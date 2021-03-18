Joss Whedon memes trend online as Snyder cut reigns supreme 

The highly anticipated release of Zach Snyder's Justice League has led to starkly contrasting fortunes for the two men involved at the helm of the project: Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon.

The former is being feted with praise, while the latter has become the subject of numerous online trolls and memes.

After seeing the Snyder Cut, several DC fans took to Twitter to call out Joss Whedon for tampering with the original vision of the film. They slammed his creative process at large.

Memes galore as Joss Whedon is slammed post the release of The Snyder Cut

Prior to the much-awaited theatrical release of Justice League in 2017, Joss Whedon grabbed headlines after being dramatically drafted in to complete the film.

This was due to Zack Snyder's unfortunate exit from the project. Snyder left midway to deal with the unfortunate demise of his daughter, Autumn Snyder.

Expectations from Whedon were certainly high. His exploits at Marvel churned out blockbusters, which involved the record-breaking Avengers and its stellar sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron.

However, his attempt to infuse Marvel-esque humor and trim vital segments of the film ended up backfiring, with the end product being labeled a rushed and incomplete mess. As a result, the film went on to become a critical and commercial failure.

Cut to almost four years later, and fans once again had Zack Snyder at the helm, with Warner Brothers giving the green light to his vision. The vision came to be known as The Snyder Cut.

The Snyder Cut has finally been released amid extensive fanfare. Looking at the reactions online, fans have been lapping up the layered character arcs, the introduction of characters like the Martian Manhunter, Atom, and more.

The same couldn't be said for Joss Whedon's Justice League, which once again bore the brunt of memes online. Fans slammed the film as well as the director:

Here are some of the best memes on Twitter:

loving the joss whedon slander on my tl this morning #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/2okUjwolob — ty ꕤ (@spikeshollow) March 18, 2021

joss whedon logging onto twitter and seeing everyone shitting on his version of the justice league pic.twitter.com/rojjH0phL7 — Drac 🐝 (@Dracvich) March 18, 2021

Society if Joss Whedon never reshot/rewrote Justice League pic.twitter.com/XNCVUIizbm — Posi 🇨🇦 (@PoseidonHeir) March 18, 2021

Me and the boys just buried Joss Whedon pic.twitter.com/IUmU5rgtOs — cracked out on Zackaine (@apilotjones) March 17, 2021

#SnyderCut



Geoff Johns and Zack and

Joss Whedon Deborah Snyder pic.twitter.com/Rs8Dwo8q9A — 🅺 🅴 🅼 🅴 🅸 🆄 🅽 #GoYou (@thboywonder) March 18, 2021

To Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, etc pic.twitter.com/SrZpdTY00i — ShazBoi (@ShazboiThings) March 17, 2021

Side note, had to pause and say this.



Fuck Joss Whedon. Seriously, fuck Joss Whedon. — TG Ω 🇬🇧 (@MacandTG) March 18, 2021

Imagine them still making Diana Prince hot, but not sexualized. Wow, Joss Whedon could never pic.twitter.com/eScKHqLJ0I — Treverlyn ‎ᗢ‎ (@lizziexchase) March 18, 2021

GEOFF JOHNS AND JOSS WHEDON DESERVE THE PITS OF HELL FOR WHAT THEY DID TO CYBORG AND RAY FISHER. Holy fucking shit — ✨𝝠sh ✨ (@starfallgoddess) March 18, 2021

Joss Whedon saved Justice Leag- pic.twitter.com/SJbQ5TXblU — Alex | ZSJL TODAY (@fleckbats) March 15, 2021

Me to Joss Whedon pic.twitter.com/NibsC6NNRO — caiden reed (@caiden_reed) March 17, 2021

Joss Whedon after watching the #SnyderCut knowing it’s a masterpiece but is still in denial pic.twitter.com/A8x1G7oAfX — Ben |🌲☕️ (@BenDunePeaks) March 17, 2021

The first thing I do when I die and go to Hell is find Joss Whedon and beat his ass. — Davon (@davonmagwood) March 18, 2021

When I catch Joss Whedon pic.twitter.com/QV0YQhreJ7 — Kele90 (@Kele901) March 18, 2021

Joss Whedon when someone asks him to make a good film #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/z1lWZ2GdM2 — Gangster Enieb (@GangsterEnieb) March 18, 2021

Lmao this how Joss Whedon gonna log onto Twitter today seeing everyone dunk on his version of Justice League pic.twitter.com/n9InjhTBvS — Rickaerian (@Rickaerian) March 18, 2021

#SnyderCut fans X Buffy / Angel fans



Hating Joss Whedon pic.twitter.com/mSiBmvxU51 — Snark Maiden (@femsocialist) March 18, 2021

It’s 5am and just finished #TheSnyderCut. I was really skeptical at first but wow, I really enjoyed it. Warner bros really f•cked up by releasing the Joss Whedon version. pic.twitter.com/b8Rx4DMyi8 — Ryan Bossling (@ColdMasterFIVE) March 18, 2021

I'm watching the #SnyderCut and where tf is Joss Whedon at because... pic.twitter.com/jkoo9Bj8A7 — The Edjukated Rebel (@MrEdjukated) March 18, 2021

Me watching Joss Whedon’s Justice League vs Me watching the #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/zXq3VOoas1 — Giselle (@itsgissel) March 18, 2021

Me waking up to the internet trashing joss whedon pic.twitter.com/wxyiMOGDWd — dln.prug (@Fil0rican420) March 18, 2021

joss whedon is getting dragged left and right pic.twitter.com/pxlqHmNEpI — romana (@broodinson) March 18, 2021

Me, about the Justice League movie in general: eh



Me, when I realize the Snyder Cut makes Joss Whedon look like the fvcking hack asshole I've always known him to be: pic.twitter.com/iEuFlrUY2g — Elle M. (they/them) (@ellle_em) March 18, 2021

This is not the first time that Joss Whedon has faced severe backlash online.

Earlier in the year, "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" star Charisma Carpenter accused him of abuse and harassment.

Since then, public sentiment has been teetering towards the edge of cancellation. The recent release of The Snyder Cut might have just hastened the process.