the joke of how polite and respectful people from the United Kingdom are even when they are roasting random friends.

This meme is a gift that keeps on giving, and GTA V is long from being a dead game, so more renditions of this are expected to surface as time goes on. Hopefully, they will be as iconic as Joker, Riddler, and Batman's exchange.

