Joss Whedon memes trend online as Snyder cut reigns supreme 

The highly anticipated release of Zach Snyder's Justice League has led to starkly contrasting fortunes for the two men involved at the helm of the project: Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon.
The former is being feted with praise, while the latter has become the subject of numerous online trolls and memes.
After seeing the Snyder Cut, several DC fans took to Twitter to call out Joss Whedon for tampering with the original vision of the film. They slammed his creative process at large.
Memes galore as Joss Whedon is slammed post the release of The Snyder Cut
Prior to the much-awaited theatrical release of Justice League in 2017, Joss Whedon grabbed headlines after being dramatically drafted in to complete the film.
This was due to Zack Snyder's unfortunate exit from the project. Snyder left midway to deal with the unfortunate demise of his daughter, Autumn Snyder.
Expectations from Whedon were certainly high. His exploits at Marvel churned out blockbusters, which involved the record-breaking Avengers and its stellar sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron.
However, his attempt to infuse Marvel-esque humor and trim vital segments of the film ended up backfiring, with the end product being labeled a rushed and incomplete mess. As a result, the film went on to become a critical and commercial failure.
Cut to almost four years later, and fans once again had Zack Snyder at the helm, with Warner Brothers giving the green light to his vision. The vision came to be known as The Snyder Cut.
The Snyder Cut has finally been released amid extensive fanfare. Looking at the reactions online, fans have been lapping up the layered character arcs, the introduction of characters like the Martian Manhunter, Atom, and more.
The same couldn't be said for Joss Whedon's Justice League, which once again bore the brunt of memes online. Fans slammed the film as well as the director:
Here are some of the best memes on Twitter:
This is not the first time that Joss Whedon has faced severe backlash online.
Earlier in the year, "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" star Charisma Carpenter accused him of abuse and harassment.
Since then, public sentiment has been teetering towards the edge of cancellation. The recent release of The Snyder Cut might have just hastened the process.