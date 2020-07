The GTA franchise has had a long and storied history with cheat codes. Rockstar remains one of the few Triple-A publishers to have incorporated cheat codes into their games.

The GTA franchise has had some iconic cheat codes in games like GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas, some of which even allowed you to drive cars on water. GTA V is one of the few games that came out during 2013 to incorporate cheat codes.

If GTA fans were to look hard enough, they would still find cheat codes written down somewhere on a piece of paper.

GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4

Character Enhancement GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4:

Invincibility : RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE Max Health and Armor : CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Give Weapons : TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Super Jump : LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2

: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2 Moon Gravity : LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT Raise Wanted Level : R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Lower Wanted Level : R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT Fast Run : TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE Fast Swim : LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT Recharge Ability: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

Combat Cheat Codes GTA V for PS4:

Give Parachute : LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1 Explosive Melee Attacks : RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2 Bang Bang (Explosive Bullets): RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

(Explosive Bullets): RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1 Flaming Bullets : L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1 Slow Motion Aim : SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X Drunk Mode : TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT Change Weather : R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE

: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE Slidey Cars : TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1 Slow Motion: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

Advertisement

Vehicle Cheats GTA V for PS4: